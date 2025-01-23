Mavsign and RouteOne Integrate to Streamline Automotive Transactions

TOMBALL, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavsign, a leader in automotive remote ID verification, offsite closing, and fraud prevention solutions, has launched the first phase of its integration with RouteOne. This groundbreaking integration transforms the vehicle transaction process by integrating RouteOne's finance and insurance platform with Mavsign's advanced remote signing and verification capabilities, delivering unparalleled efficiency and security.

Dealerships can now effortlessly import customer and vehicle information from RouteOne into the Mavsign platform with a single click. This eliminates time-consuming data entry, reduces errors, and enhances operational workflows. As a result, businesses can deliver a superior customer experience, mitigate risks, and boost profitability.

"We're thrilled to launch this integration," said Rudy Nieto, CEO of Mavsign. "By leveraging Mavsign's 17 years as an industry leader in remote signing and ID verification in concert with RouteOne, we're enabling dealers to conduct remote transactions while ensuring their deals remain secure and protected from fraud."

Justin Oesterle, CEO of RouteOne, added, "This collaboration underscores our commitment to equipping dealerships with tools that improve efficiency and drive operational excellence. By integrating with Mavsign, we're enhancing the transaction process for all stakeholders."

"When Maverick was founded in 2007, we set out to revolutionize offsite transactions by creating a solution that safeguards the interests of dealers, lenders, and consumers alike," said Thane Nyo, Co-founder of Mavsign. "This development marks a transformative step in our mission to enable all dealers to capitalize on this rapidly growing segment in automotive retailing. We're excited to continue building on this foundation throughout 2025—this is just the start!"

Dealers are encouraged to adopt the RouteOne integration today to gain immediate benefits in efficiency and security. Mavsign's support team is ready to assist with inquiries or setup requirements.

About Mavsign

Founded in 2007, Mavsign specializes in automotive remote ID verification, offsite closings, and fraud mitigation solutions. Serving over 2,500 dealerships and more than 10,000 agents across all 50 U.S. states, Mavsign is dedicated to transforming how remote signing agreements are managed. With innovative, secure, and accurate tools, Mavsign continues to lead the way in enhancing remote workflows and customer satisfaction.

About RouteOne

RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the FI process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne's platform delivers a comprehensive suite of FI solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and third-party solutions. Its product line-up includes digital retail, credit application, eContracting, menu, and compliance solutions. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across various best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 200 DSPs. More information is available at RouteOne.com

