MAVTV Announces Premiere of "In the Machine: Ashley Freiberg" - A New Original Docuseries Spotlights Women in Motorsports with Official Trailer and Key Art Release

MAVTV

05 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

  • New MAVTV Original docuseries follows multifaceted talent Ashley Freiberg behind the scenes on her personal journey through endurance and sports car racing
  • Show premieres Jan. 11 at 8pm ET/PT only on MAVTV
  • Official Trailer and Key Art dropped today

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAVTV – the world's premier media platform for passion-fueled motorsports, powersports and automotive programming – announces the premiere of "In the Machine," a three-part original docuseries that marks the network's first dedicated program that focuses on the increasing presence and impact of women in motorsports.

"In the Machine: Ashley Freiberg" - New MAVTV original docuseries follows multifaceted talent Ashley Freiberg behind the scenes on her personal journey through endurance and sports car racing. Show premieres Jan. 11 at 8pm ET/PT only on MAVTV.
"In the Machine" follows the inspiring story of Ashley Freiberg, a multifaceted personality balancing role as a racer, factory driving instructor, part-time real estate agent, and newlywed, all while chasing her dreams of a championship with the MDK team. This series offers an unprecedented look into Ashley's tenacious journey, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs faced by women in this dynamic industry. "In the Machine" is produced by Impakt Partners, a women's sports production and marketing company with the mission to tell important stories about women in sports and accelerate positive social change.

In tandem with the launch of "In the Machine: Ashley Freiberg," MAVTV is excited to also present episode highlights from the recent Women with Drive III – Driven by Mobil 1 Summit (WWD III). Partnering with Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA), these episodes, produced with the support of Gainbridge, will showcase the influential discussions, interviews, and insights from over 450 attendees at the summit. The three 30-minute episodes are set to air on consecutive Thursdays – Jan. 11, Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 at 8:30 pm ET/PT.

"MAVTV is committed to bringing to the forefront the stories of incredible women like Ashley Freiberg, who are breaking barriers in motorsports," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "'In the Machine' and our coverage of the Women with Drive Summit are just the beginning of our journey to tell these extraordinary women's stories. We look forward to sharing more such content, especially during Women's History Month in March."

"In the Machine" embodies MAVTV and Impakt Partners' commitment to telling diverse and empowering motorsports stories. Along with the Women with Drive Summit highlights, this series cements MAVTV's role as a leader in sharing these inspiring narratives worldwide. Don't miss the January premiere of "In the Machine" and the Summit highlights, and more content on remarkable women in motorsports, especially during Women's History Month. The second episode of "In the Machine" premieres Jan. 18 at 8 pm ET/PT with a season finale on Jan. 25 at the same time.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/IkJi3QHsrGY

About MAVTV
MAVTV is the world's premier media platform where motorsports, powersports and automotive fans dive deeper into the compelling stories behind the athletes, teams and tracks they watch on the weekends. With a diverse mix of live racing, automotive enthusiast programming and documentaries, MAVTV drives passion across two-wheel, four-wheel, pavement, dirt and water – and defines their unique subcultures. With a global reach of more than 467 million, 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more), FAST Channels across 25 countries, 250 million connected devices and a loyal social following, the network is on a rapid growth trajectory. MAVTV's 2023 relaunch is highlighted by original shows like "On the Rise" and "The Life" – which give fans access to the behind-the-scenes journeys of athletes, from youth to the most elite racing levels.

About Impakt Partners:
Impakt Partners (IP) is a premier global women's sports media, production, marketing, and social impact company. Co-founded by renowned sports media executives Melissa Forman (FOX Sports, MTV, Podium Pictures, Women's Sports Network) and Allyson J. Davis (FOX Sports, NBC Universal Sports Network, Red Bull. Operating at the intersection of sports, storytelling, distribution, and impact, IP excels in developing, producing, and amplifying compelling, multi-dimensional narratives that foster connection, inspiration, entertainment, education, value creation, and measurable impact.

For more information, visit www.MAVTV.com – and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X (Twitter)

SOURCE MAVTV

