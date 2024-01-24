MAVTV Premieres New Episode of Original Docuseries "THE LIFE" Featuring Antron Brown, Three-Time NHRA Champion

MAVTV

24 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

  • MAVTV Original docuseries "THE LIFE: Antron Brown" tells the story of the NHRA champion and follows him behind-the-scenes to give fans an insider's perspective and insights into what it is really like to be an elite racer
  • Episode premieres Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on MAVTV

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAVTV – the world's premier media platform for passion-fueled motorsports, powersports and automotive programming – announces the premiere of a new episode of the original docuseries "THE LIFE," set to air on Feb. 1. The upcoming episode shines the spotlight on Antron Brown, a three-time NHRA Top Fuel world champion and one of the most exceptional athletes in the world of motorsports.

"THE LIFE: Antron Brown" shines the spotlight on Antron Brown, the three-time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion and one of the most exceptional athletes in motorsports.
"It's an incredible experience to share my story with the MAVTV audience. From my early days in racing, through the blood, sweat and tears that went into building AB Motorsports, and touching those milestone moments - it's been a real journey. I hope I can light a fire in everyone watching to show them that no dream is too far and no challenge too big, as long as you've got the drive to chase it down," Brown said.

In "THE LIFE: Antron Brown," fans will follow Brown through several weeks in his life, exploring both the personal journey and his professional experiences as a premier driver. 

"'THE LIFE' immerses viewers into what it's like to be an elite motorsports athlete, from glimpses into their daily routines and personal moments to the thrill behind the wheel," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "We are proud to feature Antron, a fierce competitor and dynamically optimistic force in motorsports. His incredible journey and achievements in racing have provide him with a unique opportunity to mentor and inspire both fans and aspiring athletes alike. This series is our way of connecting our audience with the contemporary icons of the sport and bringing their compelling stories directly to our viewers."

Brown has had a remarkable motorsports career with 74 career event titles (58 in Top Fuel, 16 in Pro Stock Motorcycle), a record of 26 consecutive Top 10 finishes and three world championships. He formed his own team, AB Motorsports, which made an impressive NHRA debut in 2022, finishing ranked No. 2 in the standings during its rookie season. His list of accolades includes being named AutoWeek magazine's 'Top Fuel Driver of the Decade' for the 2010s, winning his 50th Top Fuel race in 2018, and making history multiple times, including becoming the first African American to win a major U.S. auto racing championship.

Don't miss "THE LIFE: Antron Brown" premiering only on MAVTV on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, for an in-depth look at the life of a legend in the world of motorsports.

Official trailer: https://youtu.be/92thmauAZ6w

ABOUT MAVTV

MAVTV is the only linear television network and media platform dedicated exclusively to the global culture of motorsports and powered by a passion for speed. Offering an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and live racing, and narrative programming, MAVTV explores the people, vehicles, races, and places within global motorsports, on pavement, dirt and water and from Stock Cars to Rally, Drag Racing to Late Model Dirt, Trans Am to Sprint, Superbike to Enduro, and everything in between.

MAVTV goes beyond racing with a curated collection documentary and "build" series and specials that inspire, inform, and grow our community of race fans and auto enthusiasts with compelling storytelling. With a presence in over 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more), FAST Channels across 25 countries and 250 million connected devices, the network is on a rapid growth trajectory.

For more information, visit www.MAVTV.com – and follow MAVTV on FacebookInstagramX (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

