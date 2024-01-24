MAVTV Premieres New Episode of Original Docuseries "THE LIFE" Featuring Antron Brown, Three-Time NHRA Champion

MAVTV Original docuseries "THE LIFE: Antron Brown " tells the story of the NHRA champion and follows him behind-the-scenes to give fans an insider's perspective and insights into what it is really like to be an elite racer

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAVTV – the world's premier media platform for passion-fueled motorsports, powersports and automotive programming – announces the premiere of a new episode of the original docuseries "THE LIFE," set to air on Feb. 1. The upcoming episode shines the spotlight on Antron Brown, a three-time NHRA Top Fuel world champion and one of the most exceptional athletes in the world of motorsports.

"It's an incredible experience to share my story with the MAVTV audience. From my early days in racing, through the blood, sweat and tears that went into building AB Motorsports, and touching those milestone moments - it's been a real journey. I hope I can light a fire in everyone watching to show them that no dream is too far and no challenge too big, as long as you've got the drive to chase it down," Brown said.

In "THE LIFE: Antron Brown," fans will follow Brown through several weeks in his life, exploring both the personal journey and his professional experiences as a premier driver.

"'THE LIFE' immerses viewers into what it's like to be an elite motorsports athlete, from glimpses into their daily routines and personal moments to the thrill behind the wheel," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "We are proud to feature Antron, a fierce competitor and dynamically optimistic force in motorsports. His incredible journey and achievements in racing have provide him with a unique opportunity to mentor and inspire both fans and aspiring athletes alike. This series is our way of connecting our audience with the contemporary icons of the sport and bringing their compelling stories directly to our viewers."

Brown has had a remarkable motorsports career with 74 career event titles (58 in Top Fuel, 16 in Pro Stock Motorcycle), a record of 26 consecutive Top 10 finishes and three world championships. He formed his own team, AB Motorsports, which made an impressive NHRA debut in 2022, finishing ranked No. 2 in the standings during its rookie season. His list of accolades includes being named AutoWeek magazine's 'Top Fuel Driver of the Decade' for the 2010s, winning his 50th Top Fuel race in 2018, and making history multiple times, including becoming the first African American to win a major U.S. auto racing championship.

Don't miss "THE LIFE: Antron Brown" premiering only on MAVTV on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, for an in-depth look at the life of a legend in the world of motorsports.

Official trailer: https://youtu.be/92thmauAZ6w

