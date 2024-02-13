MAVTV TO AIR EXCLUSIVE LIVE BROADCAST COVERAGE OF GAA CLASSIC CARS AUTO AUCTION FEB 23, 24

"For the past several months, our team has been working very hard to bring new programming to MAVTV and I am thrilled that our viewers will get to watch collectors in live bidding wars for some amazing classic cars," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "This live coverage is a milestone for our network because it not only marks our first-ever live auto auction, it also reinforces our efforts to keep expanding our lineup and bring more exciting live automotive content to our viewers."

The GAA Classic Cars auction is renowned in the car enthusiast world, featuring an impressive lineup of nearly 750 classic, muscle and collector vehicles displayed in the "The Automotive Palace" – a six-acre enclosed, climate-controlled space with seating for more than 500 guests. The world-class facility attracts bidders and collectors from all across the country. Highlights of the auction include a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Resto Mod, a 2006 Ford GT Heritage with extremely low mileage, and the late Jimmy Buffett's 1963 Ford Falcon Sprint, accompanied by a signed guitar. The event also boasts a significant collection of American muscle cars, including rare Mustangs and meticulously restored Chevrolets.

"We are delighted to partner with MAVTV for the live broadcast of our GAA Classic Cars Auction," said Greensboro Auto Auction Owner Dean Green. "Every car has a story, and through television, we are able to share these stories with car lovers nationwide. MAVTV opens the door for new audiences – enthusiasts and those just starting to explore the world of classic cars - to experience a GAA auction for the first time. There isn't a better opportunity to see some of the most exceptional vintage car collections, snapshots of automotive history."

For more information about the GAA Classic Car Auction, visit GAAClassiccars.com.

