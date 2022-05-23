MAVTV Announces 'All-American Weekend' - Exciting Broadcast Lineup to Include Live Pro Motocross, Premier Dirt Track Racing, Tribute Honoring Military Heroes

Show-Me Marathon - A round-up of classic Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Show-Me 100 events from 2018 to 2021. Airing exclusively on MAVTV Motorsports Network on Wednesday, May 25 from 5 to 9 p.m. EDT

"There's nothing like the All-American Weekend on MAVTV," said Bob Dillner, Senior Director of Programming and Development. "No other network is as dedicated to motorsports and nowhere else can you find grassroots racing alongside national legendary series like the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The All-American Weekend is all about speed, grit, freedom, and die-hard fans rooting for the riders and drivers they love. We are excited to bring viewers every minute of these races across our expanded lineup of cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms through MAVTV Motorsports Network and MAVTV Plus. We have some of the best motorsports programming in the nation for fans to enjoy."

MAVTV is available through 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms, including AT&T U-verse , Charter/Spectrum , DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon , FuboTV , YouTube TV , Mediacom , Hulu + Live TV and many more. The country's premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households. Race fans who don't have access to MAVTV Motorsports Network should contact their local cable, satellite, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providers , shows and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.

MAVTV's digital subscription service, MAVTV Plus , is available for download on all major mobile and streaming devices and can also be accessed via web browser at www. MAVTVPlus.com .

MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and unique events. MAVTV goes beyond the national mainstream motorsports events to include grassroots racing from across the globe: drag racing, pro motocross, sprint boats, rally cars, short course off-road truck racing, sprint cars, pro pulling, drifting, ice racing, and everything in between. MAVTV knows you don't have to be a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have developed a package of automotive reality and custom build shows that are truly second-to-none. From 24/7 automotive and motorsports content on MAVTV Motorsports Network to the free and exclusive content available on MAVTV Select and the on-demand streaming service of MAVTV Plus, if it has a motor, it's probably on MAVTV – The Motorsports Network!

