Maverick Entertainment Presents "Boxed In 2"

A film about fame, love, and the choices that define us. Now on Peacock.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After the acclaimed success of "Boxed In," Maverick Entertainment proudly unveils its gripping sequel, "Boxed In 2," directed by Daniel Stearns, with Reginae Carter returning in her dynamic role as Ria. The non-SAG, proudly independent film premiered privately Labor Day weekend in Atlanta with the entire ensemble gracing the purple carpet. Boxed In 2 premieres today, September 8th exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock. The film will also be available across all streaming platforms later this year.

Reginae Carter stars in Boxed In 2 alongside Clifton Powell, Drew Sidora, and Alec Adams. The film drops September 8th, exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock.
Watch the official trailer here: https://youtu.be/OGPp8cw5p8M

Crafted by J.Carter, the sequel ventures into Ria's life as she scales the heights of boxing success. Despite her stardom and achievements, her heart still has a void - the yearning for genuine love. An unexpected encounter with El kindles new hope, but the road to love is strewn with surprises and revelations. As she contends with adversaries in the boxing ring eager to topple her, Ria grapples with questions about love, trust, and the battles worth fighting for. Joining the cast are Drew Sidora and Alec Adams, with Clifton Powell returning.

About Maverick Entertainment
Founded in 1997, Maverick Entertainment continues to be the premier independent distributor of niche and Urban content. Having released more than 1,300 films over the past 26 years, Maverick currently controls the world's largest library of feature-length Black Cinema.

In addition to funding and producing originals, Maverick releases 100+ movies a year and distributes physically and digitally worldwide to a growing list of platform partners.

For more information, visit https://www.maverickentertainment.cc/

Maverick Entertainment
954-422-8811
[email protected]

SOURCE Maverick Entertainment Group, Inc.

