Maverix Metals Approved to List on the NYSE American and the Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Maverix Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Maverix") (TSX-V: MMX) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on both the NYSE American, LLC ("NYSE American") and the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). Maverix expects its common shares will commence trading on both the NYSE American and the TSX as of market open on June 25, 2019 under the ticker symbol "MMX".

Concurrent with the commencement of trading on the NYSE American and the TSX, Maverix intends to cease the quotation of its shares on the OTCQX and to have its shares delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange, respectively. While shareholders are not required to take any action, Maverix recommends that holders who bought their shares on the OTCQX or TSX Venture Exchange monitor their institution/brokerage account to ensure their holdings are correctly reflected in respect of the listing on the NYSE American and TSX.

About Maverix

Maverix is a gold royalty and streaming company. Maverix's mission is to provide its shareholders with significant low risk leverage to precious metal prices and to increase underlying per share value by expanding its portfolio with acquisitions of high-quality royalties and streams that offer robust returns.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE ("TSX-V") NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX-V) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the consolidation of the Company's common shares. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which Maverix will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects Maverix; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. Maverix undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company's current CUSIP number will remain in effect in respect of the common shares.

SOURCE Maverix Metals Inc.

Related Links

http://maverixmetals.com

