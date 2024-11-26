Maverick Entertainment Presents The One That Got Away -- Starring India Love Westbrooks, Jibre Hordges, and Choyce Brown

A Tale of Love, Deception, and Revenge, Premiering November 29 on Peacock.

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The One That Got Away, a slow-burn relationship thriller steeped in deception and revenge is set to release exclusively on Peacock November 29. Featuring cultural icon India Love Westbrooks and introducing rising model Choyce Brown, The One That Got Away is a Gen Z Indie Thriller Noir that draws audiences into an intense, mind-bending journey of love and betrayal.

This suspense-filled thriller follows Blake, played by Jibre Hordges (Grownish, Beyond The Gates), a man on the brink of marriage. Blake becomes ensnared in the dark manipulations of his vengeful ex, London (India Love Westbrooks). As buried secrets emerge, Blake's carefully constructed life unravels as he is forced to confront his past and navigate London's complex, sinister web of vengeance. As the story reaches its boiling point, explosive confrontations and dangerous revelations escalate toward a chilling and unforgettable resolution.

View the official trailer here: https://youtu.be/phEIJOB98pg

Directed by Marquand Ragland, The One That Got Away also features Jamal "Gravy" Woolard (Notorious) with Feli Fame and Rome Jeter supporting. "I'm driven by the beauty of each shot," says Director Marquand Ragland. "With this incredible cast, I was able to capture something exceptional."

This electrifying thriller highlights India Love's powerful presence showcasing her range beyond social media fame, while charismatic Jibre Hordges brings depth to Blake's journey through suspense, conflict, and redemption. Newcomer Choyce Brown makes her mark as a fresh face in the film world, enriching the film's multi-dimensional storyline.

