MAVTV TO AIR EXCLUSIVE LIVE BROADCAST COVERAGE OF REMAINING GAA CLASSIC CARS AUTO AUCTIONS IN 2024

"Our live coverage of the February installment of the GAA Classic Cars Auction has generated an overwhelmingly positive response and further reflects the overall upward trajectory of the network since its recent relaunch," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "These successes highlight our steady increase in viewership, attributed to our expanding lineup of live programming and diversified content that fuels the passion of automotive enthusiasts nationally and globally. We are excited to offer our viewers more opportunities to experience the thrill of live bidding wars for some of the most extraordinary classic cars."

April's GAA Classic Cars auction will feature nearly 500 classic, muscle and collector vehicles within "The Automotive Palace" – eight acres of enclosed, climate-controlled space. The world-class facility draws bidders and collectors from across the country, featuring highlights such as four rare Hertz Mustangs; a meticulously crafted 1964 Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt Tribute, a replica of iconic racer Len Richter's original; and a remarkable selection of pre-war classic automobiles including a 1931 Cadillac and a 1925 Hudson Super Six.

"We are delighted to continue reaching automotive enthusiast audiences everywhere through MAVTV and its rapidly expanding viewership," said Greensboro Auto Auction Owner Dean Green. "Last round's live coverage brought our auction unprecedented attention, allowing us to share the unique stories of these classic cars with a broader audience. This partnership enables us to reach both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers to the classic car world."

For more details about the GAA Classic Car Auction, visit GAAClassiccars.com.

ABOUT MAVTV

MAVTV is the only linear television network and media platform dedicated exclusively to the global culture of motorsports and powered by a passion for speed. Offering an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and live racing, and narrative programming, MAVTV explores the people, vehicles, races and places within global motorsports: on pavement, dirt and water, and from Stock Cars to Rally, Drag Racing to Late Model Dirt, Trans Am to Sprint, Superbike to Enduro, and everything in between.

MAVTV goes beyond racing with a curated collection of documentary and "build" series and specials that inspire, inform and grow our community of race fans and auto enthusiasts with compelling storytelling. With a presence in more than 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more), FAST channels across 24 countries and more than 300 million connected devices, the network is on a rapid growth trajectory.

For more information, visit www.MAVTV.com – and follow MAVTV on Facebook , Instagram , X (Twitter) and LinkedIn .

SOURCE MAVTV