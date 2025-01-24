MAVTV Channel Now Streaming on MAVTV GO, New Subscription Plans Unlock Exclusive Live Racing Coverage and On Demand Motorsports Entertainment

"Today marks a major milestone for MAVTV and our fans," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "By subscribing to a MAVTV GO Standard or Premium plan, viewers gain unprecedented access to the MAVTV cable experience—without the need for cable—and exclusive live racing they can't find anywhere else. We're bringing the excitement of motorsports directly to race fans, wherever they are. With our Premium plan, fans can enjoy some of the most anticipated and prestigious racing events in the world. Additionally, our premium next-day replay and VOD features provide the best viewing experience in the industry. MAVTV GO is now officially your all-access pass to the ultimate in motorsports entertainment."

Launched last summer, MAVTV GO is the only premium streaming app dedicated to the global culture of motorsports, powered by a passion for speed. The new subscription plans – Standard and Premium – provide unparalleled access to the world's most electrifying road racing events, including exclusive live coverage of iconic races like the Bathurst 12 Hour, Nürburgring 24H, and the 24 Hours of Spa, and next-day streaming of MAVTV's original shows, including Racers Roundtable, On the Rise, and other premium linear TV content.

MAVTV GO Subscription Plans

Standard Plan ( $7.99 /month or $79.99 /year) 24/7 access to the MAVTV channel, including live TV. $6.67 /month if billed annually.

( /month or /year) Premium Plan ( $19.99 /month or $199.99 /year) All Standard Plan features, plus: 24/7 access to the MAVTV channel, including live TV. Next-day video-on-demand access to race content, MAVTV Original Shows or other programming that aired on MAVTV. Exclusive access to live coverage of premier racing events. $16.67 if billed annually at $199.99 .

( /month or /year)

Premium Plan Highlights

The Premium Plan offers exclusive access to some of the most prestigious racing series in the world. From the sunburnt pavement of Bathurst's Mount Panorama to the mythical twists of the Nürburgring, MAVTV GO puts you in the driver's seat of iconic endurance battles: the Bathurst 12 Hour, Nürburgring 24H, and the 24 Hours of Spa. Bask in the roaring spectacle of Australian Supercars, the precision of DTM, and the rising stars of the Toyota GR Cup.

Exclusive Live Racing on MAVTV GO:

Bathurst 12 Hour

12 Hour Hours of Spa

Nürburgring 24H

Australian Supercars

Indianapolis 8H

8H GT World Challenge Series

DTM

FIM World SuperSport & SuperSport 300

FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship

…and more

Why MAVTV GO?

MAVTV GO offers race fans a seamless, clutter-free streaming experience on their favorite devices, from smart TVs to mobile phones. With the widest selection of racing available to stream, MAVTV GO delivers unmatched access to motorsports' biggest moments.

Fans can try a Standard or Premium subscription risk-free with a 7-day free trial at www.MAVTVGO.com .

ABOUT MAVTV

MAVTV is the only linear television network and media platform dedicated exclusively to the global culture of motorsports and powered by a passion for speed. Offering an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and live racing, and narrative programming, MAVTV explores the people, vehicles, races and places within global motorsports: on pavement, dirt and water, and from Stock Cars to Rally, Drag Racing to Late Model Dirt, Trans Am to Sprint, Superbike to Enduro, and everything in between.

MAVTV goes beyond racing with a curated collection of documentary and "build" series and specials that inspire, inform and grow our community of race fans and auto enthusiasts with compelling storytelling. With a presence in more than 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more), FAST channels across 24 countries and more than 300 million connected devices and a direct-to-consumer streaming platform (MAVTV GO), the network is on a rapid growth trajectory.

For more information, visit www.MAVTV.com – and follow MAVTV on Facebook , Instagram , X (Twitter) and LinkedIn .

SOURCE MAVTV