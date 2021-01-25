Maverick Medical AI Announces Elad Benjamin joins Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Medical AI announces the addition of Elad Benjamin to its Board of Directors. Elad brings over 20 years of executive-level experience in the Healthcare & Enterprise Software industry. During his career, Elad has held management roles in leading corporations such as Carestream Health and Lumenis, as well as in early-stage startups. As Co-Founder and CEO of Zebra Medical Vision, Elad led the company's growth including raising investment totaling $50 million. Elad currently serves as General Manager Radiology and AI Informatics at Philips.

Elad's addition to Maverick Medical AI's Board of Directors further strengthens its position as it accelerates its growth over the coming years. Elad Benjamin noted: "I am truly excited to join Maverick as it continues to roll out its advanced solution addressing a critical need in multi-billion-dollar medical coding market. With Maverick's technology there is a unique potential to impact this market. I look forward to contributing from my experience and to working closely with the Maverick leadership team, particularly its CEO, Yossi Shahak, who I have enjoyed working with in the past."

Maverick Medical AI is an early commercial-stage company with locations in Israel and the US, offering the first commercially trained deep learning neural network based on big data of real sub-specialized clinical data. The company's Clinical AI Cognition™ platform understands and converts the unstructured text of patient reports to valuable medical codes, providing a single platform automating the medical coding process for payers and providers across all care settings.

