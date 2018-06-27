Maverik Lacrosse Launches Rome, its Most Elite Line of Protective Equipment

LIVERPOOL, N.Y., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverik Lacrosse announced today the launch of its most elite line of protective gear, the Rome™ line. The Rome collection includes gloves, shoulder pad, speed pad, arm pads for the elite midfielder, arm guards for the elite attackman, and an elbow pad for the elite defenseman. Built on our anatomical SPEED FIT Profile, for the utmost maneuverability, the Rome collection provides outstanding fit, maximum protection and the best materials available in protective equipment. The entire Rome protective line will be available at retail starting October 1, while custom team orders for gloves and arm protection are being accepted now at factorycustom.com.

The new Rome arm guard and arm pad feature new EForm™ technology, which provides best-in-class impact dispersion technology and is body heat activated to provide a custom, contoured fit. Design your custom team look today at factorycustom.com. The new Rome glove is the most elite glove in the Maverik collection and features triple density foams, a QuickDry™ liner, XRD impact technology, a ProPalm, and new magnetic cuff.

"The Rome line was designed for elite players, with added impact protection, upgraded mobility, increased ventilation and improved feel," stated Geof Legg, Cascade Maverik Senior Brand Manager. "The new Rome protective sets a benchmark for protection."

The centerpiece of the line is the new Rome glove, which features triple density foams, a QuickDry™ liner, XRD® impact technology, a ProPalm, and new magnetic cuff. The Rome arm guard and arm pad feature new EForm™ technology, which provides best-in-class impact dispersion technology and is body heat activated to provide a custom, contoured fit.

"When I first put the Rome gloves on, I instantly felt a difference in how the glove was form fitting to my hand," commented Nick Mariano, Florida Launch midfielder, 2017 First Team NCAA All-American. "The Rome is extremely comfortable and took minimal time to break in."

Maverik Proprietary Glove Technologies:

QuickDry ™ : Fabric technology enables faster evaporation of heat and sweat from the glove

Flowcool ™ : Strategically-placed venting allows heat to disperse from the back of hand

TorqueLoc2™ : Goalie-specific thumb protection from hyper-extension and high velocity impacts

Pro Palm™ : AXSuede™ palm material provides a durable, soft, natural feel

EForm™: Best in class impact dispersion, that is body heat activated for a custom, contoured fit

"Cascade Maverik is hands down the best equipment in the game," commented Scott Marr, Head Coach for Albany Lacrosse and also the Head Coach of the Iroquois Nationals. "Cascade Maverik never stops amazing us with new products each year…we wouldn't use anything else!"

Maverik Lacrosse develops two families of protective gear, to cater to different player preferences and styles: the Rome family, which includes the Rome and RX protective lines, is designed for a close to skin, anatomical fit; and the Maybach family of protective gear designed for instant comfort, includes the Max and MX lines. Find your perfect glove at maveriklacrosse.com and design your custom team look at factorycustom.com.

