MAVTV CELEBRATES WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH WITH WOMEN-IN-MOTORSPORTS PROGRAMMING

"In celebration of Women's History Month, we're rolling out a lineup that puts the spotlight on the trailblazing women of motorsports," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "It's more than just programming for us - it's a recognition of the female pioneers who've redefined what's possible on the track and have inspired the next generation of racers. Our focus on shifting our content strategy to more narratively-driven stories and producing original series and specials that spotlight leading women in the sport have contributed to a 54% increase in the network's female audience, and we are fully committed to continue fueling this momentum."

Every Friday in March viewers of MAVTV and MAVTV Select will be treated to personal stories and professional accomplishments of incredible women who are changing the face of motorsports around the globe. Programming will air Fridays from 12-7 p.m. ET with a special marathon on International Women's Day March 8.

Original Docuseries: Focused on Female Stories

Women's History Month programming features several of MAVTV's exclusive docuseries, compelling original programs that follow motorsports' most talented and up-and-coming female drivers.

"In the Machine: Ashley Freiberg ": Women's History Month kicks off with all episodes of this MAVTV original docuseries, which delves into the life and career of a racing trailblazer as she navigates the balancing act between her high-speed career and family life.

Show traces the inner workings of what it takes to succeed in the hotly contested Trans Am series; a backstage pass of the highs and lows as the Showtime Motorsports team travels around the country. Series features , the only female Trans Am TA2 driver. "On the Rise": Spotlights up-and-coming racer Hannah Greenemeier and her aspirations and journey in karting and beyond.

Celebrating Women's Contributions to Motorsports

In addition to documentary programming, the network will air in-depth interviews with top female drivers and women in the industry from its news and information programs, plus highlights from the Women with Drive III - Driven by Mobil 1 Summit.

Women with Drive III Summit: Showcases highlights from the Women With Drive III conference and the experiences of women in various roles within motorsports. Content includes panel discussions as well as interviews from some of the over 450 attendees discussing the current issues and needs to advance opportunities for a more diverse and inclusive environment to help grow the motorsports industry.

Showcases highlights from the Women With Drive III conference and the experiences of women in various roles within motorsports. Content includes panel discussions as well as interviews from some of the over 450 attendees discussing the current issues and needs to advance opportunities for a more diverse and inclusive environment to help grow the motorsports industry. "The Skinny": A podcast style show with motorsports' rising stars, features intimate interviews with notable motorsports figures such as Taylor Ferns , Christy Lee and Alexis DeJoria

A podcast style show with motorsports' rising stars, features intimate interviews with notable motorsports figures such as , and "2023 Inside Monster Jam" The Princess of Carnage and more: Viewers will be treated to some of the best performances by women drivers in Monster Jam. Episodes include Women's Evolution, The Princess of Carnage, Rookie Fever, Spinmaster, Rookie of the Year - Ashley Sanford , Arena Championship Series Central Preview and Superstar Challenge Championship. This collection highlights the significant impact women have made in Monster Jam.

