MAVTV, THE WORLD'S LARGEST MOTORSPORTS MEDIA PLATFORM PREPARES FOR EVEN BIGGER 2025

With its unmatched variety of racing disciplines, MAVTV has grown into the world's largest motorsports media platform

The network delivers diverse, thrilling content across every screen – linear TV, FAST channels, and streaming – from off-road challenges to high-speed road racing to groundbreaking original docuseries.

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAVTV – the world's largest motorsports media platform – is celebrating a banner year in 2024 while gearing up for an action-packed 2025. With continued expansion on linear TV, Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) channel platforms, and the successful launch of the MAVTV GO direct-to-consumer streaming app, the media platform is cementing itself as the ultimate destination for auto-enthusiast and motorsports content from around the world.

In 2024, MAVTV offered fans a dynamic slate of live two-wheel, four-wheel, marine, dirt and off-road racing plus original docuseries, classic car auctions, restoration and build shows. The launch of MAVTV GO has brought fans an accessible, user-friendly way to engage with the motorsports and content they love. The expansion continued internationally, with the debut of MAVTV Brazil and the rebrand of MAVTV International, ensuring tailored content for a global audience of motorsports enthusiasts.

"This has been a transformative year for MAVTV," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "Our steady viewership growth across existing distribution coupled with a new robust direct-to-consumer streaming platform and an extensive library of live and on-demand racing from around the globe has capped a stunning year-long relaunch of the network. We've worked tirelessly to get fans closer to the motorsports action they love. In 2025, as the world's largest motorsports media platform, we're taking things even further with new offerings and a compelling lineup of original shows and live events that touch every corner of the world of motorsports."

Looking Ahead to 2025: More Diverse Racing, More Original Award-Winning Content

Premier Road Racing – MAVTV will bring GT racing world leader SRO live to fans next season including the fan-favorite GT World Challenge America. Additionally, the prestigious DTM series returns to MAVTV with the expansion into live coverage of world-class racing from iconic circuits across Europe .



The ultimate test of endurance and grit, the , is back on MAVTV with same-day highlights from epic landscapes and grueling challenges. And highlights from the toughest one-day off-road race on Earth, follows all the action as fearless drivers conquer treacherous desert and rocky terrain. Following a successful live broadcast of the 2024 Crandon World Championships on Labor Day weekend, MAVTV is solidifying its position as the new television home for off-road racing. New Groundbreaking Original Docuseries – New seasons of MAVTV's award-winning series will premiere, including: "The Life ," which highlights current champions and the dedication it takes to stand on the top step of the podium, will also return with highly anticipated new episodes. Featured will be the iconic off-road racing Greaves family, Formula Drifter and off-road champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. , Monster Jam champion Tristan England , and current Super Hooligan national title holder Corey West alongside his team manager and wife, Patricia Hernandez-West . The 2025 season of " On the Rise" kicks off with an episode centered around British racing phenom Jamie Chadwick as she races the Indy NXT series finale. Another MAVTV future fan-favorite, " Racing Prodigy ," is an all-new race series that explores the on-track and off-track action where video game racers take on real-life tracks. The show will culminate in a championship round and include interactive fan voting, allowing viewers to engage directly with races and drivers.



– New seasons of MAVTV's award-winning series will premiere, including: From Chrome to Country – In 2025, MAVTV will expand beyond the realm of motorsports with the debut of " Chase'n ," an original docuseries offering an intimate glimpse into the life of rising country music sensation Chase Matthew and his lifelong passion for mechanics and automobiles. "Chase'n" chronicles Chase's extraordinary journey as he hits the road with country music superstars, balancing the demands of a high-profile tour with his love for exhilarating car projects. With its unique blend of music, mechanics, and personal storytelling, "Chase'n" promises to redefine the boundaries of motorsports entertainment and captivate audiences across genres.



In 2025, MAVTV will expand beyond the realm of motorsports with the debut of " ," an original docuseries offering an intimate glimpse into the life of rising country music sensation and his lifelong passion for mechanics and automobiles. "Chase'n" chronicles Chase's extraordinary journey as he hits the road with country music superstars, balancing the demands of a high-profile tour with his love for exhilarating car projects. With its unique blend of music, mechanics, and personal storytelling, "Chase'n" promises to redefine the boundaries of motorsports entertainment and captivate audiences across genres. Motorsports Conversations and Celebrations – "Racers Roundtable" with Danny Sullivan & Tony Stewart Season 1 Part 2 will premiere with more incredible stories from racing legends. MAVTV will also continue its commitment to recognizing and celebrating trailblazing women in motorsports with a special dedicated to the Women with Drive IV Summit Driven by Mobil 1 and the contributions women are making on and off the track.

MAVTV is available via video providers including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Charter Spectrum, DIRECTV/DIRECTV Stream, Verizon Fios TV, U-verse and many more. Watch the free MAVTV Select channel on The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, VIZIO WatchFree+, Amazon Prime Video and more. Stream MAVTV GO on IOS, Android connected devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and online at MAVTVGO.com.

