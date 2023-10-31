MAVTV STRIKES EXCLUSIVE MULTI-YEAR DEAL FOR NEW SEASONS OF AWARD-WINNING "STACEY DAVID'S GEARZ" AS PART OF PROGRAMMING STRATEGY SHIFT

  • Three New Seasons (13 episodes each) to premiere exclusively on MAVTV and MAVTV Select
  • MAVTV viewers to have exclusive access to Seasons 13 through 17 of the fan-favorite DIY automotive series
  • MAVTV to retain show exclusivity through 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAVTV – the world's premier media platform for passion-fueled motorsports, powersports and automotive programming – has announced the exclusive rights to the hugely popular automotive enthusiast show, "Stacey David's GearZ®." The award-winning series follows along as the iconic builder transforms, modifies and customizes virtually anything mechanical.

Stacey David's iconic 1941 Dodge Truck
Stacey David's iconic 1941 Dodge Truck

"America's gearhead' is coming to MAVTV and we couldn't be more thrilled," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "Stacey is a legend in the automotive world and has been a DIY fan-favorite for decades, inspiring generations of car builders and gearheads. His show will be the kick-off and a cornerstone of our programming shift to bring more diversified and exclusive content to our rapidly expanding audience – bolstered by new and soon-to-be announced distribution deals that will add tens of millions of potential viewers. Combined with the new slate of premium, compelling and narratively-driven shows, behind-the-scenes access and more exclusive live racing, MAVTV has a standout lineup planned for viewers like never before."

The announcement comes amid intentional shifts in programming, building upon the network's proven strategy that focuses on key time periods and themed programming blocks including primetime-themed blocks and weekend day lineups with exclusive and diverse live racing. In 2023, MAVTV's new programming and scheduling strategy kicked off with significant audience evolution – resulting in a 65% increase in primetime viewership year-over-year.

The three-year agreement with Stacey David's GearZ® extends beyond content, encompassing marketing, social media and sales efforts that will benefit the show and the network. It is one of many strategic shifts towards elevating support for MAVTV's distribution partners.

"I'm looking forward to taking the wheel with MAVTV!" said GearZ Host Stacey David. "We have some exciting things planned and I can't wait to share more builds, more stories about the cars we love and more unforgettable moments for fellow enthusiasts like me."

With decades of experience working in restoration and hot rod shops, and more than 20 years on national television on two hit TV shows, Stacey David has been showing people how to build cool cars and trucks for a long time. His mechanical abilities and fabrication skills have made him one of the most trusted and respected custom car builders in the world today.

For more information, or to schedule an interview with MAVTV leadership, contact [email protected].

About MAVTV
MAVTV is the world's premier media platform where motorsports, powersports and automotive fans dive deeper into the compelling stories behind the athletes, teams and tracks they watch on the weekends. With a diverse mix of live racing, automotive enthusiast programming and documentaries, MAVTV drives passion across two-wheel, four-wheel, pavement, dirt and water – and defines their unique subcultures. With a global reach of more than 467 million, 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more), FAST Channels across 25 countries, 175 million connected devices and a loyal social following, the network is on a rapid growth trajectory. MAVTV's 2023 relaunch is highlighted by original shows like "On the Rise" and "The Life" – which give fans access to the behind-the-scenes journeys of athletes, from youth to the most elite racing levels.

For more information, visit www.MAVTV.com – and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X (Twitter)

