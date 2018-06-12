Mavs Gaming Seeks Competitive Edge with Global Sleep PERFORMANCE® Innovator, BEDGEAR®

According to an abstract published in the Journal of Sleep and Sleep Disorders Research, gamers aged 13+ will push off obtaining adequate sleep in order to continue video gaming. BEDGEAR's Chief Innovation Officer and Sleep Scientist, Dr. Lorenzo Turicchia commented on the study stating, "It is extremely difficult to pay attention, solve problems and make decisions when you're not getting sufficient sleep during the night. What is so unique about the patented fabrics in BEDGEAR's Performance Sleep System is how they work together to optimize air flow. This helps to naturally regulate temperature, allowing the body to follow its circadian rhythm of dropping two degrees at night for cellular rejuvenation, and reducing sensations of restlessness. This generates a more comfortable night's rest, enabling people to make the most out of time spent in bed, no matter how long."

"BEDGEAR has become a trusted partner of the Mavericks' franchise by continuing to push the envelope and modernize sleep, which traditionally has been an overlooked component to success. Sleep is critical for everyone from amateur to professional gamers and with BEDGEAR, we're able to provide the best-of-the-best for Mavs Gaming," said Mark Cuban, Owner of the Dallas Mavericks and Mavs Gaming. "Having personally experienced BEDGEAR's innovative product offering, I'm confident their sleep systems will support Mavs Gaming in a high-performing season."

Following the first-ever draft in April 2018, each player selected their choice of two feels of BEDGEAR's performance mattresses – the M1 and M1X, then building additional performance layers of pillows, mattress protectors, sheets and blankets based on BEDGEAR's proprietary evaluation of each individual's sleep position and body frame. All layers of the complete Sleep System are constructed with BEDGEAR's patented fabric technologies for heat- and moisture-management, to help the players get optimal spine alignment and temperature balance, creating maximum recovery at night.

"Just like professional athletes, professional gamers can reap the benefits of a healthy lifestyle during tournaments, by focusing on proper nutrition, hydration and of course, sleep. BEDGEAR's Performance Sleep products can help reduce fatigue and increase concentration levels for Mavs Gaming players through personalized fit and enhanced air flow," said Eugene Alletto, BEDGEAR CEO. "We're proud to continue our support of the Dallas community through this extension of our established relationship with the Dallas Mavs and are excited to be at the forefront of a new chapter in competitive performance, bringing recovery to the players and inspiring the next generation to rethink sleep."

With the support of BEDGEAR's premier Dallas retailer and America's largest home furnishings store, Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM), Mavs Gaming and their official gaming headset partner, HyperX will be joining forces to bring Performance Sleep and eSports to the Dallas community. Locals are encouraged to visit NFM at The Colony on Thursday, June 14th from 6PM-8PM CDT to put their gaming skills to the test, by playing with the pros from Mavs Gaming. Attendees will have the chance to take photos and get autographs from the full team – Dimez, Ballikeseem, JLB, Hazzauk2K, Devillon and Dayfri, and enter-to-win prizes from BEDGEAR and HyperX. Since launching in-store in 2016, NFM and BEDGEAR have consistently partnered on interactive experiences for the local community where consumers can experience both brands in a memorable and valuable way.

