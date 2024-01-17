MAVTV ANNOUNCES KING OF THE HAMMERS 2024 DAILY HIGHLIGHT SHOW: ICONIC OFF-ROAD EVENT EXTENDS REACH TO NATIONAL BROADCAST AUDIENCES

Daily highlight show begins Sunday Jan. 21 at 12 p.m. ET/PT with an encore presentation at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

MAVTV's coverage will recap the best moments from the previous day's action, including the performance of two-time "King" Raul Gomez , back-to-back King of the Hammers Nitto Race of Kings winner, as he competes for a third title

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAVTV – the world's premier media platform for passion-fueled motorsports, powersports and automotive programming – announces a special one-hour daily highlight show, delivering the iconic King of the Hammers off-road event to millions of broadcast viewers across the United States. Event coverage begins Sunday, Jan. 21 starting at 12 p.m. ET with daily encore airings at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET/PT.

King of the Hammers returns to MAVTV for its 2024 edition with daily next-day highlights starting Sunday January 21st at 12pm ET.

"The King of the Hammers represents the toughest week of high-speed desert racing and ultra-technical rock crawling in the country, and we're excited to deliver vibrant highlights to our millions of broadcast viewers across the country," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "With thrilling visuals of every angle of competition, viewers will experience the raw intensity and competitive spirit that makes King of the Hammers one of the most legendary events in the off-road world."

The King of the Hammers, held in the challenging terrain of Johnson Valley, Calif., has rapidly evolved from a modest race of 12 teams competing for bragging rights and a case of beer, to a grand spectacle featuring more than 530 teams. This event now draws the attention of more than 80,000 fans on-site and millions of viewers around the globe.

"We're very excited to partner once again with our friends at MAVTV as they highlight the best from King of the Hammers. It allows us to showcase the extreme challenges, mechanical prowess, and incredible skill of our competitors to millions more people around the globe," said Mike Jams, King of the Hammers CEO. "This collaboration is about making one of the world's premier off-road motorsports events more accessible than ever, allowing us to connect with enthusiasts and grow the passion and culture of the community that makes King of the Hammers so exceptional."

This year's highlight coverage will recap the best moments from each day of the event, including the performance of Raul Gomez, winner of the last two King of the Hammers Nitto Race of Kings as he competes to join Shannon Campbell as the only three-time Race of Kings winner.

About MAVTV

MAVTV is the only linear television network and media platform dedicated exclusively to the global culture of motorsports and powered by a passion for speed. Offering an unparalleled line-up of exclusive racing and narrative programming, MAVTV explores the people, vehicles, races, and places within global motorsports, from Stock Cars to Rally, Drag Racing to Late Model Dirt, Trans Am to Sprint, Superbike to Enduro, and everything in between.

MAVTV goes beyond racing with a curated collection documentary, reality and "build" series and specials that inspire, inform, and grow our community of race fans and auto enthusiasts with compelling storytelling. From our LIVE and exclusive content on MAVTV to our free streaming offering MAVTV Select, MAVTV is Your Motorsports Home! For more information, visit www.MAVTV.com.

SOURCE MAVTV