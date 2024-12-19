Maverick Entertainment Presents "Nothing Even Matters" to Premiere Exclusively on Peacock December 20

Starring Brad James, Kearia Schroeder, Reginae Carter, Charmin Lee, Duane Finley

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Entertainment proudly announces the exclusive premiere of Nothing Even Matters on Peacock, December 20. This high-octane action-drama showcases a stellar cast and a gripping tale of redemption, betrayal, and the fight for freedom.

Nothing Even Matters follows Travis Boyd, played by the charismatic Brad James (Shirley, Outer Banks, A House Divided). After serving five years for a victimless crime, Travis is paroled into a world far more dangerous than the one he left behind. An old acquaintance, Benny Johansson played by Reginae Carter (Boxed In 1, 2) and her mother, Belinda, played by the dazzling Charmin Lee (Uglies, The Chi) draw him into a web of crime and murder.

When Travis meets Bear, portrayed by Kearia Schroeder (I Hate I Love You, Not Another Church Movie) in a career-defining role, their chemistry ignites a daring plan for freedom. James and Schroeder dazzle, and their characters together confront their pasts and navigate the deadly pursuit of Benny and Belinda, who will stop at nothing to protect their criminal empire.

View the official trailer here: https://youtu.be/d4o_WyCtrck

The star-studded cast also features Duane Finley (The Wood), another veteran of the industry, rounding out the ensemble with a commanding performance. Written by J. Carter and directed by Daniel Stearns, Nothing Even Matters is filled with intense action sequences, emotionally charged high-stakes drama, and powerhouse performances promising to captivate audiences.

About Maverick Entertainment

Founded in 1997, Maverick Entertainment continues its legacy of producing groundbreaking, culturally resonant films. A leader in the acquisition and distribution of niche and independent movies, Maverick brings diverse stories to audiences worldwide with new releases every week. With a focus on innovative storytelling, Maverick Entertainment controls the world's largest library of Black Cinema and distributes to a growing list of platform partners.

