MAVTV's Original Series Racers Roundtable brings Motorsports Legends Together to Share Special Moments, Stories that Helped Shape Their Careers

"As drivers, we've all had our share of battles, but what people don't often see is the community and the camaraderie that comes with it," said Sullivan. "Racers Roundtable gives us the chance to come together, reflect on those moments, and share the funny and sometimes unbelievable stories we've never really told before. We know it's going to be something special for the fans, because it was really special for us as well."

In each of the first season's nine episodes, hosts Sullivan and Stewart sit down with their high-profile guests for candid conversations about their storied careers, intense rivalries, and moments that made history both on and off the track. The fall 2024 slate of episodes boasts guests like Mario Andretti, Kurt and Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Antron Brown, Lyn St. James, and so many more of the world's biggest names in motorsports.

"Racers Roundtable is about so much more than fast cars and famous faces, it's about the people who have lived and breathed this sport their entire lives," said Stewart. "We're bringing together legends from across the motorsports world and talking to them about so much more than wins and trophies. We get to hear about the struggles, the triumphs, and the rivalries that shaped all of our lives both on and off the track, giving fans a rare glimpse into the personal stories that make our guests who they are."

MAVTV's new original series joins its vast and growing content library, which showcases a diverse mix of racing, automotive enthusiast programming and narrative-driven shows. In addition to spanning two-wheel, four-wheel, pavement, dirt and water interests, the network features other original shows like "On the Rise" and "The Life" – which give fans access to the behind-the-scenes journeys of athletes, from youth to the most elite racing levels.

"Racers Roundtable is by far one of my favorite original shows to hit the airwaves in recent years," said CJ Olivares, President of MAVTV. "This show is going to provide something really special for our fans – the chance to pull up a chair to listen to unfiltered conversations between racing legends and hear stories that have never been shared before. Whether you've followed these drivers for years or are new to the sport, this is a show that will keep you hooked."

Fans can catch each new episode of Racers Roundtable on Wednesdays this fall on MAVTV, available via cable providers including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Spectrum, DirecTV, Verizon, U-verse and many more. Episodes will be available to catch up on later through the MAVTV GO app and the MAVTV SELECT streaming channel.

