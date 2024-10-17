MAVTV Announces Launch to DIRECTV Streaming Customers, Expanding Access Beyond Satellite Homes

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAVTV – the world's premier media platform for passion-fueled motorsports, powersports and automotive programming – today announced its official launch to all customers that stream DIRECTV satellite-free. MAVTV also remains available to DIRECTV satellite homes (Ch. 214), where it has enjoyed a successful run since originally joining the DIRECTV lineup more than a decade ago in 2013.

"This newly expanded relationship with DIRECTV unlocks exciting new opportunities to bring MAVTV to millions more streaming viewers and on-the-go fans who can now access our content using the DIRECTV app," said CJ Olivares, President of MAVTV. "By making our content available to both streaming and satellite customers, MAVTV strengthens its position as the ultimate destination for high-octane motorsports entertainment and exclusive original content. DIRECTV fans who love car culture, racing and gripping stories of grit and competition can now immerse themselves in diverse motorsports from around the globe."

"Consumers today want more choice and customization in their video offerings, and we are working across all of our content providers to ensure they get it," said Chris Lui, vice president of content strategy and compliance at DIRECTV. "This expanded launch for MAVTV is part of our ongoing effort to offer our customers more choice and value by enabling them to explore their most avid interests in greater depth."

MAVTV is now available on DIRECTV across all supported streaming devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. To start watching, download the DIRECTV app or visit the DIRECTV website.

For more information, visit MAVTV.com and streamtv.directv.com.

ABOUT MAVTV

MAVTV is the only linear television network and media platform dedicated exclusively to the global culture of motorsports and powered by a passion for speed. Offering an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and live racing, and narrative programming, MAVTV explores the people, vehicles, races and places within global motorsports: on pavement, dirt and water, and from Stock Cars to Rally, Drag Racing to Late Model Dirt, Trans Am to Sprint, Superbike to Enduro, and everything in between.

MAVTV goes beyond racing with a curated collection of documentary and "build" series and specials that inspire, inform and grow our community of race fans and auto enthusiasts with compelling storytelling. With a presence in more than 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more), FAST channels across 24 countries and more than 300 million connected devices and a direct-to-consumer streaming platform (MAVTV GO), the network is on a rapid growth trajectory.

For more information, visit www.MAVTV.com – and follow MAVTV on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

SOURCE MAVTV