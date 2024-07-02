mavQ Opens First Office, Bringing Jobs and AI Innovation to Schenectady, New York

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mavQ, an Artificial Intelligence, automation platform company, is excited to announce the opening of its first office in the Capital Region of New York, Downtown Schenectady. This milestone represents a significant leap in the company's growth trajectory, marking its expansion in the region where mavQ originated.

Co-founders Vamshi Vaddiraja and Mahesh Nattanmai, both with deep roots in the region, selected the State Street office space due to its vibrant community and strategic location. The office will be shared with partner and technology consulting firm MTX Group, fostering collaboration between the two organizations. This development is expected to create around 25 new technology jobs in the city, with plans for continuous expansion from both mavQ and MTX Group.

"Our presence in Downtown Schenectady underscores our commitment to close collaboration within our team and enhanced support for our customers as we continue to hire local and upskill our folks as technology evolves," remarked mavQ CEO Vamshi Vaddiraja. "mavQ's capabilities give us the unique privilege and opportunity to give back to the community and local institutions. Being in close proximity allows for better outcomes, improved team dynamics, and ultimately, superior service delivery to our clients."

mavQ's premier offering, IntelliSuite, is an AI-driven automation platform tailored uniquely for each customer. The platform serves as a content gateway, automating content classification, data extraction, and visualization with minimal human intervention. Key features include content ingestion, content classification, human-in-the-loop, content extraction, workflow automation, and role-based permissions.

mavQ's value proposition has been realized by customers in various verticals globally, including the University of Warwick, HonorHealth, Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL), Wyoming DFS, and Clark County, Nevada, leading to numerous success stories. Notably, in collaboration with an agency's Utilities Assistance Program, mavQ utilized intelligent document processing and automation to streamline the program's paper application process. This initiative led to a remarkable 400% reduction in manual processing time for applicants, thereby enhancing social benefits for the customers and optimizing efficiencies for agencies. In addition to bringing jobs and AI to their home community, this move will help mavQ develop machine learning technologies to drive actionable information, informing business operations across multiple industries and regions in the nation.

Last year, the Schenectady County Metroplex board approved a $100,000 grant allowing both organizations to move into the 9,000-square-foot space. At the ribbon cutting, many local city officials, including Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, County Legislature Chairman Gary Hughes, and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, reaffirmed their support. Mayor Gary McCarthy told the new tenants, "You fit into the fabric of this community and you fit into the history of this community. More importantly, you're going to be a significant partner in the future of this city and the region."

The expansion into Downtown Schenectady not only symbolizes mavQ's growth, but also underlines the value proposition of its automation solutions. By leveraging IntelliSuite, organizations can achieve transformative outcomes, driving innovation, efficiency, and enhanced performance. For more information about mavQ and its AI-driven automation platform, contact [email protected] .

About mavQ

mavQ is an AI-driven, low-code content services and automation platform, helping organizations process multi-modal content, as well as derive actionable information out of that content. From automating repetitive document processing tasks to providing predictive analytics across disparate data sources, mavQ uses white-box AI to drive insights across multiple industries.

About MTX Group

MTX is a global technology consulting firm that serves as a trusted advisor for government agencies and businesses to modernize through digital transformation. With data as the new currency, MTX helps transform long-term strategy with outcomes focused on happiness, health, and economics. By partnering with leading cloud technologies, MTX improves decision-making with speed and quality.

