Mavrek is Set to Become One of the Greatest Wealth Creators in the Mid 21st Century

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the release of Version 2.0 in the 2nd Quarter of 2021, Mavrek (pronounced Mav-rick), from DealMaker Playbook, Inc., is being hailed as a much-needed financial technology software solution. Mavrek is built for the small business owner and entrepreneur, as well as their trusted advisors, to manage and streamline the sale or purchase of a small business.

"Sell or Buy A Business Anytime, Anywhere, with Anyone." Mavrek is revolutionizing the small business industry. Built for business owners and their trusted advisors, Mavrek is the streamlined all-in-one platform for selling or buying a small business.

Designed by investment bankers with over 25 years of mergers & acquisitions experience, Mavrek is the solution to a long-lasting inefficiency – the ability for small business owners to effectively sell or buy a business. At any given time, approximately 15% of all small businesses are for sale, with another 10% that would sell if presented with a reasonable offer. Given the more than 30 million small businesses in the United States and over 200 million small businesses worldwide, that represents a lot of unlocked wealth.

A staggering 3 out of 4 businesses fail to sell their business successfully (SBA, 2020). Annually, that translates to millions of hardworking business owners failing to sell their business and tens of billions of dollars lost.

Mavrek is designed to eradicate the anecdotal deal process used by most small businesses and replace it with a proven six-step linear process that reverses the current failure rate, now enabling 3 out of 4 business owners to successfully close their deal. Mavrek's BETA and MVP products proved this point.

"Mavrek is like the TurboTax process for the sale or purchase of a small business." Jim B., CPA

Mavrek is specifically designed to be intuitive and easy-to-use. Fully equipped with all the necessary steps, tasks, tools, and templates needed to close a business transaction, business owners and their trusted advisors (e.g., accountant, business broker, attorney, etc.) can navigate the software with ease, regardless of the user's level of experience.

Mavrek is changing the way small businesses are bought and sold, eliminating the anecdotal deal process thereby significantly improving the chances of successful deal completion and unlocking untold amounts of capital. Hence, supporting the claim that Mavrek will be "…one of the greatest wealth creators of the mid 21st century".

