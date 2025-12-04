Mavsign Engages Hudson Cook LLP to Strengthen Compliance Framework, Fraud Prevention, and Consumer Privacy Protocols

Engagement reinforces Mavsign's industry leading compliance standards and commitment to secure transactions for lenders, fintechs, and dealerships nationwide.

TOMBALL, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavsign, the automotive industry's leader in secure offsite contracting and fraud prevention, is pleased to announce that earlier this year it engaged Hudson Cook LLP, a premier law firm in the automotive and personal property finance industry, to review and advise on Mavsign's customer agreements, it's information security plan, and customer-privacy framework and protocols.

This engagement underscores Mavsign's commitment to maintaining industry leading identity verification and compliance standards for its lending, fintech, and dealership partners—while also ensuring that consumers are protected from fraud while experiencing a simple and user-friendly identity verification process.

During the engagement, Mavsign worked closely with Hudson Cook's team to conduct a review of Mavsign's information-security plan, customer agreements, and consumer-facing workflows. Hudson Cook provided recommendations that have since been implemented, resulting in enhancements to Mavsign's customer agreements,customer and consumer facing processes, and written information security plan to reinforce Mavsign's position as a trusted technology partner for financial institutions and a privacy-first platform for consumers.

Mavsign's customers will see immediate benefits when ordering Mavsign products and using the Mavsign Platform through clearer, more streamlined service terms and an efficient onboarding process—allowing them to spend less time on paperwork and more time serving their dealership customers.

"Mavsign approached this engagement with the seriousness and transparency we expect from an organization that prioritizes compliance," said Nikki Munro, Partner at Hudson Cook LLP. "Their proactive stance demonstrates a clear focus of the regulatory expectations facing creditors that must be understood byservice providers in today's environment."

"Mavsign has always operated with a compliance-first mindset," said Rudolph Nieto, CEO of Mavsign. "Working with Hudson Cook allows Mavsign to continue delivering secure, efficient services that meet the high bar set by lenders, regulators, and dealer partners alike."

Mavsign continues to lead the industry in secure contracting, identity verification, fraud prevention, and consumer data protection—giving lenders, fintechs, and dealers the confidence to conduct business with absolute trust and transparency.

Media Contact:

Lisa Spring

Public Relations Manager

[email protected]



Learn more about Mavsign here

About Mavsign

Mavsign is a leading provider of secure offsite closing services and fraud prevention solutions for the automotive industry. Through its digital contracting and identity-verification platform, Mavsign enables lenders, dealerships, and consumers to complete transactions securely, efficiently, and in full compliance with federal regulations.

About Hudson Cook LLP

Hudson Cook LLP is a nationally recognized law firm offering legal and regulatory compliance services to the consumer financial services industry. With offices across the United States, Hudson Cook advises clients on federal consumer credit, privacy, and data-security laws impacting automotive finance, banking, and fintech markets.

SOURCE Maverick Document Signings