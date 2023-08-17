MAVERICK ENTERTAINMENT UNVEILS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FILM "THE COMEBACK" STARRING TAYE DIGGS AND APRYL JONES

News provided by

Maverick Entertainment Group, Inc.

17 Aug, 2023, 11:15 ET

The Hilarious Family Comedy Which Balances Laughter with Real-Life Challenges Streams on Peacock Aug 25

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Entertainment, a prominent independent studio specializing in the distribution of Black Cinema, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their latest film, "The Comeback," set to hit streaming on NBCUniversal's Peacock August 25th. Starring the immensely talented Taye Diggs and the charismatic Apryl Jones, this uproarious comedy follows the journey of Jeff Murray and his wife, Tisa Murray, as they move back to their beloved hometown of Atlanta. Check out the trailer here

Continue Reading
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones star in new romantic comedy "The Comeback" premiering on Peacock August 25th, 2023.
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones star in new romantic comedy "The Comeback" premiering on Peacock August 25th, 2023.

"The Comeback" takes an unexpected turn when the Murray family's seemingly perfect plan collides with a whirlwind of family issues, A mom's new boyfriend, and a parade of ex-lovers eagerly awaiting their return. The resulting chaos will have audiences rolling in the aisles while sympathizing with the relatable challenges faced by this lovable and quirky family.

Written by the visionary J. Carter, known for his skillful blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling, "The Comeback" promises an unforgettable movie experience. "After holding onto the script for five years," said J. Carter, "I found the perfect actors in Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones to portray Jeff and Tisa Murray, making their characters relatable to everyone," transcending race, background, and beliefs.

Hollywood veteran Taye Diggs, renowned for his outstanding performances in films like "Rent" and "How Stella Got Her Groove Back," as well as TV shows like "All American" and "Empire," showcases his exceptional talent as Jeff Murray. Diggs brings his unique charisma and comedic timing to the role, portraying a determined father navigating life's unexpected curveballs.

Rising star Apryl Jones shines as Tisa Murray, a strong and resilient wife trying to find her footing amidst the chaos. Previously seen in shows like "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" and movies "I Got The Hookup 2," and "You Married Dat," Jones delivers a captivating performance that will leave audiences yearning for more.

"The Comeback" exemplifies Maverick Entertainment's dedication to producing exceptional films that resonate with diverse audiences worldwide. This hilarious family comedy aims to entertain and connect with viewers from all walks of life, demonstrating the power of storytelling to bridge cultural boundaries and inspire unity.

About Maverick Entertainment

Founded in 1997, Maverick Entertainment remains the premier niche and Urban content distributor. Maverick has released more than 1,300 films over the past 26 years and controls the world's most extensive library of feature-length Black Cinema.

In addition to funding and producing originals, Maverick releases 100+ movies annually and distributes physically and digitally worldwide to a growing list of platform partners.

For more information, visit https://www.maverickentertainment.cc/.

Maverick Entertainment
954-422-8811
[email protected]

SOURCE Maverick Entertainment Group, Inc.

Also from this source

Maverick Entertainment Celebrates 25 Years of Championing Black Voices in Film & TV

Drew Sidora, Blac Chyna, and Erica Pinkett join Maverick Entertainment's "Women of the Jury"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.