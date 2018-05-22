Mawson Drills 4.0 Metres @ 17.7 g/t Gold at the Raja Prospect

Key Points:

The best result reported is PAL0092 which intersected 4.0 metres @ 17.7 g/t gold from 246 metres (Figures 1-4) at the Raja prospect. Cobalt assays are awaited (see Mawson New Release May 14, 2018 );

PAL0092 was drilled 45 metres west of drill hole PAL0093 which intersected 31.7 metres @ 8.4 g/t gold from 244.1 metres (see Mawson News Release March 01, 2018 and Figures 1-4) showing significant encouragement for the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization at Raja;

and Figures 1-4) showing significant encouragement for the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization at Raja; PAL0116, drilled up-plunge from PAL0092 and PAL0093, intersected 5.0 metres @ 3.3 g/t gold from 144.0 metres and 2 metres @ 3.6 g/t gold from 154.0 metres. Cobalt assays are awaited;

PAL00116 was drilled 50 metres east of PAL0085 which intersected 9.9 metres @ 4.1 g/t gold from 124.0 metres (see Mawson News Release March 01, 2018 );

was drilled 50 metres east of PAL0085 which intersected 9.9 metres @ 4.1 g/t gold from 124.0 metres (see Mawson News Release ); Over 470 metres of down plunge continuity of high grade gold-cobalt mineralization has now been demonstrated at the Raja prospect alone, with mineralization remaining unconstrained down-plunge and partly across strike. Gold-cobalt mineralization is associated with sufficient sulphide to form an electrical conductor, and interpretation of VTEM geophysical data indicates potential down-plunge extent from surface for greater than 900 metres;

To date, only 3 from 16 drill holes at Raja have been assayed for cobalt, including PAL0075, drilled up-plunge from PAL0116 and PAL0085, which intersected 10.8 metres @ 1,299 ppm Co, 6.2 g/t Au (8.7 g/t AuEq) from 8.7 metres (see Mawson News Release May 14, 2018 ). A systematic cobalt assay program of approximately 3,000 Rajapalot samples continues with further assays to be reported in the coming months.

The winter diamond drill program totalled 16,204 metres in 75 drill holes across four exploration permit areas. Including those published here, assays from 28 drill holes have been released from Rajapalot and East Rompas. A further 47 drill holes are currently being logged and assayed.

Diamond drilling is planned to restart during August 2018 at Hirvimaa and Männistö exploration permit areas.

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "Our Raja prospect, which is one of many prospect areas, continues to deliver. High-grade gold has again been intersected at Raja and drilled down plunge for greater than 450 metres with a width exceeding 100 metres. The continuity and predictability of high-grade mineralization is encouraging, with 4.0 metres @ 17.7 g/t gold in PAL0092, 5.0 metres @ 12.4 g/t in PAL0118 and 31.7 metres @ 8.4 g/t gold in PAL0093 all recently drilled. With cobalt assays outstanding from these drill holes, and thousands of gold and cobalt assays still in the laboratory, we look forward to announcing data as they become available."

This release provides results from 5 drill holes: PAL0092 (Raja), PAL0104 (Raja), PAL0115 (Rumajärvi), PAL0116 (Raja) and PAL0122 (South Palokas). Drill holes not reported above (PAL0104, PAL0115 and PAL0122) also intersected anomalous gold mineralization and assay results are provided in Tables 2 and 3. A plan view of the drill results and named prospects is provided in Figure 1. Cross and long section views and a prospect plan are included as Figures 2–4. Tables 1–3 include all relevant collar and assay information. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.5 g/t gold over 1 metre lower cut, no upper cut-off was applied.

In other news, a pilot hyperspectral study of 832 metres of drill core (PAL0092, PAL0093 and PAL0097) is in progress using the TerraCore SisuRock Gen 2 system (3 cameras). This study aims to understand the relationship between high-grade gold and hydrothermal silicate alteration, in particular, hydrous silicates, muscovite, biotite and amphiboles.

Technical and Environmental Background

Five diamond drill rigs from the Arctic Drilling Company OY ("ADC"), Oy Kati Ab ("Kati") and MK Core Drilling OY ("MK"), all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems were used for the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm) or WL76 (57.5mm) diameter core. Core recoveries were excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples were cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples were transported by Mawson personnel or commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold at Kempele using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, President for Mawson and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) Mawson Resources Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rompas and Rajapalot gold projects in Finland.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Table 1: Collar Information from 2018 Winter drilling at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ2003)



















HoleID East North Azimuth Dip RL Depth (m) Prospect Reported PAL0083 3408879.4 7372218.7 60 60 172.1 101.7 Raja Results Awaited PAL0084 3408480.4 7373564.5 116 65 175.0 191.2 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0085 3408764.2 7372323.9 60 70 173.5 215.7 Raja Mar 01, 2018 PAL0086 3408742.9 7373932.4 116 60 175.0 135.0 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0087 3408764.2 7372324.0 60 50 172.0 241.7 Raja Mar 01, 2018 PAL0088 3408764.2 7372323.9 60 88 173.5 221.5 Raja Here PAL0089 3408438.4 7373589.0 155 60 176.4 169.0 South Palokas Mar 01, 2018 PAL0090 3408590.7 7374004.3 116 74 175.4 320.3 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0091 3408412.0 7373658.1 155 60 176.3 352.8 South Palokas Mar 01, 2018 PAL0092 3408703.1 7372438.0 60 83 174.8 323.9 Raja Here PAL0093 3408703.1 7372438.0 60 75 174.8 329.8 Raja Mar 01, 2018 PAL0094 3408525.5 7373608.3 116 60 174.2 191.0 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0095 3408590.7 7374004.3 116 88 175.4 370.0 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0096 3408590.4 7373662.5 116 60 173.8 131.0 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0097 3408703.1 7372438.0 60 69 174.8 344.7 Raja April 10, 2018 PAL0098 3408379.1 7373476.6 116 60 173.7 199.9 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0099 3408188.6 7372763.8 110 60 179.7 154.6 Terry's Hammer April 10, 2018 PAL00100 3408703.1 7372438.0 60 62 174.8 343.8 Raja April 10, 2018 PAL00101 3408109.8 7372764.0 105 60 174.0 182.7 Terry's Hammer Results Awaited PAL00102 3408757.7 7374034.7 116 60 176.9 202.7 Palokas Results Awaited PAL00103 3408053.3 7372789.4 105 60 173.4 172.9 Terry's Hammer Results Awaited PAL00104 3408703.1 7372438.0 240 88 174.8 326.7 Raja Here PAL00105 3407898.2 7372624.5 120 60 173.0 220.9 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0106 3408863.7 7373985.4 130 60 175.2 161.1 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0107 3408775.6 7372487.6 60 70 176.8 335.1 Raja Results Awaited PAL0108 3407960.9 7372405.2 116 60 176.4 226.9 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0109 3407962.1 7372405.1 60 50 176.1 289.9 Rumajärvi April 10, 2018 PAL0110 3408646.1 7373807.1 116 60 174.1 128.2 Palokas April 10, 2018 PAL0111 3408577.4 7372513.9 60 69 178.3 432.3 Raja April 10, 2018 PAL0112 3408288.9 7373153.0 180 55 171.8 221.7 Hut Results Awaited PAL0113 3408532.9 7374097.2 116 70 174.3 20 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0114 3407874.3 7372385.0 116 47 174.7 218.4 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0115 3407903.4 7372520.2 123 48 173.4 320.1 Rumajärvi Here PAL0116 3408861.0 7372371.6 240 82 173.8 186.7 Raja Here PAL0117 3408479.3 7373336.5 116 45 172.4 148.9 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0118 3408577.4 7372513.9 60 62 178.3 445.6 Raja April 10, 2018 PAL0119 3408915.9 7372341.2 240 88 172.9 178.2 Raja Results Awaited PAL0120 3408531.3 7373318.5 116 47 171.7 170.1 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0121 3407986.0 7372584.6 116 50 177.5 249 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0122 3408354.0 7373580.0 116 60 174.7 209.6 South Palokas Here PAL0123 3407939.0 7372655.0 120 60 173.8 198.45 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0124 3408561.5 7372192.0 70 50 173.7 132.6 Raja Results Awaited PAL0125 3408577.4 7372513.9 60 56 178.3 112.5 Raja Results Awaited PAL0126 3408089.0 7373033.2 90 60 173.7 8.9 Hut April 10, 2018 PAL0127 3409496.5 7374569.3 142 50 178.7 157.7 Hirvimaa Results Awaited PAL0128 3410577.1 7372673.7 35 50 150.5 305.7 Regional Results Awaited PAL0129 3409604.1 7372111.5 36 50 151.8 305 Regional Results Awaited PAL0130 3409436.6 7374642.8 142 50 179.4 212 Hirvimaa Results Awaited PAL0131 3410496.2 7372437.2 125 50 145.9 149.4 Regional Results Awaited PAL0132 3409524.4 7371979.3 36 50 163.7 300.1 Regional Results Awaited PAL0133 3410334.0 7373237.0 135 50 175.0 167.3 Regional Results Awaited PAL0134 3409376.7 7374729.6 142 50 182.4 281.2 Hirvimaa Results Awaited PAL0135 3410400.7 7373174.3 135 50 161.5 196.3 Regional Results Awaited PAL0136 3409442.3 7371858.5 216 60 165.5 293.3 Regional Results Awaited PAL0137 3410477 7373094 135 50 159.6 212 Regional Results Awaited PAL0138 3410583 7372990 135 50 156.8 221.2 Regional Results Awaited PAL0139 3409645 7374573 142 50 181.4 139.4 Hirvimaa Results Awaited PAL0140 3409356 7371737 216 60 159.9 440.5 Regional Results Awaited PAL0141 3411012 7372821 135 50 160 143.4 Regional Results Awaited PAL0142 3410964 7372857 135 50 163.2 157.3 Regional Results Awaited PAL0143 3409600 7374623 142 50 180.8 196.8 Hirvimaa Results Awaited PAL0144 3410155 7374828 155 50 179.7 110.5 Hirvimaa Results Awaited PAL0145 3412561 7373167 180 60 171.9 450.0 Regional Results Awaited PAL0146 3409475 7374738 142 50 181.5 249.9 Hirvimaa Results Awaited PAL0147 3410099 7374932 155 50 180.5 203.6 Hirvimaa Results Awaited

Table 2: Better intersections from the 2018 Winter Drill Program.

Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.5g/t gold over 2 metre lower cut, except where indicated by **. No upper cut-off was applied.













Hole ID Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Date Reported PAL0085 124 133.9 9.9 4.1 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0085 137.9 138.9 1.0 0.5 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0085 170 171 1.0 1.7 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0089 86.65 88.65 2.0 1.2 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0089 92.45 93.45 1.0 1.7 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0089 101.2 102.2 1.0 0.6 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0091 145.9 155.8 9.9 2.5 Mar 01, 2018 includes 155 155.8 0.8 19.9 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0091 159.4 160.5 1.1 0.9 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0091 248.6 251.7 3.1 2.3 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0091 256.5 257.4 0.9 0.6 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0092 246.0 250.0 4.0 17.7 Here PAL0093 186 187 1.0 0.6 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0093 244.05 275.7 31.7 8.4 Mar 01, 2018 includes 252.15 263 10.9 21.0 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0093 280.4 281.4 1.0 6.8 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0088 142.0 143.4 1.4 0.6 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0088 205.0 206.0 1.0 0.6 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0097 164.0 165.0 1.0 0.7 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0097 169.6 170.6 1.0 0.7 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0097 197.0 198.3 1.3 0.7 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0097 200.3 201.4 1.1 0.6 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0097 256.6 264.3 7.7 1.5 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0097 269.3 270.3 1.0 1.5 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0097 281.3 285.3 4.0 1.9 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0097 290.5 291.6 1.2 2.5 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0097 294.8 296.8 2.1 2.7 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0099 16.7 17.7 1.0 1.2 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0099 65.7 70.4 4.7 2.1 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0100 289.0 291.8 2.8 0.8 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0100 294.0 296.3 2.3 2.9 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0100 300.0 301.0 1.0 1.4 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0104 280.0 282.0 2.0 0.5 Here PAL0109 15.6 23.0 7.4 2.4 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0109 79.2 80.2 1.0 0.6 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0109 83.2 84.2 1.0 0.6 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0110 25.2 26.3 1.1 4.0 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0110 37.6 42.3 4.8 2.5 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0115 122.0 123.0 1.0 0.6 Here PAL0115 125.9 127.9 2.0 0.6 Here PAL0115 165.0 166.0 1.0 1.1 Here PAL0115 230.6 231.4 0.8 0.6 Here PAL0116 144.0 149.0 5.0 3.3 Here PAL0116 154.0 156.0 2.0 3.6 Here PAL0118 322.0 329.0 7.0 2.8 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0118 368.1 391.2 23.1 3.4 Apr 10, 2018** Including 381.0 386.0 5.0 12.4 Apr 10, 2018 Including 381.0 382.6 1.6 37.3 Apr 10, 2018 PAL0122 87.0 88.0 1.0 0.8 Here PAL0122 124.2 125.0 0.9 1.0 Here PAL0122 129.0 132.0 3.0 1.4 Here PAL0126 6.65 7.5 0.85 0.64 Apr 10, 2018

Table 3: Individual assay data from reported drill holes.













Hole number Sample ID From To Length Au ppm PAL0092 253545 246.0 247.0 1.0 1.8 PAL0092 253547 247.0 248.0 1.0 1.8 PAL0092 253548 248.0 249.0 1.0 66.4 PAL0092 253549 249.0 250.0 1.0 0.7 PAL0104 270786 280.0 282.0 2.0 0.5 PAL0115 270786 122.0 123.0 1.0 0.6 PAL0115 270787 123.0 124.0 1.0 0.3 PAL0115 270788 124.0 124.9 0.9 0.1 PAL0115 270789 124.9 125.9 1.0 0.3 PAL0115 270790 125.9 126.9 1.0 0.5 PAL0115 270791 126.9 127.9 1.0 0.8 PAL0115 260230 165.0 166.0 1.0 1.1 PAL0115 260231 166.0 167.0 1.0 0.9 PAL0115 260277 230.6 231.4 0.8 0.6 PAL0116 257753 125.0 126.0 1.0 0.3 PAL0116 257754 126.0 127.0 1.0 0.1 PAL0116 257755 127.0 128.0 1.0 0.05 PAL0116 257763 135.0 136.0 1.0 0.1 PAL0116 257764 136.0 137.0 1.0 0.9 PAL0116 257772 144.0 145.0 1.0 2.67 PAL0116 257773 145.0 146.0 1.0 4.96 PAL0116 257774 146.0 147.0 1.0 0.26 PAL0116 257776 147.0 148.0 1.0 7.91 PAL0116 257777 148.0 149.0 1.0 0.93 PAL0116 257778 149.0 150.0 1.0 -0.05 PAL0116 257779 150.0 151.0 1.0 -0.05 PAL0116 257780 151.0 152.0 1.0 0.48 PAL0116 257782 152.0 153.0 1.0 0.11 PAL0116 257783 153.0 154.0 1.0 -0.05 PAL0116 257784 154.0 155.0 1.0 0.87 PAL0116 257785 155.0 156.0 1.0 6.33 PAL0122 257833 87.0 88.0 1.0 0.76 PAL0122 257835 88.0 89.0 1.0 0.09 PAL0122 257836 89.0 90.0 1.0 0.13 PAL0122 257868 124.2 125.0 0.8 1.0 PAL0122 257869 125.0 126.0 1.0 0.1 PAL0122 257871 126.0 127.0 1.0 0.2 PAL0122 257872 126.0 127.0 1.0 0.3 PAL0122 257873 127.0 128.0 1.0 0.5 PAL0122 257874 128.0 129.0 1.0 0.1 PAL0122 257876 129.0 130.0 1.0 0.8 PAL0122 257877 130.0 131.0 1.0 1.7 PAL0122 257878 131.0 132.0 1.0 1.1 PAL0122 257879 132.0 133.0 1.0 0.4 PAL0122 257880 133.0 133.7 0.7 0.1

