MAVTV Select, the Ultimate Destination for Motorsports, Powersports and Automotive Fans, Now Streaming on Xumo Play

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAVTV - the world's premier media platform for passion-fueled motorsports, powersports and automotive programming - announced today that its streaming channel, MAVTV Select, is now available on Xumo Play, a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service accessible to millions of viewers across the U.S. on all major streaming platforms, including the recently announced Xumo Stream Box. This marks a strategic milestone in MAVTV's FAST channel growth plan.

"Xumo Play viewers can now immerse themselves in MAVTV's thrilling content, enabling enthusiasts to discover stories both on and off the track and further elevate their passion for racing on the weekend," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "With the addition of Xumo Play to our distribution lineup, we can connect millions more people to our fan-favorite auto enthusiast and build shows, race series storylines and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to athletes, teams and racetracks. The timing aligns perfectly with MAVTV's new strategy and fresh programming lineup."

"This partnership with Xumo allows MAVTV to reach every race fan wherever they may be, and however they consume their motorsports content," said Ed Niemi, MAVTV Senior Vice President of Content Distribution. "As we continue to grow, Xumo Play provides another outlet for MAVTV's best-in-class motorsports programming."

MAVTV's vast and growing content library showcases a diverse mix of racing, automotive enthusiast programming and narratively-driven shows. In addition to spanning two-wheel, four-wheel, pavement, dirt and water interests, the network features original shows like "On the Rise" and "The Life" - which give fans intimate access to the journeys of drivers and riders, from youth to the most elite racing levels.

"With more than 300 channels on Xumo Play spanning a wide range of genres and serving many niche interests, including MAVTV's programming for motorsports enthusiasts is a great addition to our growing catalog," said Stefan Van Engen, Vice President, Content Acquisition.

Xumo Play is part of Xumo, a streaming platform joint venture between Charter and Comcast. It offers more than 300 free channels and thousands of on-demand choices from popular networks, spanning TV shows, movies, live news, sports and more. Xumo Play is available on all major streaming platforms and devices, including Xumo Stream Box, Amazon Fire devices, Android mobile and tablets, iOS mobile and tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Xfinity X1 and Flex, Roku and Hisense, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony and Vizio smart TVs and more.

About MAVTV

MAVTV is the world's premier media platform where motorsports, powersports and automotive fans dive deeper into the compelling stories behind the athletes, teams and tracks they watch on the weekends. With a diverse mix of live racing, automotive enthusiast programming and documentaries, MAVTV drives passion across two-wheel, four-wheel, pavement, dirt and water – and defines their unique subcultures. With a global reach of more than 467 million, 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV and more), FAST Channels across 25 countries, 175 million connected devices and a loyal social following, the network is on a rapid growth trajectory. MAVTV's 2023 relaunch is highlighted by original shows like "On the Rise" and "The Life" – which give fans access to the behind-the-scenes journeys of athletes, from youth to the most elite racing levels.

For more information, visit www.MAVTV.com

