Maverick Medical AI Announces Its First Commercial Deployment at USHS Health System to Automatically Detect Medicare Advantage Risk Factors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Medical AI ("Maverick") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a commercial agreement with US Health Systems (USHS), a leading health management company in partnership with Arizona Complete Health. As part of the agreement, USHS will pay for expanded deployment within its organization of Maverick's software for reading primary care physician progress notes and extracting chronic conditions and risk factors with reimbursable value.

The agreement follows an initial pilot in which, over a period of a few months, Maverick's software was tested and validated by USHS's specialists and was proven to achieve 98% accuracy on both precision and recall.

Maverick's software is powered by the company's cutting-edge Clinical AI Cognition(TM) platform technology that utilizes advanced machine learning and AI capabilities. Maverick's technology is unique in its value-added approach to analyzing patient documentation by mimicking the way specialists read and understand clinical text. Using this approach, the platform can read and understand sentences and context and translate unstructured data into structure data as would a physician.

According to Dr. Amish Purohit, USHS's CEO "Maverick's software was able to identify with a high level of accuracy new risk factors and chronic conditions that could have been missed by our physicians. We are impressed with the software's demonstrated accuracy and believe that the software will enable our physicians to more efficiently and accurately document their patients' conditions. By ensuring that no documented conditions that require their attention and treatment are missed by our physicians, the Maverick software is expected to contribute to substantial improvement in treatment for our patients as well as increasing revenues for our company."

About Maverick

Founded in 2017 by former senior executives in the digital health industry: Yossi Shahak, Eran Feldhay, MD. Maverick Medical AI meets unaddressed needs in today's complex value-based healthcare environment. Maverick is entering the market with the only Clinical Cognition AI platform for medical documentation, enabling users such as physicians, providers and payers to identify and monetize clinical insights hidden deep in available documentation.

