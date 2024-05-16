MAVTV Premieres New Episodes of Hit Original Docuseries "THE LIFE" Featuring Champions of NASCAR, Ultra4 Off-Road and Formula Drift

"This is our largest rollout of popular MAVTV Original 'THE LIFE' to date," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "Premiering three compelling episodes across diverse disciplines - Daniel's a veteran of the stock car, Vaughn's electrifying drifts, and Loren's off-road prowess - we are bringing fans fresh, original content that dives deep into the personal stories of these racing champions, following them beyond the track and sharing a glimpse into their lives like never before. As we roll into summer, we're not slowing down; expect a great mix of new stories and original shows to keep the momentum going."

"THE LIFE: Daniel Hemric" Premieres May 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Daniel Hemric started racing at age five and quickly advanced through various racing categories, achieving multiple early championships. In NASCAR, he excelled in the Truck and Xfinity Series, notably clinching the Xfinity Series Championship in 2021 with Joe Gibbs Racing. After his championship win, Hemric moved to Kaulig Racing, competing in both the Xfinity and part-time in the Cup Series, highlighted by a significant comeback at Fontana. His consistent top finishes and resilience in NASCAR underline his status as an elite driver.

"THE LIFE: Loren Healy" Premieres May 30 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Loren Healy, a dominant figure in off-road racing, boasts an impressive resume with two King of the Hammers wins and is the winningest driver in Ultra4 history with seven championships. In 2023, he clinched both the 4600 class West and National Championships. Healy has been shaping the sport for over a decade, leveraging his vast 30-year off-road experience and charisma to promote Ultra4 Racing and attract new audiences. He also actively participates in the rapidly growing UTV/SXS racing scene. Beyond the US, Healy has competed in the Baja 1000 three times and the first Ultra4 San Felipe race in 2019.

"THE LIFE: Vaughn Gittin Jr." Premieres This Summer

Vaughn Gittin Jr. is a world champion drifter and three-time Ultra4 Racing champion best known for his aggressive style and precision driving skills in the iconic 2023 Monster Energy Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5-FD. Together with off-road legend Loren Healy, Gittin created the Fun-Haver Off-Road Racing Team and Fun-Haver Off-Road brand to bring highly engineered, competition-level off-road parts to auto enthusiasts.

ABOUT MAVTV

MAVTV is the only linear television network and media platform dedicated exclusively to the global culture of motorsports and powered by a passion for speed. Offering an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and live racing, and narrative programming, MAVTV explores the people, vehicles, races and places within global motorsports: on pavement, dirt and water, and from Stock Cars to Rally, Drag Racing to Late Model Dirt, Trans Am to Sprint, Superbike to Enduro, and everything in between.

MAVTV goes beyond racing with a curated collection of documentary and "build" series and specials that inspire, inform and grow our community of race fans and auto enthusiasts with compelling storytelling. With a presence in more than 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more), FAST channels across 24 countries and more than 300 million connected devices, the network is on a rapid growth trajectory.

For more information, visit www.MAVTV.com – and follow MAVTV on Facebook , Instagram , X (Twitter) and LinkedIn .

