Mavis O'Neill Appointed Vice President of Growth and Business Development

Ms. O'Neill will join KEPRO's leadership team as a strategy, growth and business development lead supporting Public Programs and solution development of KEPRO's professional service offerings. She will be responsible for pursuing new business prospects while accurately forecasting new business opportunities, strategically build a detailed sales plan with tactics for growth and effectively communicate with all external stakeholders.

"Ms. O'Neill has a proven track record to perceive client needs and devise clear approaches to both thematic and specific challenges," said KEPRO's President and CEO Joseph A. Dougher. "Mavis' expertise and reputation in the health care industry will be an invaluable asset to our clients and we are excited to see how she develops and grows KEPRO's professional service solution areas."

With over 20 years of experience of business development within the technology and federal health space, Ms. O'Neill's expertise in team-building and analysis will be a key factor in creating innovative solutions for business at KEPRO.

Ms. O'Neill's role will enhance KEPRO's client network with highly creative approaches, operational procedure efficiencies, and tactical and strategic perspectives.

Prior to joining KEPRO, Mavis held various roles at IBM, as well as management in health care firms and technology agencies. She is professionally trained in Artificial Intelligence, Design Thinking, studies and analysis for the federal health care sector. She has a passion for foundational change across the national health care delivery system. Mavis's ability to creatively problem solve for both large and small businesses helped her achieve multiple wins of more than $100M in large, incumbent captures for federal health.

