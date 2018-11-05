Maverick Medical AI Raises $700,000

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Medical AI has announced that it has raised $700,000 from The Time, the leading Israeli technology incubator in the field of Artificial Intelligence, together with the Israel Innovation Authority. The funding will be utilized for the company's development of its medical artificial intelligence-based solutions for identifying chronic disease in elderly populations based on text-based analysis of medical reports, and for implementing its solutions with U.S. healthcare providers and insurers.

Maverick AI is developing an advanced AI software system based on NLP (Natural Language Processing) and Machine Learning identifies clinical risk factors out of medical reports such as specialist and hospitalization reports. These risk factors are chronic diseases that may not be fully documented in the elderly patient's medical record due to the excess of information available to the attending physician, and may therefore be overlooked. The Maverick AI system assists physicians, healthcare providers and insurers to identify these risk factors thereby ensuring better medical care to the patient and to reduce medical care costs by preventing complications. The benefits offered by the system provide substantial value to the Medicare Advantage Plans and other value-based care programs.

The technology at the core of the company's system is geared to specific elements in medical reports. It allows the system to analyze medical reports written in unstructured text and to convert them into actionable diagnoses which are then presented to the physician. The system is being developed based on large databases (millions of specialist reports) that are required in order to train neural networks.

Maverick AI was founded by Yossi Shahak, the company's CEO and Dr. Eran Feldhay, who previously worked together for many years in the field of medical imaging at Medcon and Mckesson. Yossi and Eran bring 40 years of combined experience in the medical informatics field in the U.S. and worldwide. Former president of global leader Mckesson, Mr. Kevan Torgerson, serves as a consultant to the company.

Maverick AI has attracted several U.S. hospitals that have entered into collaboration agreements with the company. According to Shahak, "Maverick AI holds great potential in improving the quality of life of the elderly by enabling early disease detection. Maverick AI is led by a management with vast experience in the medical field and with extensive contacts, facilitating the rapid advancement of the company."

