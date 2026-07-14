Combined platform expands nationwide reach for professional athletes and teams.

PHOENIX, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports housing industry requires more than just finding furnished apartments; it demands technology, consistency, and local expertise. Today, MAVRX Sports Housing announced the acquisition of Top Performance Housing (TPH), uniting two leaders dedicated to serving professional athletes, coaches, and sports organizations.

MAVRX Sports Housing acquires Top Performance Housing (TPH), uniting two women led market leaders dedicated to serving professional athletes, coaches, and sports organizations.

As the serviced apartment market in the U.S. grows, projected to hit $44 billion by 2033, MAVRX is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between housing and athletics. By merging these two women-led organizations, MAVRX accelerates its national growth, integrating TPH's expertise into its proprietary platform to support more leagues, teams, and athletes.

Unlike general corporate housing, MAVRX focuses on a specialized, roster-capped population across major leagues, including MLB, NFL, NBA, and NHL, as well as the developmental leagues. This bounded approach ensures high-touch, athlete-first service that volume-based providers cannot replicate.

"We're building a stronger company by bringing together talented people, operational expertise, and technology that improves the experience for our clients," said Nicolette Hawthorne, Founder and CEO of MAVRX Sports Housing. "Together, we'll serve more athletes and continue raising the standard for sports housing."

Kim Schimenek, founder of New Jersey-based TPH, joins MAVRX as Chief Sales Officer to lead sales strategy and strengthen partner relationships. "I've always believed success is built on integrity and doing the right thing for every client," said Schimenek. "Seeing those values with MAVRX made this a natural fit. Our clients will now benefit from a larger inventory, an exceptional service team, and MAVRX's innovative technology that simplifies the housing experience."

Operations will transition under the MAVRX brand, with clients receiving uninterrupted service and enhanced access to expanded inventory and market coverage.

About MAVRX Sports Housing

MAVRX Sports Housing provides fully furnished, season-long housing for professional athletes, coaches, and organizations across 30+ states. Founded by Nicolette Hawthorne, MAVRX combines proprietary technology with concierge-level service to simplify relocation. A multiple-time Inc. 5000 honoree, MAVRX maintains an athlete-first approach while expanding its national presence.

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SOURCE MAVRX Sports Housing