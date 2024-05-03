MAVTV Kicks Off Summer Early with Massive Racing Lineup Including Six Top Tier Series and Events - Coverage Begins May 6

MAVTV brings viewers the action from European and Michelin Le Mans endurance racing

Live coverage of Monaco Historic Grand Prix follows prominent former Formula 1 drivers as they race classic GP race cars going back to pre-WWII

Racing coverage also includes the DTM, Powerboat P1 series and Toyota GR Cup North America

INDIANAPOLIS, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAVTV - the world's leading media platform for motorsports, powersports and automotive programming – adds six new thrilling race series this summer to its already impressive lineup of two and four-wheel racing action. Events include the 2024 European Le Mans Series, 2024 Michelin Le Mans Cup series, the renowned 2024 Monaco Historic GP, the 2024 DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters), the 2024 Powerboats P1 Offshore Series, and highlight coverage of the 2024 Toyota GR Cup North America.

"MAVTV is now home to even more racing, and we are thrilled to kick off the summer with an incredible lineup of new content from some of the most dynamic race series throughout Europe and the United States," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "From the thrilling Le Mans series to 1,100 HP Powerboats reaching top speeds of 175 MPH, our lineup is sure to deliver action-packed entertainment, fierce competition and breathtaking finishes. We are proud to keep bringing fans a wide variety of racing; whether on pavement, water or dirt, it's on MAVTV and we expect to see some unforgettable moments in motorsports this summer."

2024 Toyota GR Cup North America – This exciting form of racing features world-class drivers all competing in Toyota GR86 high-performance race cars at seven different iconic road courses across the United States including the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Road America in Elkhart, Wis., Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California and more. Fans can catch The GR Cup Highlight shows will start airing May 6.

2024 European Le Mans Series – Top teams will compete in the 2024 European Le Mans Series to see if they have what it takes to enter one of the most famous races of all times, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The series consists of six, four-hour races on some of the most technical and demanding tracks in Europe designed to push the teams to their limits. Forty-two cars will compete in four different classes, and the champions of each class automatically earn a spot in the 24-hours of Le Mans. Special coverage begins May 9.

2024 Michelin Le Mans Cup – Similar to the European Le Man series, the 2024 Michelin Cup features 42 drivers in two different classes that compete in six different rounds at historic circuits throughout Europe. Launched in 2016, this series serves as a place for amateur drivers to learn what it takes to be a professional endurance driver. Special coverage of the Michelin Cup begins May 9.

2024 Monaco Historic Grand Prix – The 2024 Monaco Historic GP airing on MAVTV Live, May 11-12, features seven generations of GP cars and several prominent former Formula 1 drivers and champions including 4-time 24 Hours of Daytona winner Wayne Taylor Racing. The event is held on the same historic downtown circuit as Formula 1 GP and is virtually unchanged since the first races were held in the 1950s. This storied race began as a one-time event to mark the 700th anniversary of the Grimaldi family's rule in Monaco. Due to its popularity, it was decided to hold the race every two years starting in 2000. Live coverage of the biennial event begins May 11.

2024 DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) – This series began in 1984 and while it has gone through some changes over the years, it is now known as the home for premier GT3 racing with cars from top European automakers including Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Ferrari and more. While the vehicles are high-performance race cars, they still resemble models available to consumers. The 2024 season features eight races at legendary circuits like Germany's Nürburgring and the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The race season kicked off April 25 and wraps up Oct 20. Replay coverage of DTM begins May 16.

2024 Powerboat P1 Series – All new to MAVTV, this popular race series features some of the world's biggest and fastest race boats, with some capable of speeds of 160 MPH or more. The 2024 season kicks off the weekend of May 16-19 with the "Thunder on Cocoa Beach" which is the 15th anniversary of that event. The series then heads to the Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., Sheboygan, Mich., Sarasota, Fla. before wrapping up at St. Petersburg, Fla. on Sunday, Oct. 20. Race fans can catch live coverage of the events beginning May 19.

