MAVTV Names DRIVEN360 Global Agency of Record for Public Relations and Brand Communications, Signals Major Strategy Shift and Network Relaunch

BROWNSBURG, Ind., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DRIVEN360 – a world-class integrated communications and brand/entertainment marketing house – today announced that it has been named global Agency of Record (AOR) by MAVTV. The network – which is available on all major cable networks, streaming services, smart TVs, streaming devices and mobile platforms – is signaling an all-new strategy, reshaping its future as the premier destination for motorsports, automotive and powersports fans to dive deeper into the stories and passion behind athletes, teams, races and tracks on all levels – from emerging youth to the most elite levels of global racing.

"When I joined MAVTV, our revamped team embarked on a mission to rechart the future of the network with aggressive diversification of programming and a clear direction toward deeper storytelling that will give motorsports and powersports fans the best place to connect with action on the track and behind-the-scenes with their favorite athletes and teams," said MAVTV Interim President CJ Olivares – a long-time network and sports executive known best for the founding and success of Fox Sports' FUEL TV, among other high-profile projects. "We needed an agency that deeply understands both the broadcast/entertainment industry and the automotive/motorsports worlds, so it was a no-brainer to tap DRIVEN360 to help drive the story of MAVTV's rebirth and exciting new programming coming soon. From two-wheel, four-wheel, dirt, pavement, water, domestic to international, we look forward to inspiring, informing and entertaining current and new fans everywhere with a compelling offering of the best available racing and narratively driven programming."

DRIVEN360's team of strategists and PR/entertainment marketing/brand experts is responsible for helping to elevate the MAVTV brand, managing all MAVTV PR/brand communications and corporate communications efforts, as well as providing strategic counsel regarding MAVTV's operational direction and growth plans.

"It's an honor for DRIVEN360 to be playing an integral part in relaunching the new MAVTV for dedicated and passionate motorsports/powersports fans and automotive enthusiasts around the globe," said Mike Caudill, founder and president of DRIVEN360. "The network is poised to grow with a vibrant, diverse collection of programs that will dive even deeper into those stories that allow fans to become even more invested in watching the competitions themselves – in addition to enthusiast shows and more racing across the board. We look forward to opening every available avenue to extend those stories for the relevant audiences."

ABOUT DRIVEN360

Founded by broadcast news personality, transportation/automotive expert and PR veteran, Mike Caudill, DRIVEN360's world-class track record is highlighted by the launch of startups into the global spotlight, as well as moving the needle for blue chip brands and some of the largest Fortune 500 companies via bold, modern strategies. The disruptive integrated communications/brand marketing firm's multi-industry expertise is reflected by current and past brands including Fisker, Sprint (T-Mobile), SoftBank Group, LINE-X, Sena Bluetooth, MiFi®, Borla, Lucas Oil, Fernando Alonso's Kimoa brand, sports teams to Zero Motorcycles and many others. From a media relations perspective, DRIVEN's ability to bring brands of all varieties in reach of the most prominent media outlets across TV, digital, print and social is unrivaled – from Automotive, Powersports/Motorsports, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Luxury, Technology, Health/Fitness, Hospitality, Consumer Products to Fashion.

About MAVTV

MAVTV is the world's premier media platform where motorsports, powersports and automotive fans dive deeper into the compelling stories behind the athletes, teams and tracks they watch on the weekends. With a diverse mix of live racing, automotive enthusiast programming and documentaries, MAVTV drives passion across two-wheel, four-wheel, pavement, dirt and water – and defines their unique subcultures. With a global reach of more than 467 million, 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV and more), FAST Channels across 25 countries, 175 million connected devices and a loyal social following, the network is on a rapid growth trajectory. MAVTV's 2023 relaunch is highlighted by original shows like "On the Rise" and "The Life" – which give fans access to the behind-the-scenes journeys of athletes, from youth to the most elite racing levels.

