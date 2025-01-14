MAVTV's Original Series Racers Roundtable Returns with More Motorsports Legends and Unforgettable Stories

Following the same format captivating race fans since its premiere, Sullivan and Stewart sit down with a brand-new lineup of racing greats to share never-before-heard stories and explore the human side of motorsports history. From the Indianapolis 500 to the NHRA drag strips, this season's episodes continue to deliver unfiltered access to the moments, rivalries, and camaraderie that define the racing world.

"Racers Roundtable is all about pulling back the curtain," said Sullivan. "It's a chance for fans to hear the stories that shaped the sport straight from the legends who lived them - Like when AJ Foyt went toe-to-toe with mechanical challenges at Indy or when Shirley Muldowney broke barriers on the drag strip, these are the moments that defined racing history. And we're thrilled to dive back into the stories that shaped motorsports with this incredible new slate of guests."

Part 2 features well-known figures such as racing phenomenon AJ Foyt, IndyCar multi-championship driver Scott Dixon, NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham, trailblazer and "First Lady of Drag Racing" Shirley Muldowney, legendary team owners Richard Childress and Chip Ganassi, and many more of the biggest names in motorsports.

"The response to Part 1 of Racers Roundtable was absolutely phenomenal," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "From epic rivalries to never-before-shared moments, these conversations are something truly special. Fans loved hearing these racing icons share their stories, and it quickly became one of our most talked-about shows. With Part 2, we're giving fans exactly what they want: more legends, more untold stories, and more unforgettable, unscripted moments. It's an exciting series for MAVTV and we are so grateful to these drivers for sharing their time and immortalizing their unheard stories for motorsports enthusiasts."

Fans can stream all episodes from Part 1 of Racers Roundtable anytime on MAVTV GO. Part 2 of the series airs on Wednesdays on MAVTV, available via cable providers including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Spectrum, DirecTV, Verizon, U-verse, and many more. New episodes will be available to catch up on later through the MAVTV GO app and the MAVTV SELECT streaming channel.

