Maverick Entertainment Group and Hampton University Student Film Organization Forge Dynamic Partnership, Establish Sponsorship for the Second Annual Student Film Festival

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Entertainment Group proudly announces its partnership and sponsorship with the Hampton University Student Film Organization for the second annual Student Film Festival. This collaboration aims to empower emerging filmmakers and celebrate creativity within the next generation of cinematic talent.

The Student Film Festival, hosted by Hampton University on April 11-13th, promises to be a vibrant showcase of burgeoning cinematic talent. Maverick Entertainment Group, renowned for championing diverse voices and stories, is providing crucial resources to the student organization to put together its completely student-run festival. This partnership reflects Maverick's commitment to fostering creativity, diversity, and inclusivity within the film industry.

"The benevolence of banner and always progressive film company Maverick Entertainment is wholeheartedly appreciated by Hampton University, the School of Liberal Arts and Education, the Film Studies division, the English and Foreign Languages Department, and Hampton University's Student Film Organization (SF0)," said Rel Dowdell, Director of Film Studies at Hampton University. "I have always had the utmost respect for how visionary Doug Schwab and every noted executive at Maverick Entertainment who have supported independent African-American cinema since 1997 and given many African-American filmmakers the priceless opportunity to have their works find an audience. Hence, it is only fitting that they are now extending the same goodwill to a historic and illustrious HBCU like Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia for helping its very talented and boundlessly creative film students expand their voices with their annual film festival, which is now in its second year."

"We are thankful to Maverick for helping forward the next generation of black filmmakers," said SFO co-president Eric Montgomery, who chairs the organization along with Jaleaha Coates.

"At Maverick, we are passionate about empowering emerging filmmakers," said President and Founder Doug Schwab, "This partnership signifies our dedication to nurturing the next generation of storytellers."

Students and faculty will present films of their creation, which they either wrote, directed, acted in, or shot. Entries will be reviewed by a panel of critics and the highest-scoring projects will be awarded at the closing gala.

For more information about the Hampton film program, student organization, and second annual Student Film Festival, follow the SFO on Instagram: @hu_sfo.

For more information about Maverick Entertainment, check out maverickentertainment.cc or follow on all socials.

