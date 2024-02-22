MAVTV FAST CHANNEL DISTRIBUTION EXPANDS TO MORE THAN 300M DEVICES WITH LAUNCHES IN BRAZIL AND ON AMAZON FREEVEE

All-new MAVTV Brasil to feature regional motorsports coverage in Portuguese, plus curated programming from MAVTV US

MAVTV Select is now available as a free ad-support (FAST) channel on Amazon Freevee

Global FAST channel reach elevates to more than 300 million devices with addition of Amazon Freevee in the U.S. and Samsung TV in Brazil

International expansion strategy ramps up in 2024 with dedicated Spanish-language channel in development for Latin America and Europe ( Spain )

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAVTV – the world's premier media platform for passion-fueled motorsports, powersports and automotive programming – announced today a significant expansion of its global and FAST Channel presence, marking a milestone in the network's rapid expansion plans following its relaunch last year.

All-new MAVTV Brasil to feature regional motorsports coverage in Portuguese, plus curated programming from MAVTV US. Programming highlights will include coverage of the Stock Car Pro Series, TCR South America, Brazilian F4 and much more.

"Launching MAVTV on Amazon Freevee and an all-new MAVTV Brasil builds upon the immense FAST channel momentum started last year – with more than 300 million devices now added," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "We're thrilled to connect with and showcase Brazil's rich racing culture – combining Portuguese language and original MAVTV programming. This move is another step in our broader international expansion plans – which includes a coming Spanish-language channel that will span Latin America and Europe. As we charge into 2024, the evolution of the MAVTV brand is ramping up on multiple fronts."

Expanded Distribution and International Strategy.

MAVTV's international expansion and the growth of its FAST channel presence are pivotal steps towards providing access to motorsports content to a growing international audience.

MAVTV Select is available on Amazon Freevee in the United States , United Kingdom , Germany and Austria offering a vast array of motorsports content to a diverse and expansive audience.

, , and offering a vast array of motorsports content to a diverse and expansive audience. This significant increase in reach underscores MAVTV's position as a leader in the motorsports broadcasting industry and highlights the network's success in increasing the availability of its programming on nearly all streaming platforms available today.

As part of its commitment to serving a diverse worldwide audience, MAVTV is also working on launching a dedicated Spanish language channel, MAVTV Español. This initiative aims to serve the vast Spanish-speaking world across Latin America , Europe ( Spain ) and the United States , further reinforcing MAVTV's dedication to global expansion.

Amazon Freevee is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, available anytime, for free. All FAST Channels available on Freevee can be accessed through the Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.

MAVTV BRASIL The Heat is Rising.

Through a strategic alliance with 7N Sports Entertainment in Brazil, MAVTV will be available on Samsung TV, bringing a unique blend of local content and a curated collection of programming from MAVTV US to Brazilian fans. MAVTV Brasil will feature regional coverage, as well as US-based content with subtitles in Portuguese.

"Together with MAVTV USA, we are uniting the best motorized content across the Americas," said 7N Sports Entertainment CEO Erich Steffen. "We are thrilled to debut MAVTV Brasil with a fully loaded schedule of live racing from Formula Drift and Trans Am to the Stock Car Pro Series, TCR South America, Brazilian F4 and so much more. With further expansions planned across new platforms and cable providers in both Brazil and Portugal, we are quickly cementing our position as Brazil's most complete destination for motorsports fans."

ABOUT MAVTV

MAVTV is the only linear television network and media platform dedicated exclusively to the global culture of motorsports and powered by a passion for speed. Offering an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and live racing, and narrative programming, MAVTV explores the people, vehicles, races and places within global motorsports: on pavement, dirt and water, and from Stock Cars to Rally, Drag Racing to Late Model Dirt, Trans Am to Sprint, Superbike to Enduro, and everything in between.

MAVTV goes beyond racing with a curated collection of documentary and "build" series and specials that inspire, inform and grow our community of race fans and auto enthusiasts with compelling storytelling. With a presence in more than 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more), FAST channels across 24 countries and more than 300 million connected devices, the network is on a rapid growth trajectory.

For more information, visit www.MAVTV.com

