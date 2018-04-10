Mawson drills multiple gold intersections within 5 prospects at Rajapalot

Includes 5.0 metres @ 12.4 g/t gold at the Raja Prospect

VANCOUVER, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Mawson Resources Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) announces results from 9 new drill holes at the Company's 100% owned Rajapalot Project in Northern Finland. Eight holes intersected gold mineralization across multiple prospect areas.

Figure 1 - Plan view of Rajapalot area (CNW Group/Mawson Resources Ltd.)
Figure 2 - Section showing new results from drillhole PAL0118 from Raja (CNW Group/Mawson Resources Ltd.)
Figure 3 - Section showing new results from Raja prospect, Rajapalot (CNW Group/Mawson Resources Ltd.)
Figure 4 - Section showing new results from Raja prospect, Rajapalot (CNW Group/Mawson Resources Ltd.)
Figure 5 - Longitudinal section showing new results from Raja prospect (CNW Group/Mawson Resources Ltd.)
Figure 6 - Plan view of Raja area (CNW Group/Mawson Resources Ltd.)
Figure 7 - Plan view of Rumajärvi area (CNW Group/Mawson Resources Ltd.)
Figure 8 - Plan view of Palokas area (CNW Group/Mawson Resources Ltd.)
Figure 9 - Plan view of Hut & Terry's Hammer area (CNW Group/Mawson Resources Ltd.)
Key Points:

  • The best assay result reported is PAL0118, drilled at the Raja prospect, which intersected 5.0 metres @ 12.4 g/t gold from 381.0 metres (Figures 1 and 2) within a broader mineralized zone of 23.1 metres at 3.4 g/t gold (no lower cut) from 368.1 metres. A separate intersection in PAL0118 intersected 7 metres at 2.8 g/t gold from 322 metres;
  • PAL0118 was drilled 120 metres down plunge to the NNW of prior high-grade intersections including PAL0093 with 31.7 metres @ 8.4 g/t gold from 244.1 metres. See Mawson News Release March 01, 2018 and Figures 3 and 5.
  • Gold mineralization was intersected by diamond drilling at all 5 prospects drilled within the Rajapalot Project (Figure 1), across an area of 2.5 kilometres by 1.5 kilometres, as shown in Table 1 below which summarizes drill highlights:

Hole_id

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Gold g/t

Prospect

PAL0118

322.0

329.0

7.0

2.8

Raja

PAL0118

368.1

391.2

23.1

3.4

Raja

Including

381.0

386.0

5.0

12.4

Raja

Including

381.0

382.6

1.6

37.3

Raja

PAL0109

15.6

23.0

7.4

2.4

Rumajärvi

PAL0097

256.6

264.3

7.7

1.5

Raja

PAL0099

65.7

70.4

4.7

2.1

Terry's
Hammer

PAL0110

37.6

42.3

4.8

2.5

Palokas

  • Fifty-nine holes (PAL0083–PAL0139, 141–142) have now been drilled during the winter program for a total of 13,079 metres of diamond drill core. Including holes from this release, 14 from 59 drill holes have now been released with gold assay data (also see Mawson News Release March 01, 2018). Results are pending for the balance of 45 diamond drill holes.
  • Drilling continues 24/7 with three diamond drill rigs and one base-of-till rig, with the program on track to complete 15,000 metres in over 60 diamond drill holes by late April when winter conditions are forecast to end. Drilling is planned to recommence in summer after the winter melt.

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "Mawson's dual aims for this winter's drill program were to systematically grid drill and extend known gold prospects, while also testing a dozen new semi-regional structural-stratigraphic targets. Although still less than a quarter of drill core from the winter program has been assayed, the first part of this strategy is clearly delivering at Raja, with further high-grade mineralization discovered including 5.0 metres @ 12.4 g/t gold in PAL0118 lying 140 metres down-plunge from 10.9 metres at 21.0 g/t gold in PAL0093."

"In addition, we have drill discovered significant gold mineralization at five other prospects that were defined within Mawson's extensive geophysical, geochemical and geological datasets across the 12 square kilometre Rajapalot project. We are excited to have increased the mineralized footprints of each of these prospects, while receiving validation of the targeting methods developed by our technical team in the search for gold under thin glacial cover."

A plan view of the drill results and named prospects is provided in Figure 1. Cross and longitudinal sectional views and prospect plan views are included in Figures 2–9. Tables 1–3 include all relevant collar and assay information. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.5 g/t gold over 2 metre lower cut, no upper cut-off was applied.

Raja Prospect

Drilling of known prospects has been successful in delineating further extensions to known gold areas, in particular at the Raja prospect where over 470 metres of down plunge gold mineralization has been tested. Mineralization is unconstrained down-plunge and partly across strike. The gold mineralization contains sufficient associated sulphide to form an electrical conductor, and examination of VTEM geophysical data indicates a down-plunge extent from surface of over 900 metres. The structurally-controlled mineralized footprint trends approximately 340 degrees and is oblique to the surface orientation of the host strata. Highlights include:

  • Gold mineralization at Raja now has a down-plunge extent of over 470 metres and remains open down plunge and partly across strike (Figures 2–6).
  • PAL0118 intersected 5.0 metres @ 12.4 g/t gold from 381.0 metres (Figure 2) within a broader mineralized zone of 23.1 metres at 3.4 g/t gold (no lower cut) from 368.1 metres. A separate intersection in PAL0118 intersected 7 metres at 2.8 g/t gold from 322 metres;
  • PAL0118 was drilled 120 metres down plunge to the NNW of prior high-grade intersections including PAL0093 with 31.7 metres @ 8.4 g/t gold from 244.1 metres. See Mawson News Release March 01, 2018 and Figures 3 and 5.
  • PAL0097 intersected 7.7 metres @ 1.5 g/t gold from 256.6 metres (Figure 3) within a broader mineralized zone of 40.3 metres at 0.8 g/t gold (no lower cut) from 256.6 metres. PAL0097 was drilled 30 metres across strike to the east of PAL0093, suggesting structural controls, yet to be fully understood, play a large control in grade distribution. Additional drilling is required to determine the extent and grade distribution of gold mineralization in this area (Figure 6).
  • Gold mineralization coincides with a conductor from geophysical airborne VTEM data with a down-plunge extent of over 900 metres;

Rumajärvi Prospect

Drilling at Rumajärvi prospect (Figure 7; PAL0109) intersected 7.4 metres at 2.4 g/t gold from 15.6 metres to the north of PAL0037 which intersected 56m @ 0.53 g/t gold with no lower cut, see Mawson News Release March 06, 2017. A new interpretation of VTEM line data indicates undrilled conductive targets over 100 metres deep to the east of current drilling, apparently along strike from the Terry's Hammer intersection above. Further geophysical modelling of geophysical data is required to define the shape and size of this target.

Palokas Prospect

At Palokas (Figure 8), drill hole PAL0110 intersected 4.7 metres at 2.5 g/t gold from 37.6 metres. This hole was drilled at the southern margin of the Palokas prospect and extends mineralization 30 metres further south towards South Palokas.

Terry's Hammer Prospect

Drilling at Terry's Hammer (Figure 9) intersected 4.7 metres at 2.1 g/t gold from 65.7 metres in PAL0099, the first large diameter drill test of a combined remanent magnetic/chargeable/conductive anomaly comprising gold-bearing sulphidic rocks in outcrop. This hole opens up the potential of a new area between South Palokas and Rumajärvi.

The Hut Prospect

A similar remanent magnetic/chargeable/conductive anomaly was targeted (PAL0126) at The Hut (Figure 9), and the first hole into this target intersected gold-bearing sulphides (0.8 metres at 0.6 g/t gold) before the hole was abandoned at 8.9 metres. This drill hole was the first large diameter drill test of a combined remanent magnetic/chargeable/conductive anomaly at the Hut prospect. The hole was stopped at 8.9 metres when drilling ceased at Rajapalot (see Mawson News Release March 23, 2018). Nevertheless, the hole intersected pyrite- and pyrrhotite-bearing mineralized rocks below a thin cover of glacial till.

General Observations

Structural interpretation of new drill core indicates a previously unrecognized early folding event causing regional inversion of the stratigraphy during F1 isoclinal folding. This effectively doubles the available volume of reactive rocks to the hydrothermal gold mineralizing event. The recognition of this early F1 folding event combined with our geophysics data has been instrumental in creating targets along strike to the east and of the Raja prospect and to the northeast of Palokas. Drilling continues at these targets.

Much of the mineralization at Rajapalot consists of sulphide (pyrrhotite>>pyrite), magnetite, biotite, muscovite and chlorite hydrothermal mineral assemblages hosted in predominately grey albitites and muscovite-biotite schists. Iron-and magnesium-rich hydrothermally altered sulphidic rocks are abundant at Palokas, and form local pods or structurally controlled void infills at other prospects. Textures range from veined albitic granofels through fractured and brecciated to locally schistose. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz). Local retrograde chlorite after biotite and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The iron-rich nature of the mineralized rocks is a common theme in either the oxide or sulphide form, with a variably sulphidic and chloritic overprint. The alteration is clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by granitoid intrusions. Chlorite is regarded as the lowest temperature silicate mineral with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.

Of the 59 holes drilled during the winter program for a total of 13,079 to date, a total of 44 diamond drill holes for 9,838 metres were completed within the Kairamaat 2/3 exploration permit this winter. The Kairamaat 2/3 permit is currently granted but not in legal force while appeals are being heard and therefore drilling ceased this winter three weeks earlier than planned on March 23. The Company is again working with all relevant authorities to be back drilling in Kairamaat 2/3 next winter (late 2018).  Three drill rigs continue drilling today at the adjacent Hirvimaa and Raja exploration permit areas and drilling will restart during the 2018 summer at Hirvimaa, Mannisto and Raja exploration permit areas.

Technical and Environmental Background

Five diamond drill rigs from the Arctic Drilling Company OY ("ADC"), Oy Kati Ab ("Kati") and MK Core Drilling OY ("MK"), all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems were used for the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm) or WL76 (57.5mm) diameter core. Core recoveries were excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples were cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples were transported by Mawson personnel or commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold at Kempele using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, President for Mawson and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rompas and Rajapalot gold projects in Finland.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements Mar 01, 2018in, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Table 2: Collar Information from 2018 Winter drilling at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ2003)

HoleID

East

North

Azimuth

Dip

RL

Depth

Prospect

Reported

(m)

PAL0083

3408879.4

7372218.7

60

60

172.1

101.7

Raja

Results Awaited

PAL0084

3408480.4

7373564.5

116

65

175.0

191.2

South Palokas

Results Awaited

PAL0085

3408764.2

7372323.9

60

70

173.5

215.7

Raja

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0086

3408742.9

7373932.4

116

60

175.0

135.0

Palokas

Results Awaited

PAL0087

3408764.2

7372324.0

60

50

172.0

241.7

Raja

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0088

3408764.2

7372323.9

60

88

173.5

221.5

Raja

Here

PAL0089

3408438.4

7373589.0

155

60

176.4

169.0

South Palokas

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0090

3408590.7

7374004.3

116

74

175.4

320.3

Palokas

Results Awaited

PAL0091

3408412.0

7373658.1

155

60

176.3

352.8

South Palokas

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0092

3408703.1

7372438.0

60

83

174.8

323.9

Raja

Results Awaited

PAL0093

3408703.1

7372438.0

60

75

174.8

329.8

Raja

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0094

3408525.5

7373608.3

116

60

174.2

191.0

South Palokas

Results Awaited

PAL0095

3408590.7

7374004.3

116

88

175.4

370.0

Palokas

Results Awaited

PAL0096

3408590.4

7373662.5

116

60

173.8

131.0

South Palokas

Results Awaited

PAL0097

3408703.1

7372438.0

60

69

174.8

344.7

Raja

Here

PAL0098

3408379.1

7373476.6

116

60

173.7

199.9

South Palokas

Results Awaited

PAL0099

3408188.6

7372763.8

110

60

179.7

154.6

Terry's Hammer

Here

PAL00100

3408703.1

7372438.0

60

62

174.8

343.8

Raja

Here

PAL00101

3408109.8

7372764.0

105

60

174.0

182.7

Terry's Hammer

Results Awaited

PAL00102

3408757.7

7374034.7

116

60

176.9

202.7

Palokas

Results Awaited

PAL00103

3408053.3

7372789.4

105

60

173.4

172.9

Terry's Hammer

Results Awaited

PAL00104

3408703.1

7372438.0

240

88

174.8

326.7

Raja

Results Awaited

PAL00105

3407898.2

7372624.5

120

60

173.0

220.9

Rumajärvi

Results Awaited

PAL0106

3408863.7

7373985.4

130

60

175.2

161.1

Palokas

Results Awaited

PAL0107

3408775.6

7372487.6

60

70

176.8

335.1

Raja

Results Awaited

PAL0108

3407960.9

7372405.2

116

60

176.4

226.9

Rumajärvi

Results Awaited

PAL0109

3407962.1

7372405.1

60

50

176.1

289.9

Rumajärvi

Here

PAL0110

3408646.1

7373807.1

116

60

174.1

128.2

Palokas

Here

PAL0111

3408577.4

7372513.9

60

69

178.3

432.3

Raja

Here

PAL0112

3408288.9

7373153.0

180

55

171.8

221.7

Hut

Results Awaited

PAL0113

3408532.9

7374097.2

116

70

174.3

20

Palokas

Results Awaited

PAL0114

3407874.3

7372385.0

116

47

174.7

218.4

Rumajärvi

Results Awaited

PAL0115

3407903.4

7372520.2

123

48

173.4

320.1

Rumajärvi

Results Awaited

PAL0116

3408861.0

7372371.6

240

82

173.8

186.7

Raja

Results Awaited

PAL0117

3408479.3

7373336.5

116

45

172.4

148.9

South Palokas

Results Awaited

PAL0118

3408577.4

7372513.9

60

62

178.3

445.6

Raja

Here

PAL0119

3408915.9

7372341.2

240

88

172.9

178.2

Raja

Results Awaited

PAL0120

3408531.3

7373318.5

116

47

171.7

170.1

South Palokas

Results Awaited

PAL0121

3407986.0

7372584.6

116

50

177.5

249

Rumajärvi

Results Awaited

PAL0122

3408354.0

7373580.0

116

60

174.7

209.6

South Palokas

Results Awaited

PAL0123

3407939.0

7372655.0

120

60

173.8

198.45

Rumajärvi

Results Awaited

PAL0124

3408561.5

7372192.0

70

50

173.7

132.6

Raja

Results Awaited

PAL0125

3408577.4

7372513.9

60

56

178.3

112.5

Raja

Results Awaited

PAL0126

3408089.0

7373033.2

90

60

173.7

8.9

Hut

Here

PAL0127

3409496.5

7374569.3

142

50

178.7

157.7

Hirvimaa

Results Awaited

PAL0128

3410577.1

7372673.7

35

50

150.5

305.7

Regional

Results Awaited

PAL0129

3409604.1

7372111.5

36

50

151.8

305

Regional

Results Awaited

PAL0130

3409436.6

7374642.8

142

50

179.4

212

Hirvimaa

Results Awaited

PAL0131

3410496.2

7372437.2

125

50

145.9

149.4

Regional

Results Awaited

PAL0132

3409524.4

7371979.3

36

50

163.7

300.1

Regional

Results Awaited

PAL0133

3410334.0

7373237.0

135

50

175.0

167.3

Regional

Results Awaited

PAL0134

3409376.7

7374729.6

142

50

182.4

281.2

Hirvimaa

Results Awaited

PAL0135

3410400.7

7373174.3

135

50

161.5

196.3

Regional

Results Awaited

PAL0136

3409442.3

7371858.5

216

60

165.5

293.3

Regional

Results Awaited

PAL0137

3410477

7373094

135

50

159.6

212

Regional

Results Awaited

PAL0138

3410583

7372990

135

50

156.8

221.2

Regional

Results Awaited

PAL0139

3409645

7374573

142

50

181.4

139.4

Hirvimaa

Results Awaited

PAL0140

3409356

7371737

216

60

159.9

in progress

Regional

Results Awaited

PAL0141

3411012

7372821

135

50

160

143.4

Regional

Results Awaited

PAL0142

3410964

7372857

135

50

163.2

157.3

Regional

Results Awaited

PAL0143

3409600

7374623

142

50

180.8

in progress

Hirvimaa

Results Awaited

Table 3: Better intersections from the 2018 Winter Drill Program.

Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.5g/t gold over 2 metre lower cut, except where indicated by **. No upper cut-off was applied.

Hole ID

Depth
From (m)

Depth To
(m)

Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Date Reported

PAL0085

124

133.9

9.9

4.1

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0085

137.9

138.9

1.0

0.5

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0085

170

171

1.0

1.7

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0089

86.65

88.65

2.0

1.2

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0089

92.45

93.45

1.0

1.7

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0089

101.2

102.2

1.0

0.6

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0091

145.9

155.8

9.9

2.5

Mar 01, 2018

includes

155

155.8

0.8

19.9

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0091

159.4

160.5

1.1

0.9

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0091

248.6

251.7

3.1

2.3

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0091

256.5

257.4

0.9

0.6

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0093

186

187

1.0

0.6

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0093

244.05

275.7

31.7

8.4

Mar 01, 2018

includes

252.15

263

10.9

21.0

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0093

280.4

281.4

1.0

6.8

Mar 01, 2018

PAL0088

142.0

143.4

1.4

0.6

Here

PAL0088

205.0

206.0

1.0

0.6

Here

PAL0097

164.0

165.0

1.0

0.7

Here

PAL0097

169.6

170.6

1.0

0.7

Here

PAL0097

197.0

198.3

1.3

0.7

Here

PAL0097

200.3

201.4

1.1

0.6

Here

PAL0097

256.6

264.3

7.7

1.5

Here

PAL0097

269.3

270.3

1.0

1.5

Here

PAL0097

281.3

285.3

4.0

1.9

Here

PAL0097

290.5

291.6

1.2

2.5

Here

PAL0097

294.8

296.8

2.1

2.7

Here

PAL0099

16.7

17.7

1.0

1.2

Here

PAL0099

65.7

70.4

4.7

2.1

Here

PAL0100

289.0

291.8

2.8

0.8

Here

PAL0100

294.0

296.3

2.3

2.9

Here

PAL0100

300.0

301.0

1.0

1.4

Here

PAL0109

15.6

23.0

7.4

2.4

Here

PAL0109

79.2

80.2

1.0

0.6

Here

PAL0109

83.2

84.2

1.0

0.6

Here

PAL0110

25.2

26.3

1.1

4.0

Here

PAL0110

37.6

42.3

4.8

2.5

Here

PAL0118

322.0

329.0

7.0

2.8

Here

PAL0118

368.1

391.2

23.1

3.4

Here**

Including

381.0

386.0

5.0

12.4

Here

Including

381.0

382.6

1.6

37.3

Here

PAL0126

6.65

7.5

0.85

0.64

Here

Table 4: Individual assay data from reported drill holes

Hole number

Sample
ID

From

To

Length

Au ppm

PAL0097

259340

158.0

160.0

2.0

0.1

PAL0097

259341

160.0

161.0

1.0

0.0

PAL0097

259342

161.0

162.0

1.0

0.0

PAL0097

259343

162.0

163.0

1.0

0.3

PAL0097

259344

163.0

164.0

1.0

0.3

PAL0097

259345

164.0

165.0

1.0

0.7

PAL0097

259346

165.0

166.0

1.0

0.2

PAL0097

259348

166.0

166.9

0.9

0.4

PAL0097

259349

166.9

167.6

0.8

0.0

PAL0097

259352

167.6

168.6

1.0

0.0

PAL0097

259353

168.6

169.6

1.0

0.1

PAL0097

259354

169.6

170.6

1.0

0.7

PAL0097

268352

256.6

257.6

1.0

0.8

PAL0097

268353

257.6

258.5

0.9

0.5

PAL0097

268354

258.5

259.5

1.0

2.1

PAL0097

268355

259.5

260.2

0.7

1.4

PAL0097

261101

260.2

261.3

1.1

4.1

PAL0097

261102

261.3

262.3

1.0

0.1

PAL0097

261103

262.3

263.3

1.0

0.7

PAL0097

261104

263.3

264.3

1.0

1.7

PAL0097

261105

264.3

265.3

1.0

0.2

PAL0097

261106

265.3

266.1

0.9

0.2

PAL0097

261107

266.1

267.3

1.2

0.0

PAL0097

261108

267.3

268.3

1.0

0.0

PAL0097

261109

268.3

269.3

1.0

0.0

PAL0097

261110

269.3

270.3

1.0

1.5

PAL0097

261111

270.3

271.3

1.0

0.0

PAL0097

261112

271.3

272.3

1.0

0.0

PAL0097

261113

272.3

273.3

1.0

0.1

PAL0097

261114

273.3

274.3

1.0

0.1

PAL0097

261115

274.3

275.3

1.0

0.0

PAL0097

261116

275.3

276.3

1.0

0.0

PAL0097

261117

276.3

277.3

1.0

0.3

PAL0097

261118

277.3

278.3

1.0

0.2

PAL0097

261119

278.3

280.3

2.0

0.1

PAL0097

261120

280.3

281.3

1.0

0.5

PAL0097

261121

281.3

282.3

1.0

1.7

PAL0097

261122

282.3

283.3

1.0

0.1

PAL0097

261123

283.3

284.3

1.0

2.8

PAL0097

261126

284.3

285.3

1.0

3.2

PAL0097

261127

285.3

286.3

1.0

0.1

PAL0097

261128

286.3

287.2

1.0

0.1

PAL0097

261130

287.2

288.2

1.0

0.1

PAL0097

261131

288.2

289.2

1.0

0.0

PAL0097

261132

289.2

290.5

1.3

0.0

PAL0097

261133

290.5

291.6

1.2

2.5

PAL0097

261134

291.6

292.6

1.0

0.0

PAL0097

261135

292.6

293.8

1.2

0.1

PAL0097

261136

293.8

294.8

1.0

0.0

PAL0097

261137

294.8

295.8

1.0

2.8

PAL0097

261138

295.8

296.8

1.1

2.5

PAL0097

261157

315.1

316.0

1.0

0.1

PAL0097

261158

316.0

317.0

1.0

0.2

PAL0097

261159

317.0

317.8

0.8

0.0

PAL0097

261160

317.8

318.8

1.0

0.1

PAL0097

261161

318.8

319.8

1.0

0.1

PAL0099

253606

13.7

14.7

1.0

0.4

PAL0099

253608

14.7

15.7

1.0

0.0

PAL0099

253609

15.7

16.7

1.0

0.1

PAL0099

253611

16.7

17.7

1.0

1.2

PAL0099

253613

17.7

18.7

1.0

0.1

PAL0099

253614

18.7

19.7

1.0

0.2

PAL0099

253616

19.7

20.7

1.0

0.0

PAL0099

253617

20.7

21.7

1.0

0.1

PAL0099

253640

43.0

44.0

1.0

0.1

PAL0099

253641

44.0

45.0

1.0

0.0

PAL0099

253642

45.0

46.0

1.0

0.2

PAL0099

253643

46.0

47.0

1.0

0.3

PAL0099

253644

47.0

48.0

1.0

0.5

PAL0099

253662

64.6

65.7

1.1

0.4

PAL0099

253663

65.7

66.7

1.0

0.7

PAL0099

253664

66.7

67.7

1.0

2.5

PAL0099

253666

67.7

68.5

0.9

3.0

PAL0099

253667

68.5

69.5

1.0

3.1

PAL0099

253669

69.5

70.4

0.9

1.2

PAL0100

267854

287.0

288.2

1.2

0.3

PAL0100

267855

288.2

289.0

0.9

0.4

PAL0100

267856

289.0

290.0

1.0

0.6

PAL0100

267857

290.0

291.0

1.0

0.6

PAL0100

267858

291.0

291.8

0.8

1.4

PAL0100

267859

291.8

293.0

1.3

0.0

PAL0100

267860

293.0

294.0

1.0

0.5

PAL0100

267861

294.0

295.0

1.0

1.2

PAL0100

267862

295.0

296.3

1.3

4.1

PAL0100

267864

296.3

297.0

0.7

0.0

PAL0100

267865

297.0

298.0

1.0

0.0

PAL0100

267866

298.0

299.0

1.0

0.0

PAL0100

267867

299.0

300.0

1.0

0.0

PAL0100

267868

300.0

301.0

1.0

1.4

PAL0109

255206

14.6

15.6

1.0

0.1

PAL0109

255207

15.6

16.6

1.0

1.1

PAL0109

255208

16.6

17.1

0.5

0.3

PAL0109

255210

17.1

18.0

0.9

1.3

PAL0109

255211

18.0

19.0

1.0

4.4

PAL0109

255212

19.0

20.0

1.0

3.8

PAL0109

255213

20.0

21.0

1.0

0.8

PAL0109

255214

21.0

21.9

0.9

4.5

PAL0109

255215

21.9

23.0

1.1

2.1

PAL0109

255237

69.6

70.6

1.0

0.1

PAL0109

255238

70.6

71.1

0.5

0.1

PAL0109

255239

71.1

72.1

1.0

0.0

PAL0109

255240

72.1

73.1

1.0

0.1

PAL0109

255241

73.1

74.1

1.0

0.0

PAL0109

255242

77.2

78.2

1.0

0.1

PAL0109

255243

78.2

79.2

1.0

0.1

PAL0109

255244

79.2

80.2

1.0

0.6

PAL0109

255245

80.2

81.6

1.4

0.0

PAL0109

255246

81.6

82.6

1.0

0.1

PAL0109

255247

82.6

83.2

0.7

0.1

PAL0109

255248

83.2

84.2

1.0

0.6

PAL0109

255251

84.2

85.2

1.0

0.0

PAL0109

255252

85.2

86.2

1.0

0.1

PAL0109

255254

86.2

87.6

1.4

0.1

PAL0109

255255

87.6

88.8

1.3

0.1

PAL0109

255256

88.8

90.8

2.0

0.1

PAL0109

255257

90.8

92.8

2.0

0.0

PAL0109

255258

92.8

94.8

2.0

0.1

PAL0110

260913

22.1

23.1

1.0

0.4

PAL0110

260915

23.1

24.1

1.0

0.0

PAL0110

260916

24.1

25.2

1.1

0.5

PAL0110

260917

25.2

26.3

1.1

4.0

PAL0110

260918

26.3

27.0

0.7

0.0

PAL0110

260919

27.0

28.0

1.0

0.0

PAL0110

260920

28.0

29.0

1.0

0.0

PAL0110

260922

29.0

30.0

1.0

0.0

PAL0110

260923

30.0

31.0

1.0

0.0

PAL0110

260924

31.0

32.0

1.0

0.0

PAL0110

260926

32.0

33.7

1.7

0.0

PAL0110

260927

33.7

34.3

0.6

0.0

PAL0110

260928

34.3

35.3

1.1

0.0

PAL0110

260929

35.3

36.6

1.3

0.3

PAL0110

260931

36.6

37.6

1.0

0.1

PAL0110

260932

37.6

38.6

1.0

1.1

PAL0110

260933

38.6

39.6

1.0

0.8

PAL0110

260934

39.6

40.6

1.0

6.3

PAL0110

260936

40.6

41.6

1.0

2.7

PAL0110

260938

41.6

42.3

0.8

1.5

PAL0110

260939

42.3

43.1

0.8

0.1

PAL0118

263856

319.0

320.0

1.0

0.1

PAL0118

263857

320.0

322.0

2.0

0.0

PAL0118

263858

322.0

324.0

2.0

6.1

PAL0118

263859

324.0

325.6

1.6

0.1

PAL0118

263860

325.6

327.0

1.4

1.6

PAL0118

263861

327.0

328.0

1.0

1.7

PAL0118

263862

328.0

329.0

1.0

3.0

PAL0118

263863

329.0

330.4

1.4

0.3

PAL0118

263864

330.4

331.6

1.2

0.2

PAL0118

263884

363.0

364.1

1.1

0.1

PAL0118

263885

364.1

365.3

1.2

0.0

PAL0118

263886

365.3

367.1

1.8

0.1

PAL0118

263887

367.1

367.5

0.4

0.1

PAL0118

263888

367.5

368.1

0.6

0.2

PAL0118

263890

368.1

370.0

1.9

1.9

PAL0118

263892

370.0

371.0

1.0

4.4

PAL0118

263893

371.0

372.0

1.0

0.2

PAL0118

263894

372.0

373.4

1.4

0.0

PAL0118

263895

373.4

374.3

0.9

1.4

PAL0118

263896

374.3

375.2

0.9

1.4

PAL0118

263898

375.2

376.2

1.0

0.1

PAL0118

263900

376.2

377.1

0.9

0.4

PAL0118

261177

377.1

378.4

1.3

0.2

PAL0118

261179

378.4

379.7

1.3

0.3

PAL0118

261180

379.7

381.0

1.3

0.4

PAL0118

261181

381.0

381.9

0.9

3.8

PAL0118

261183

381.9

382.6

0.7

80.3

PAL0118

261184

382.6

384.0

1.4

0.3

PAL0118

261185

384.0

385.0

1.0

0.9

PAL0118

261186

385.0

386.0

1.0

0.9

PAL0118

261187

386.0

387.0

1.0

0.2

PAL0118

261188

387.0

388.0

1.0

0.0

PAL0118

261189

388.0

389.0

1.0

2.4

PAL0118

261190

389.0

390.0

1.0

0.4

PAL0118

261191

390.0

391.2

1.2

0.5

PAL0126

263837

5.0

6.0

1.0

0.0

PAL0126

263838

6.0

6.7

0.7

0.0

PAL0126

263839

6.7

7.5

0.9

0.6

PAL0126

263840

7.5

8.9

1.4

0.0

 

