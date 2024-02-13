MAVTV TO AIR EXCLUSIVE LIVE BROADCAST COVERAGE OF GAA CLASSIC CARS AUTO AUCTION FEB 23, 24

News provided by

MAVTV

13 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

  • Three hour daily live auction coverage begins Friday Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Coverage of the GAA Classic Cars Auto Auction marks first-ever live auto auction broadcast by MAVTV – highlighting network's programming shift towards broader range of new and diverse automotive content

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAVTV – the world's premier media platform for passion-fueled motorsports, powersports and automotive programming – today announced it will carry the live broadcast of the celebrated GAA Classic Cars Auction Feb. 23, 24 from Greensboro, North Carolina. This is the first live auto auction coverage by MAVTV signifying its continued commitment to offer viewers new and exciting automotive programming.

"For the past several months, our team has been working very hard to bring new programming to MAVTV and I am thrilled that our viewers will get to watch collectors in live bidding wars for some amazing classic cars," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "This live coverage is a milestone for our network because it not only marks our first-ever live auto auction, it also reinforces our efforts to keep expanding our lineup and bring more exciting live automotive content to our viewers."

The GAA Classic Cars auction is renowned in the car enthusiast world, featuring an impressive lineup of nearly 750 classic, muscle and collector vehicles displayed in the "The Automotive Palace" – a six-acre enclosed, climate-controlled space with seating for more than 500 guests. The world-class facility attracts bidders and collectors from all across the country. Highlights of the auction include a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Resto Mod, a 2006 Ford GT Heritage with extremely low mileage, and the late Jimmy Buffett's 1963 Ford Falcon Sprint, accompanied by a signed guitar. The event also boasts a significant collection of American muscle cars, including rare Mustangs and meticulously restored Chevrolets.

"We are delighted to partner with MAVTV for the live broadcast of our GAA Classic Cars Auction," said Greensboro Auto Auction Owner Dean Green. "Every car has a story, and through television, we are able to share these stories with car lovers nationwide. MAVTV opens the door for new audiences – enthusiasts and those just starting to explore the world of classic cars - to experience a GAA auction for the first time. There isn't a better opportunity to see some of the most exceptional vintage car collections, snapshots of automotive history."

For more information about the GAA Classic Car Auction, visit GAAClassiccars.com.

About MAVTV

MAVTV is the only linear television network and media platform dedicated exclusively to the global culture of motorsports and powered by a passion for speed. Offering an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and live racing, and narrative programming, MAVTV explores the people, vehicles, races, and places within global motorsports, on pavement, dirt and water and from Stock Cars to Rally, Drag Racing to Late Model Dirt, Trans Am to Sprint, Superbike to Enduro, and everything in between.

MAVTV goes beyond racing with a curated collection documentary and "build" series and specials that inspire, inform, and grow our community of race fans and auto enthusiasts with compelling storytelling. With a presence in more than 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more), FAST Channels across 24 countries and more than 300 million connected devices, the network is on a rapid growth trajectory.

For more information, visit www.MAVTV.com – and follow MAVTV on FacebookInstagramX (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

SOURCE MAVTV

