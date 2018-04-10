Mawson drills multiple gold intersections within 5 prospects at Rajapalot

Key Points:

The best assay result reported is PAL0118, drilled at the Raja prospect , which intersected 5.0 metres @ 12.4 g/t gold from 381.0 metres (Figures 1 and 2) within a broader mineralized zone of 23.1 metres at 3.4 g/t gold (no lower cut) from 368.1 metres. A separate intersection in PAL0118 intersected 7 metres at 2.8 g/t gold from 322 metres;

was drilled 120 metres down plunge to the NNW of prior high-grade intersections including with gold from 244.1 metres. See Mawson News Release and Figures 3 and 5. Gold mineralization was intersected by diamond drilling at all 5 prospects drilled within the Rajapalot Project (Figure 1), across an area of 2.5 kilometres by 1.5 kilometres, as shown in Table 1 below which summarizes drill highlights:

Hole_id From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold g/t Prospect PAL0118 322.0 329.0 7.0 2.8 Raja PAL0118 368.1 391.2 23.1 3.4 Raja Including 381.0 386.0 5.0 12.4 Raja Including 381.0 382.6 1.6 37.3 Raja PAL0109 15.6 23.0 7.4 2.4 Rumajärvi PAL0097 256.6 264.3 7.7 1.5 Raja PAL0099 65.7 70.4 4.7 2.1 Terry's

Hammer PAL0110 37.6 42.3 4.8 2.5 Palokas

Fifty-nine holes (PAL0083–PAL0139, 141–142) have now been drilled during the winter program for a total of 13,079 metres of diamond drill core. Including holes from this release, 14 from 59 drill holes have now been released with gold assay data (also see Mawson News Release March 01, 2018 ). Results are pending for the balance of 45 diamond drill holes.

). Results are pending for the balance of 45 diamond drill holes. Drilling continues 24/7 with three diamond drill rigs and one base-of-till rig, with the program on track to complete 15,000 metres in over 60 diamond drill holes by late April when winter conditions are forecast to end. Drilling is planned to recommence in summer after the winter melt.

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "Mawson's dual aims for this winter's drill program were to systematically grid drill and extend known gold prospects, while also testing a dozen new semi-regional structural-stratigraphic targets. Although still less than a quarter of drill core from the winter program has been assayed, the first part of this strategy is clearly delivering at Raja, with further high-grade mineralization discovered including 5.0 metres @ 12.4 g/t gold in PAL0118 lying 140 metres down-plunge from 10.9 metres at 21.0 g/t gold in PAL0093."

"In addition, we have drill discovered significant gold mineralization at five other prospects that were defined within Mawson's extensive geophysical, geochemical and geological datasets across the 12 square kilometre Rajapalot project. We are excited to have increased the mineralized footprints of each of these prospects, while receiving validation of the targeting methods developed by our technical team in the search for gold under thin glacial cover."

A plan view of the drill results and named prospects is provided in Figure 1. Cross and longitudinal sectional views and prospect plan views are included in Figures 2–9. Tables 1–3 include all relevant collar and assay information. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.5 g/t gold over 2 metre lower cut, no upper cut-off was applied.

Raja Prospect

Drilling of known prospects has been successful in delineating further extensions to known gold areas, in particular at the Raja prospect where over 470 metres of down plunge gold mineralization has been tested. Mineralization is unconstrained down-plunge and partly across strike. The gold mineralization contains sufficient associated sulphide to form an electrical conductor, and examination of VTEM geophysical data indicates a down-plunge extent from surface of over 900 metres. The structurally-controlled mineralized footprint trends approximately 340 degrees and is oblique to the surface orientation of the host strata. Highlights include:

Gold mineralization at Raja now has a down-plunge extent of over 470 metres and remains open down plunge and partly across strike (Figures 2–6).

PAL0118 intersected 5.0 metres @ 12.4 g/t gold from 381.0 metres (Figure 2) within a broader mineralized zone of 23.1 metres at 3.4 g/t gold (no lower cut) from 368.1 metres. A separate intersection in PAL0118 intersected 7 metres at 2.8 g/t gold from 322 metres;

was drilled 120 metres down plunge to the NNW of prior high-grade intersections including with gold from 244.1 metres. See Mawson News Release and Figures 3 and 5. PAL0097 intersected 7.7 metres @ 1.5 g/t gold from 256.6 metres (Figure 3) within a broader mineralized zone of 40.3 metres at 0.8 g/t gold (no lower cut) from 256.6 metres. PAL0097 was drilled 30 metres across strike to the east of PAL0093, suggesting structural controls, yet to be fully understood, play a large control in grade distribution. Additional drilling is required to determine the extent and grade distribution of gold mineralization in this area (Figure 6).

Rumajärvi Prospect

Drilling at Rumajärvi prospect (Figure 7; PAL0109) intersected 7.4 metres at 2.4 g/t gold from 15.6 metres to the north of PAL0037 which intersected 56m @ 0.53 g/t gold with no lower cut, see Mawson News Release March 06, 2017. A new interpretation of VTEM line data indicates undrilled conductive targets over 100 metres deep to the east of current drilling, apparently along strike from the Terry's Hammer intersection above. Further geophysical modelling of geophysical data is required to define the shape and size of this target.

Palokas Prospect

At Palokas (Figure 8), drill hole PAL0110 intersected 4.7 metres at 2.5 g/t gold from 37.6 metres. This hole was drilled at the southern margin of the Palokas prospect and extends mineralization 30 metres further south towards South Palokas.

Terry's Hammer Prospect

Drilling at Terry's Hammer (Figure 9) intersected 4.7 metres at 2.1 g/t gold from 65.7 metres in PAL0099, the first large diameter drill test of a combined remanent magnetic/chargeable/conductive anomaly comprising gold-bearing sulphidic rocks in outcrop. This hole opens up the potential of a new area between South Palokas and Rumajärvi.

The Hut Prospect

A similar remanent magnetic/chargeable/conductive anomaly was targeted (PAL0126) at The Hut (Figure 9), and the first hole into this target intersected gold-bearing sulphides (0.8 metres at 0.6 g/t gold) before the hole was abandoned at 8.9 metres. This drill hole was the first large diameter drill test of a combined remanent magnetic/chargeable/conductive anomaly at the Hut prospect. The hole was stopped at 8.9 metres when drilling ceased at Rajapalot (see Mawson News Release March 23, 2018). Nevertheless, the hole intersected pyrite- and pyrrhotite-bearing mineralized rocks below a thin cover of glacial till.

General Observations

Structural interpretation of new drill core indicates a previously unrecognized early folding event causing regional inversion of the stratigraphy during F1 isoclinal folding. This effectively doubles the available volume of reactive rocks to the hydrothermal gold mineralizing event. The recognition of this early F1 folding event combined with our geophysics data has been instrumental in creating targets along strike to the east and of the Raja prospect and to the northeast of Palokas. Drilling continues at these targets.

Much of the mineralization at Rajapalot consists of sulphide (pyrrhotite>>pyrite), magnetite, biotite, muscovite and chlorite hydrothermal mineral assemblages hosted in predominately grey albitites and muscovite-biotite schists. Iron-and magnesium-rich hydrothermally altered sulphidic rocks are abundant at Palokas, and form local pods or structurally controlled void infills at other prospects. Textures range from veined albitic granofels through fractured and brecciated to locally schistose. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz). Local retrograde chlorite after biotite and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The iron-rich nature of the mineralized rocks is a common theme in either the oxide or sulphide form, with a variably sulphidic and chloritic overprint. The alteration is clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by granitoid intrusions. Chlorite is regarded as the lowest temperature silicate mineral with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.

Of the 59 holes drilled during the winter program for a total of 13,079 to date, a total of 44 diamond drill holes for 9,838 metres were completed within the Kairamaat 2/3 exploration permit this winter. The Kairamaat 2/3 permit is currently granted but not in legal force while appeals are being heard and therefore drilling ceased this winter three weeks earlier than planned on March 23. The Company is again working with all relevant authorities to be back drilling in Kairamaat 2/3 next winter (late 2018). Three drill rigs continue drilling today at the adjacent Hirvimaa and Raja exploration permit areas and drilling will restart during the 2018 summer at Hirvimaa, Mannisto and Raja exploration permit areas.

Technical and Environmental Background

Five diamond drill rigs from the Arctic Drilling Company OY ("ADC"), Oy Kati Ab ("Kati") and MK Core Drilling OY ("MK"), all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems were used for the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm) or WL76 (57.5mm) diameter core. Core recoveries were excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples were cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples were transported by Mawson personnel or commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold at Kempele using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, President for Mawson and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rompas and Rajapalot gold projects in Finland.

On behalf of the Board,



"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements Mar 01, 2018in, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Table 2: Collar Information from 2018 Winter drilling at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ2003)

HoleID East North Azimuth Dip RL Depth Prospect Reported (m) PAL0083 3408879.4 7372218.7 60 60 172.1 101.7 Raja Results Awaited PAL0084 3408480.4 7373564.5 116 65 175.0 191.2 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0085 3408764.2 7372323.9 60 70 173.5 215.7 Raja Mar 01, 2018 PAL0086 3408742.9 7373932.4 116 60 175.0 135.0 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0087 3408764.2 7372324.0 60 50 172.0 241.7 Raja Mar 01, 2018 PAL0088 3408764.2 7372323.9 60 88 173.5 221.5 Raja Here PAL0089 3408438.4 7373589.0 155 60 176.4 169.0 South Palokas Mar 01, 2018 PAL0090 3408590.7 7374004.3 116 74 175.4 320.3 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0091 3408412.0 7373658.1 155 60 176.3 352.8 South Palokas Mar 01, 2018 PAL0092 3408703.1 7372438.0 60 83 174.8 323.9 Raja Results Awaited PAL0093 3408703.1 7372438.0 60 75 174.8 329.8 Raja Mar 01, 2018 PAL0094 3408525.5 7373608.3 116 60 174.2 191.0 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0095 3408590.7 7374004.3 116 88 175.4 370.0 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0096 3408590.4 7373662.5 116 60 173.8 131.0 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0097 3408703.1 7372438.0 60 69 174.8 344.7 Raja Here PAL0098 3408379.1 7373476.6 116 60 173.7 199.9 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0099 3408188.6 7372763.8 110 60 179.7 154.6 Terry's Hammer Here PAL00100 3408703.1 7372438.0 60 62 174.8 343.8 Raja Here PAL00101 3408109.8 7372764.0 105 60 174.0 182.7 Terry's Hammer Results Awaited PAL00102 3408757.7 7374034.7 116 60 176.9 202.7 Palokas Results Awaited PAL00103 3408053.3 7372789.4 105 60 173.4 172.9 Terry's Hammer Results Awaited PAL00104 3408703.1 7372438.0 240 88 174.8 326.7 Raja Results Awaited PAL00105 3407898.2 7372624.5 120 60 173.0 220.9 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0106 3408863.7 7373985.4 130 60 175.2 161.1 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0107 3408775.6 7372487.6 60 70 176.8 335.1 Raja Results Awaited PAL0108 3407960.9 7372405.2 116 60 176.4 226.9 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0109 3407962.1 7372405.1 60 50 176.1 289.9 Rumajärvi Here PAL0110 3408646.1 7373807.1 116 60 174.1 128.2 Palokas Here PAL0111 3408577.4 7372513.9 60 69 178.3 432.3 Raja Here PAL0112 3408288.9 7373153.0 180 55 171.8 221.7 Hut Results Awaited PAL0113 3408532.9 7374097.2 116 70 174.3 20 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0114 3407874.3 7372385.0 116 47 174.7 218.4 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0115 3407903.4 7372520.2 123 48 173.4 320.1 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0116 3408861.0 7372371.6 240 82 173.8 186.7 Raja Results Awaited PAL0117 3408479.3 7373336.5 116 45 172.4 148.9 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0118 3408577.4 7372513.9 60 62 178.3 445.6 Raja Here PAL0119 3408915.9 7372341.2 240 88 172.9 178.2 Raja Results Awaited PAL0120 3408531.3 7373318.5 116 47 171.7 170.1 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0121 3407986.0 7372584.6 116 50 177.5 249 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0122 3408354.0 7373580.0 116 60 174.7 209.6 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0123 3407939.0 7372655.0 120 60 173.8 198.45 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0124 3408561.5 7372192.0 70 50 173.7 132.6 Raja Results Awaited PAL0125 3408577.4 7372513.9 60 56 178.3 112.5 Raja Results Awaited PAL0126 3408089.0 7373033.2 90 60 173.7 8.9 Hut Here PAL0127 3409496.5 7374569.3 142 50 178.7 157.7 Hirvimaa Results Awaited PAL0128 3410577.1 7372673.7 35 50 150.5 305.7 Regional Results Awaited PAL0129 3409604.1 7372111.5 36 50 151.8 305 Regional Results Awaited PAL0130 3409436.6 7374642.8 142 50 179.4 212 Hirvimaa Results Awaited PAL0131 3410496.2 7372437.2 125 50 145.9 149.4 Regional Results Awaited PAL0132 3409524.4 7371979.3 36 50 163.7 300.1 Regional Results Awaited PAL0133 3410334.0 7373237.0 135 50 175.0 167.3 Regional Results Awaited PAL0134 3409376.7 7374729.6 142 50 182.4 281.2 Hirvimaa Results Awaited PAL0135 3410400.7 7373174.3 135 50 161.5 196.3 Regional Results Awaited PAL0136 3409442.3 7371858.5 216 60 165.5 293.3 Regional Results Awaited PAL0137 3410477 7373094 135 50 159.6 212 Regional Results Awaited PAL0138 3410583 7372990 135 50 156.8 221.2 Regional Results Awaited PAL0139 3409645 7374573 142 50 181.4 139.4 Hirvimaa Results Awaited PAL0140 3409356 7371737 216 60 159.9 in progress Regional Results Awaited PAL0141 3411012 7372821 135 50 160 143.4 Regional Results Awaited PAL0142 3410964 7372857 135 50 163.2 157.3 Regional Results Awaited PAL0143 3409600 7374623 142 50 180.8 in progress Hirvimaa Results Awaited

Table 3: Better intersections from the 2018 Winter Drill Program.

Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.5g/t gold over 2 metre lower cut, except where indicated by **. No upper cut-off was applied.

Hole ID Depth

From (m) Depth To

(m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Date Reported PAL0085 124 133.9 9.9 4.1 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0085 137.9 138.9 1.0 0.5 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0085 170 171 1.0 1.7 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0089 86.65 88.65 2.0 1.2 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0089 92.45 93.45 1.0 1.7 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0089 101.2 102.2 1.0 0.6 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0091 145.9 155.8 9.9 2.5 Mar 01, 2018

includes 155 155.8 0.8 19.9 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0091 159.4 160.5 1.1 0.9 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0091 248.6 251.7 3.1 2.3 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0091 256.5 257.4 0.9 0.6 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0093 186 187 1.0 0.6 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0093 244.05 275.7 31.7 8.4 Mar 01, 2018

includes 252.15 263 10.9 21.0 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0093 280.4 281.4 1.0 6.8 Mar 01, 2018 PAL0088 142.0 143.4 1.4 0.6 Here PAL0088 205.0 206.0 1.0 0.6 Here PAL0097 164.0 165.0 1.0 0.7 Here PAL0097 169.6 170.6 1.0 0.7 Here PAL0097 197.0 198.3 1.3 0.7 Here PAL0097 200.3 201.4 1.1 0.6 Here PAL0097 256.6 264.3 7.7 1.5 Here PAL0097 269.3 270.3 1.0 1.5 Here PAL0097 281.3 285.3 4.0 1.9 Here PAL0097 290.5 291.6 1.2 2.5 Here PAL0097 294.8 296.8 2.1 2.7 Here PAL0099 16.7 17.7 1.0 1.2 Here PAL0099 65.7 70.4 4.7 2.1 Here PAL0100 289.0 291.8 2.8 0.8 Here PAL0100 294.0 296.3 2.3 2.9 Here PAL0100 300.0 301.0 1.0 1.4 Here PAL0109 15.6 23.0 7.4 2.4 Here PAL0109 79.2 80.2 1.0 0.6 Here PAL0109 83.2 84.2 1.0 0.6 Here PAL0110 25.2 26.3 1.1 4.0 Here PAL0110 37.6 42.3 4.8 2.5 Here PAL0118 322.0 329.0 7.0 2.8 Here PAL0118 368.1 391.2 23.1 3.4 Here** Including 381.0 386.0 5.0 12.4 Here Including 381.0 382.6 1.6 37.3 Here PAL0126 6.65 7.5 0.85 0.64 Here

Table 4: Individual assay data from reported drill holes

Hole number Sample

ID From To Length Au ppm PAL0097 259340 158.0 160.0 2.0 0.1 PAL0097 259341 160.0 161.0 1.0 0.0 PAL0097 259342 161.0 162.0 1.0 0.0 PAL0097 259343 162.0 163.0 1.0 0.3 PAL0097 259344 163.0 164.0 1.0 0.3 PAL0097 259345 164.0 165.0 1.0 0.7 PAL0097 259346 165.0 166.0 1.0 0.2 PAL0097 259348 166.0 166.9 0.9 0.4 PAL0097 259349 166.9 167.6 0.8 0.0 PAL0097 259352 167.6 168.6 1.0 0.0 PAL0097 259353 168.6 169.6 1.0 0.1 PAL0097 259354 169.6 170.6 1.0 0.7 PAL0097 268352 256.6 257.6 1.0 0.8 PAL0097 268353 257.6 258.5 0.9 0.5 PAL0097 268354 258.5 259.5 1.0 2.1 PAL0097 268355 259.5 260.2 0.7 1.4 PAL0097 261101 260.2 261.3 1.1 4.1 PAL0097 261102 261.3 262.3 1.0 0.1 PAL0097 261103 262.3 263.3 1.0 0.7 PAL0097 261104 263.3 264.3 1.0 1.7 PAL0097 261105 264.3 265.3 1.0 0.2 PAL0097 261106 265.3 266.1 0.9 0.2 PAL0097 261107 266.1 267.3 1.2 0.0 PAL0097 261108 267.3 268.3 1.0 0.0 PAL0097 261109 268.3 269.3 1.0 0.0 PAL0097 261110 269.3 270.3 1.0 1.5 PAL0097 261111 270.3 271.3 1.0 0.0 PAL0097 261112 271.3 272.3 1.0 0.0 PAL0097 261113 272.3 273.3 1.0 0.1 PAL0097 261114 273.3 274.3 1.0 0.1 PAL0097 261115 274.3 275.3 1.0 0.0 PAL0097 261116 275.3 276.3 1.0 0.0 PAL0097 261117 276.3 277.3 1.0 0.3 PAL0097 261118 277.3 278.3 1.0 0.2 PAL0097 261119 278.3 280.3 2.0 0.1 PAL0097 261120 280.3 281.3 1.0 0.5 PAL0097 261121 281.3 282.3 1.0 1.7 PAL0097 261122 282.3 283.3 1.0 0.1 PAL0097 261123 283.3 284.3 1.0 2.8 PAL0097 261126 284.3 285.3 1.0 3.2 PAL0097 261127 285.3 286.3 1.0 0.1 PAL0097 261128 286.3 287.2 1.0 0.1 PAL0097 261130 287.2 288.2 1.0 0.1 PAL0097 261131 288.2 289.2 1.0 0.0 PAL0097 261132 289.2 290.5 1.3 0.0 PAL0097 261133 290.5 291.6 1.2 2.5 PAL0097 261134 291.6 292.6 1.0 0.0 PAL0097 261135 292.6 293.8 1.2 0.1 PAL0097 261136 293.8 294.8 1.0 0.0 PAL0097 261137 294.8 295.8 1.0 2.8 PAL0097 261138 295.8 296.8 1.1 2.5 PAL0097 261157 315.1 316.0 1.0 0.1 PAL0097 261158 316.0 317.0 1.0 0.2 PAL0097 261159 317.0 317.8 0.8 0.0 PAL0097 261160 317.8 318.8 1.0 0.1 PAL0097 261161 318.8 319.8 1.0 0.1 PAL0099 253606 13.7 14.7 1.0 0.4 PAL0099 253608 14.7 15.7 1.0 0.0 PAL0099 253609 15.7 16.7 1.0 0.1 PAL0099 253611 16.7 17.7 1.0 1.2 PAL0099 253613 17.7 18.7 1.0 0.1 PAL0099 253614 18.7 19.7 1.0 0.2 PAL0099 253616 19.7 20.7 1.0 0.0 PAL0099 253617 20.7 21.7 1.0 0.1 PAL0099 253640 43.0 44.0 1.0 0.1 PAL0099 253641 44.0 45.0 1.0 0.0 PAL0099 253642 45.0 46.0 1.0 0.2 PAL0099 253643 46.0 47.0 1.0 0.3 PAL0099 253644 47.0 48.0 1.0 0.5 PAL0099 253662 64.6 65.7 1.1 0.4 PAL0099 253663 65.7 66.7 1.0 0.7 PAL0099 253664 66.7 67.7 1.0 2.5 PAL0099 253666 67.7 68.5 0.9 3.0 PAL0099 253667 68.5 69.5 1.0 3.1 PAL0099 253669 69.5 70.4 0.9 1.2 PAL0100 267854 287.0 288.2 1.2 0.3 PAL0100 267855 288.2 289.0 0.9 0.4 PAL0100 267856 289.0 290.0 1.0 0.6 PAL0100 267857 290.0 291.0 1.0 0.6 PAL0100 267858 291.0 291.8 0.8 1.4 PAL0100 267859 291.8 293.0 1.3 0.0 PAL0100 267860 293.0 294.0 1.0 0.5 PAL0100 267861 294.0 295.0 1.0 1.2 PAL0100 267862 295.0 296.3 1.3 4.1 PAL0100 267864 296.3 297.0 0.7 0.0 PAL0100 267865 297.0 298.0 1.0 0.0 PAL0100 267866 298.0 299.0 1.0 0.0 PAL0100 267867 299.0 300.0 1.0 0.0 PAL0100 267868 300.0 301.0 1.0 1.4 PAL0109 255206 14.6 15.6 1.0 0.1 PAL0109 255207 15.6 16.6 1.0 1.1 PAL0109 255208 16.6 17.1 0.5 0.3 PAL0109 255210 17.1 18.0 0.9 1.3 PAL0109 255211 18.0 19.0 1.0 4.4 PAL0109 255212 19.0 20.0 1.0 3.8 PAL0109 255213 20.0 21.0 1.0 0.8 PAL0109 255214 21.0 21.9 0.9 4.5 PAL0109 255215 21.9 23.0 1.1 2.1 PAL0109 255237 69.6 70.6 1.0 0.1 PAL0109 255238 70.6 71.1 0.5 0.1 PAL0109 255239 71.1 72.1 1.0 0.0 PAL0109 255240 72.1 73.1 1.0 0.1 PAL0109 255241 73.1 74.1 1.0 0.0 PAL0109 255242 77.2 78.2 1.0 0.1 PAL0109 255243 78.2 79.2 1.0 0.1 PAL0109 255244 79.2 80.2 1.0 0.6 PAL0109 255245 80.2 81.6 1.4 0.0 PAL0109 255246 81.6 82.6 1.0 0.1 PAL0109 255247 82.6 83.2 0.7 0.1 PAL0109 255248 83.2 84.2 1.0 0.6 PAL0109 255251 84.2 85.2 1.0 0.0 PAL0109 255252 85.2 86.2 1.0 0.1 PAL0109 255254 86.2 87.6 1.4 0.1 PAL0109 255255 87.6 88.8 1.3 0.1 PAL0109 255256 88.8 90.8 2.0 0.1 PAL0109 255257 90.8 92.8 2.0 0.0 PAL0109 255258 92.8 94.8 2.0 0.1 PAL0110 260913 22.1 23.1 1.0 0.4 PAL0110 260915 23.1 24.1 1.0 0.0 PAL0110 260916 24.1 25.2 1.1 0.5 PAL0110 260917 25.2 26.3 1.1 4.0 PAL0110 260918 26.3 27.0 0.7 0.0 PAL0110 260919 27.0 28.0 1.0 0.0 PAL0110 260920 28.0 29.0 1.0 0.0 PAL0110 260922 29.0 30.0 1.0 0.0 PAL0110 260923 30.0 31.0 1.0 0.0 PAL0110 260924 31.0 32.0 1.0 0.0 PAL0110 260926 32.0 33.7 1.7 0.0 PAL0110 260927 33.7 34.3 0.6 0.0 PAL0110 260928 34.3 35.3 1.1 0.0 PAL0110 260929 35.3 36.6 1.3 0.3 PAL0110 260931 36.6 37.6 1.0 0.1 PAL0110 260932 37.6 38.6 1.0 1.1 PAL0110 260933 38.6 39.6 1.0 0.8 PAL0110 260934 39.6 40.6 1.0 6.3 PAL0110 260936 40.6 41.6 1.0 2.7 PAL0110 260938 41.6 42.3 0.8 1.5 PAL0110 260939 42.3 43.1 0.8 0.1 PAL0118 263856 319.0 320.0 1.0 0.1 PAL0118 263857 320.0 322.0 2.0 0.0 PAL0118 263858 322.0 324.0 2.0 6.1 PAL0118 263859 324.0 325.6 1.6 0.1 PAL0118 263860 325.6 327.0 1.4 1.6 PAL0118 263861 327.0 328.0 1.0 1.7 PAL0118 263862 328.0 329.0 1.0 3.0 PAL0118 263863 329.0 330.4 1.4 0.3 PAL0118 263864 330.4 331.6 1.2 0.2 PAL0118 263884 363.0 364.1 1.1 0.1 PAL0118 263885 364.1 365.3 1.2 0.0 PAL0118 263886 365.3 367.1 1.8 0.1 PAL0118 263887 367.1 367.5 0.4 0.1 PAL0118 263888 367.5 368.1 0.6 0.2 PAL0118 263890 368.1 370.0 1.9 1.9 PAL0118 263892 370.0 371.0 1.0 4.4 PAL0118 263893 371.0 372.0 1.0 0.2 PAL0118 263894 372.0 373.4 1.4 0.0 PAL0118 263895 373.4 374.3 0.9 1.4 PAL0118 263896 374.3 375.2 0.9 1.4 PAL0118 263898 375.2 376.2 1.0 0.1 PAL0118 263900 376.2 377.1 0.9 0.4 PAL0118 261177 377.1 378.4 1.3 0.2 PAL0118 261179 378.4 379.7 1.3 0.3 PAL0118 261180 379.7 381.0 1.3 0.4 PAL0118 261181 381.0 381.9 0.9 3.8 PAL0118 261183 381.9 382.6 0.7 80.3 PAL0118 261184 382.6 384.0 1.4 0.3 PAL0118 261185 384.0 385.0 1.0 0.9 PAL0118 261186 385.0 386.0 1.0 0.9 PAL0118 261187 386.0 387.0 1.0 0.2 PAL0118 261188 387.0 388.0 1.0 0.0 PAL0118 261189 388.0 389.0 1.0 2.4 PAL0118 261190 389.0 390.0 1.0 0.4 PAL0118 261191 390.0 391.2 1.2 0.5 PAL0126 263837 5.0 6.0 1.0 0.0 PAL0126 263838 6.0 6.7 0.7 0.0 PAL0126 263839 6.7 7.5 0.9 0.6 PAL0126 263840 7.5 8.9 1.4 0.0

