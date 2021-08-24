Mavix Launches the "Mavix For All" M4

"Mavix is an advocate for healthy gaming, whether an esports athlete, streamer or everyday gamer, the overall health of the gaming community is our top priority," said Tony Mazlish, Mavix CEO and Founder. "We truly believe Mavix is for everyone, and by launching the M4 we've made an ergonomic, supportive and comfortable gaming chair accessible for all."

The M4 is designed for gamers to not only be supported and stay cool during gameplay, but with four color options – black, green, red and blue – the M4 allows users to showcase personal style and personality. Loaded with Mavix Mesh and a Spacer Mesh seat, the M4 delivers an optimal sitting experience for the duration of any gaming session. Mavix Mesh is tested to be set at the perfect tension to afford support and conformability for the body. Available through Affirm with 0% financing, as low as $22.22 per month, the M4 also features a fixed back recline function, providing users with a fluid recline and to lock the M4's seat at any desired angle. In addition to these industry-leading features, the M4 comes equipped with the brand's proprietary Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support®, which adjusts itself to the user's body with every movement, granting the exact amount of lower back support needed.

A massive leap forward in the gaming chair evolution, Mavix's four models were created for gamers looking for a better solution than the traditional race car seat gaming chair. Developed by a partnership combining a team with over twenty years of experience designing ergonomic office chairs and a group of endemic gamers, Mavix has carefully crafted an ergonomic solution that breaks the mold of previous gaming chairs.

About Mavix

The all-new gaming products company, providing an ergonomic solution for gamers at any level. Launched in November 2020 by a team of seasoned office chair developers and endemic marketing agency, Zoned Gaming, Mavix has quickly drawn a considerable following in an industry accustomed to race car seat gaming chairs. Mavix' debut collection features nine critical ergonomic functions to support gamers everywhere including Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support, fine mesh and cooling gel seating surfaces, infinite-position deep reclining mechanisms and many more thoughtful touches.

