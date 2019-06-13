Mawson Extends South Palokas with a 140 Metre Step Out Drill Intersection 32.0 Metres at 1.4 g/t Gold and 1,556 ppm Cobalt at Rajapalot Project, Finland

News provided by

Mawson Resources Ltd.

Jun 13, 2019, 06:00 ET

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ Mawson Resources Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) announces gold-cobalt results from 5 drill holes from the South Palokas prospect at the Company's 100% owned Rajapalot Project in northern Finland. Nine holes with full assays remain to be reported from the 44 drill hole winter program.

View full PDF version here.

Key results:

  • PAL0197 intersected 32.0 metres @ 3.9 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq"), 1.4 g/t Au, 1,556 ppm Co from 294.3 metres, including 17.9 metres @ 4.4 g/t AuEq, 1.0 g/t Au, 2,079 ppm Co from 294.3 metres and 9.4 metres @ 5.0 g/t AuEq, 2.8 g/t Au, 1,320 ppm Co from 316.9 metres (Tables 1-3):
    • PAL0197 was drilled 140 metres down plunge from the deepest hole used in the inferred mineral resource calculation (December, 2018) and is now the deepest hole drilled at the prospect, intersecting the target 340 metres down plunge from surface;
  • PAL0198 intersected 9.8 metres @ 6.1 g/t AuEq, 4.2 g/t Au, 1,208 ppm Co from 169.9 metres
    • PAL0198 was drilled 40 metres across the plunge to the north of the closest drill hole;
  • PAL0193 intersected 11.0 metres @ 2.1 g/t AuEq, 0.4 g/t Au, 1,044 ppm Co from 273.0 metres respectively.
    • PAL0193 was drilled 65 metres down plunge from the deepest hole used in the inferred mineral resource calculation;
  • PAL0173 returned 17.0 metres @ 4.3 g/t AuEq, 3.0 g/t Au, 827 ppm Co from 264.0 metres (gold assays for this hole were reported in March, 2019).
    • PAL0173 was drilled 40 metres across plunge to the south of PAL0193;
  • South Palokas is growing and improving at depth with 4 of the 5 holes completed this winter at South Palokas ranked in the top 7 intersections for the prospect (Table 4, Figures 1-3). South Palokas now forms a body over a 170 metres strike, 30 metres wide and has been tested to 340 metres down plunge to date with EM conductors continuing a further 700 metres down plunge.

Mr. Michael Hudson, Chairman and CEO states: "Drill results reported over the last few months from Rajapalot have substantially upgraded the project potential, with numerous higher-grade hits and gold-cobalt mineralization discovered in significant step outs across multiple prospect areas.  At South Palokas 3 of 5 new holes with large step outs returned more than 50 g/t-metres gold equivalent while the deepest hole (PAL0197) returned the best result in the prospect of 32.0 metres @ 3.9 g/t AuEq metres. Mineralization at all prospects remain open at depth and across strike."

Mawson completed 44 holes (PAL0159–PAL0201D1) for 15,059 metres (two short holes abandoned, one wedged hole) during the 2019 winter drill season. Results from 5 holes from South Palokas prospect are provided here (PAL0173, 193, 195, 197, 198, Tables 1-4). Nine holes with full assays remain to be reported, including holes drilled on the high-grade gold-cobalt trend at Raja (PAL0191 with visible gold) and PAL0199 from The Hut area (containing strongly sulphidic potassic scheelite-bearing rocks).

Noteworthy is the high cobalt content in PAL0198, with deeper drilling intersecting higher cobalt grades over wide zones compared to most holes on the property. The results tends to mimic the deeper drilling at the nearby Palokas prospect (where PAL0194 intersected 15.2 metres @ 8.5 g/t AuEq, 4.3 g/t gold ("Au") and 2,566 ppm cobalt ("Co") from 418.7 metres) with an increased Co:Au ratio. It appears that higher cobalt forms on the margins of high-grade gold mineralization at depth. The Rajapalot project is a significant and strategic gold-cobalt resource for Finland with the maiden resource positioned as one of Finland's current top three gold resources by grade and contained ounces and one of a small group of cobalt resources prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 policy within Europe.

Targeting at South Palokas this winter was based on earlier drilling (in particular PAL0016, 12.4 metres @ 4.0 g/t AuEq, 3.4 g/t Au, 368 ppm Co from 202.0 metres) and electromagnetic (EM) anomalies derived from both VTEMplus (airborne) and TEM (ground-based) surveys. Gold assays for PAL0173 were reported in March, 2019 (17 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au from 276.0 metres) and formed the basis for planning further drill testing. Drill hole PAL0198 was drilled to test continuity of mineralization from depth to surface and allow mapping of the near-surface extent of the sulphides (see Figure 1 with MALM geophysics). South Palokas now forms a body over a 170 metres strike, 30 metres wide and has been tested to 340 metres down plunge to date with EM conductors continuing to at least 700 metres down plunge.

The drill intersections reported here are largely of the potassic-iron (K-Fe) type, similar to the Raja prospect. The South Palokas mineralization forms at a similar stratigraphic position to the structurally inverted sequence at Raja. The NNW termination of the modelled TEM plate at Raja now lies only 750 metres from South Palokas and just as importantly, the Raja high-grade Au-Co trends directly under the South Palokas mineralization creating significant upside from surface prospects coalescing at depth.

Palokas and South Palokas share the same hydrothermal, post-metamorphic and structural-stratigraphic relationships, but are hosted by somewhat different rock types. Palokas is dominated by a magnesium-iron (Mg-Fe) host and South Palokas by the K-Fe host rocks although both are likely to be controlled by related, parallel to anastomosing subvertical faults and fractures. An upper, poorly mineralized garnet-bearing iron-rich rock at South Palokas possibly reflects the Palokas host position. A lower mineralized "footwall" position at South Palokas (see Figure 2) may represent the source of mineralized boulders found 200 metres to the southwest at the Boardwalk prospect.

Further drilling on the linear high grade trend at South Palokas and Palokas is required, but the similarities to the linear trend at Raja prospect, located at surface 1.4 kilometres SSE of the Palokas prospect, are immediately evident with NNW 100 metres wide and 600 metres long conductive plates trending 339 degrees below the existing mineral resources. Drilling on fans across the plunge of the Au-Co mineralization at Raja prospect has been the key to successfully targeting high-grade Au-Co mineralization.

On other matters, annual environmental inventory mapping, monitoring and area impact assessments are now underway at Rajapalot. Results will be utilized in future exploration planning and for the development of further low impact drilling and sampling methods to continually improve Mawson's sustainable exploration outcomes.

Comment on Gold Equivalence Calculation

The gold equivalent ("AuEq") value used in the 2018 inferred resource and this press release was calculated using the formula: AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/608) with assumed metal prices of Co $30/lb; and Au $1,250/oz. AuEq varies with gold and cobalt prices. Approximate spot prices for gold and cobalt are currently $1,330/oz and $13/lb respectively.

The cobalt price has fallen 60% over the past year due mostly to an increase in supply from mines, many artisanal, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mawson considers cobalt retains strong fundamentals with demand remaining robust as the electric mobility industry continues to grow and, a long-term price of $20 to $30/lb cobalt (and $1250/oz Au) is therefore reasonable.  Prices used in the 2018 inferred resource calculation have been maintained here to ensure consistency of reporting individual drill holes against prior news releases and the resource dated December 2018, and will be reviewed once all data from the current drill program is released.  Within the December 2018 resource, cobalt contributes approximately 20% of in-situ value.

Technical and Environmental Background

Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Quality control duplicates for all holes show good repeatability of gold assays. Intersections are reported with a lower-cut of 0.5 g/t gold or 304 ppm Co over 2 metre lower cut, except where indicated. No upper cut-off was applied.

Four diamond drill rigs (K3 & K8) from the Arctic Drilling Company OY ("ADC"), Kati OY ("Kati") and MK Core Drilling OY ("MK"), all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems were used for the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries were excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples were cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples were transported by Mawson personnel or commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Multi-element assays, including cobalt are determined using the ICP-MS method (IMS-230) of MS Analytical shipped directly from the CRS Minlab Oy facility. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS and MS Analytical insert blanks and standards into the analytical process. The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, President for Mawson and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

NI 43-101 Technical Report

On December 19, 2018, Mawson filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report") on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Raja and Palokas Prospects, at the 100% owned Rajapalot Project in Finland, (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report"), in support of the Company's news release dated December 17, 2018. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was authorized by Mr. Rod Webster of AMC Consultants Pty Ltd ("AMC") of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The NI 43-101 Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsonresources.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Limited is a sustainable and ethical exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, a significant and strategic gold-cobalt resource for Finland with the maiden resource positioned as one of Finland's current top three gold resources by grade and contained ounces and one of a small group of cobalt resources prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 policy within Europe.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.  Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Table 1: Collar Information from 2019 Winter drilling at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)

Hole ID

East

North

Azimuth

Dip

RL

Depth

Prospect

Comment

PAL0159

3408545.8

7372603.5

56

-71

179.162

473.8

Raja

Au results Mar 04 2019

Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0160

3408485.8

7372581.1

67

-79

177.865

447

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0161

3408696.1

7372556.6

57

-75

179.24

405.8

Raja

Au results Mar 04 2019

Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0162

3408446.4

7372648.4

46

-84.5

180.158

482.9

Raja

Au results Mar 04 2019

Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0163

3408487.0

7372587.9

65

-73.5

178.218

470.05

Raja

Au results Mar 04 2019

Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0164

3408545.4

7372603.2

61.1

-75.6

178.586

441.7

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0165

3408612.7

7372312.2

60

-79

176.25

167.9

Raja

Au results Mar 04 2019

Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0166

3408897.7

7372385.3

240

-83

170.452

238.6

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0167

3408486.0

7372587.0

96

-85

178

398.6

Raja

Au results Mar 04 2019

Co results May 28 2019

PAL0168

3408554.5

7372806.4

233

-83

173.987

45.6

Raja

Abandoned hole

PAL0169

3408553.5

7372806.4

233

-83

173.987

545.8

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0170

3408713.0

7372255.4

60

-79

172.803

200.2

Raja

Results Awaited

PAL0171

3408603.8

7372636.0

58

-73

179.753

497.6

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0172

3408447.4

7372648.4

47

-79.5

180.158

491.9

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0173

3408255.8

7373707.9

116

-56

173.48

427.9

South Palokas

Au results Mar 04 2019

Co results here

VG

PAL0174

3408255.8

7373707.9

116

-69.5

173.48

8.3

South Palokas

Abandoned hole

PAL0175

3408830.5

7372237.5

60

-74

172.071

120.1

Raja

Au and Co results May 28 2019

PAL0176

3408937.3

7372300.3

240

-79.5

173.012

140.0

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0177

3408434.0

7372388.0

240

-60

176.1

250.5

Rumajärvi

Au and Co results May 13 2019

PAL0178

3408225.9

7372340.1

60

-75

177.064

237.2

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0179

3408105.5

7372350.5

60

-80

180.572

209.0

Rumajärvi

Au and Co results May 13 2019

PAL0180

3408128.3

7372706.1

41

-61

173.634

778.65

Terry's Hammer

Results Awaited

PAL0181

3407954.6

7372245.0

150

-60

177.834

161.7

Rumajärvi

Au and Co results May 13 2019

PAL0182

3407944.8

7372476.5

60

-70

176.8

439.65

Rumajärvi

Au and Co results May 13 2019

PAL0183

3408094.0

7372422.1

160

-70

178.624

170.0

Rumajärvi

Au and Co results May 13 2019

PAL0184

3407754.4

7372867.6

120

-50

173.07

211.8

Rumajärvi

Au and Co results May 13 2019

PAL0185

3407900.4

7372519.6

60

-68

173.064

381.1

Rumajärvi

Results Awaited

PAL0186

3407905.2

7372446.2

55

-75

174.386

341.85

Rumajärvi

Results Awaited

PAL0187

3408547.0

7372492.4

47

-63.5

176.807

474

Raja

Au and Co results May 28 2019

PAL0188

3408630.2

7372440.6

53

-63.5

176.974

379.4

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0189

3408768.8

7372378.8

48

-77

173.301

245.5

Raja

Co results May 28 2019

PAL0190

3408576.2

7372512.8

63

-65

177.732

427.9

Raja

Au and Co results May 28 2019

PAL0191

3408547.0

7372492.4

44

-58.5

176.807

492.1

Raja

Results Awaited

VG

PAL0192

3408221.8

7373180.6

130

-60

171.892

203.2

Hut

Results Awaited

PAL0193

3408255.3

7373706.4

104

-53

173.478

427.15

South Palokas

Results here

PAL0194

3408312.2

7373980.0

74

-57

173.8

497.8

Palokas

Au and Co results June 3 2019; VG

PAL0195

3408353.9

7373580.2

65

-77

174.918

245.6

South Palokas

Results here

PAL0196

3408089.1

7373031.9

90.5

-60

172.308

317.4

Hut

Results Awaited

PAL0197

3408271.4

7373630.1

63

-66.5

173.603

466.8

South Palokas

Results here

PAL0198

3408414.1

7373660.3

117

-70

174.417

296.2

South Palokas

Results here

VG

PAL0199

3408126.6

7373140.2

215

-80

173.042

386.7

Hut

Results Awaited

PAL0200

3408312.2

7373979.0

62

-61.8

173.8

536.8

Palokas

Au and Co results June 3 2019

PAL0201

3408545.8

7372603.5

57

-67.25

179.162

281.0

Raja

Results Awaited

PAL0201D1

3408545.8

7372603.5

57

-67.25

179.162

195.0-392.2

Raja

Results Awaited

Table 2: Better intersections report from the 2019 Winter Drill Program.

Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.5g/t gold over 2 metre lower cut except where highlighted with **. No upper cut-off was applied.

Prospect

Hole ID

from

to

width

Au

Co

AuEq

Raja

PAL0159

419.0

437.0

18.0

0.5

547

1.4

including

419.0

420.2

1.2

0.2

378

0.8

including

422.0

426.0

4.0

0.3

1377

2.5

Raja

PAL0159

434.0

437.0

3.0

2.3

672

3.4

Raja

including

429.0

432.0

3.0

0.1

488

0.9

Raja

PAL0159

451.0

455.5

4.5

1.9

754

3.2

Raja

PAL0161

305.5

313.0

7.5

0.0

636

1.1

Raja

PAL0161

336.0

338.0

2.0

2.1

362

2.7

Raja

PAL0161

344.0

349.0

5.0

2.3

600

3.3

Raja

PAL0162

323.0

324.0

1.0

0.0

701

1.2

Raja

PAL0162

452.0

453.0

1.0

0.0

562

0.9

Raja

PAL0163

416.6

419.4

2.8

0.0

6604

10.9

Raja

PAL0164

406.0

414.3

8.3

0.4

519

1.3

Raja

PAL0164

418.4

419.7

1.3

0.0

546

0.9

Raja

PAL0166

55.3

56.3

1.0

0.1

355

0.6

Raja

PAL0166

67.8

68.8

1.0

0.0

568

1.0

Raja

PAL0166

76.6

77.6

1.0

0.1

596

1.1

Raja

PAL0166

79.3

80.3

1.0

0.0

958

1.6

Raja

PAL0169

522.3

524.4

2.1

0.1

368

0.7

Raja

PAL0171

299.0

300.1

1.1

0.0

528

0.9

Raja

PAL0172

120.0

122.0

2.0

0.0

541

0.9

Raja

PAL0172

329.0

332.0

3.0

0.0

573

1.0

South Palokas

PAL0173

232.0

233.7

1.7

0.3

363

0.9

South Palokas

PAL0173

264.0

281.0

17.0

3.0

827

4.3

including

264.0

269.0

5.0

4.9

536

5.8

including

276.1

281.0

4.9

4.6

1805

7.6

South Palokas

PAL0173

380.0

381.1

1.1

0.8

426

1.5

South Palokas

PAL0173

384.8

388.8

4.0

0.7

300

1.1

Raja

PAL0176

14.0

15.6

1.6

2.4

58

2.5

Raja

PAL0176

20.5

31.9

11.4

0.8

382

1.4

Raja

PAL0176

33.8

35.7

1.9

1.0

105

1.2

Raja

PAL0176

49.0

52.0

3.0

3.8

86

4.0

Rumajärvi

PAL0179

6.0

10.7

4.7

1.0

578

1.9

Rumajärvi

PAL0179

37.0

38.0

1.0

0.1

311

0.6

Rumajärvi

PAL0179

39.0

40.0

1.0

0.0

592

1.0

Rumajärvi

PAL0179

48.0

51.0

3.0

0.0

344

0.6

Rumajärvi

PAL0179

73.8

76.3

2.5

0.1

342

0.6

Rumajärvi

PAL0182

86.3

93.7

7.4

3.4

597

4.4

Rumajärvi

PAL0183

54.3

55.1

0.8

0.4

728

1.6

Rumajärvi

PAL0183

112.3

114.2

1.9

0.1

364

0.7

Rumajärvi

PAL0183

142.5

143.1

0.6

2.2

340

2.8

Rumajärvi

PAL0184

117.6

118.6

1.0

1.3

206

1.7

Raja

PAL0187

400.4

401.8

1.4

0.1

1345

2.3

Raja

PAL0187

416.0

417.0

1.0

0.0

684

1.1

Raja

PAL0188

298.3

329.6

31.3

4.3

1030

6.0

Raja

PAL0188

298.3

315.6

17.4

2.9

1113

4.8

Raja

PAL0188

320.6

329.6

9.0

9.4

1412

11.7

Raja

PAL0188

337.9

338.9

1.0

3.1

35

3.1

Raja

PAL0189

157.0

162.0

5.0

0.1

344

0.7

Raja

PAL0189

165.0

165.8

0.8

1.1

143

1.3

Raja

PAL0189

182.9

186.0

3.2

4.5

11

4.6

Raja

PAL0189

194.0

195.0

1.0

1.1

90

1.2

Raja

PAL0189

200.0

205.0

5.0

2.7

581

3.7

Raja

PAL0189

210.0

214.3

4.3

2.3

931

3.8

Raja

PAL0189

218.6

222.6

4.0

0.3

506

1.1

Raja

PAL0190**

359.2

390.7

31.5

4.8

724

5.9

including

359.2

368.0

8.8

0.5

521

1.4

Including

371.0

390.7

19.7

7.4

908

8.9

South Palokas

PAL0193

273.0

284.0

11.0

0.4

1044

2.1

Palokas

PAL0194

418.7

433.9

15.2

4.3

2566

8.5

South Palokas

PAL0195

126.9

133.0

6.1

0.7

235

1.1

South Palokas

PAL0195

171.3

177.0

5.7

0.7

398

1.4

South Palokas

PAL0195

181.3

184.0

2.7

<0.05

726

1.2

South Palokas

PAL0197**

294.3

326.3

32.0

1.4

1556

3.9

including

294.3

312.2

17.9

1.0

2079

4.4

including

316.9

326.3

9.4

2.8

1320

5.7

South Palokas

PAL0198

169.7

179.7

9.8

4.2

1208

6.1

Table 3: Individual assay data from key drill holes reported in this release.

Hole ID

Prospect

from (m)

to (m)

width (m)

Au g/t

Co ppm

AuEq g/t

PAL0173

South Palokas

232.0

232.8

0.8

0.1

349

0.7

PAL0173

South Palokas

232.8

233.7

0.9

0.5

375

1.1

PAL0173

South Palokas

264.0

265.0

1.0

1.8

83

2.0

PAL0173

South Palokas

265.0

266.0

1.0

1.0

925

2.5

PAL0173

South Palokas

266.0

267.0

1.0

2.0

306

2.5

PAL0173

South Palokas

267.0

268.0

1.0

19.9

1142

21.8

PAL0173

South Palokas

268.0

269.0

1.1

0.7

266

1.1

PAL0173

South Palokas

269.0

270.0

1.0

0.5

261

0.9

PAL0173

South Palokas

270.0

271.0

1.0

0.2

292

0.6

PAL0173

South Palokas

271.0

272.0

1.0

0.1

464

0.9

PAL0173

South Palokas

272.0

273.0

1.0

0.3

406

1.0

PAL0173

South Palokas

273.0

274.0

1.0

0.2

274

0.7

PAL0173

South Palokas

274.0

275.0

1.0

1.1

413

1.7

PAL0173

South Palokas

275.0

276.1

1.1

0.4

322

0.9

PAL0173

South Palokas

276.1

277.0

1.0

8.6

1841

11.7

PAL0173

South Palokas

277.0

278.0

1.0

8.7

2704

13.1

PAL0173

South Palokas

278.0

279.0

1.0

1.4

2149

4.9

PAL0173

South Palokas

279.0

280.0

1.0

1.1

1869

4.1

PAL0173

South Palokas

280.0

281.0

1.1

3.4

532

4.3

PAL0173

South Palokas

370.7

371.2

0.5

0.1

308

0.6

PAL0173

South Palokas

371.2

372.2

1.0

<0.1

5

0.0

PAL0173

South Palokas

372.2

373.2

1.0

<0.1

399

0.7

PAL0173

South Palokas

380.0

381.1

1.1

0.8

426

1.5

PAL0173

South Palokas

384.8

385.8

1.0

2.0

810

3.3

PAL0173

South Palokas

385.8

386.8

1.0

0.1

298

0.6

PAL0173

South Palokas

386.8

387.8

1.0

0.1

24

0.1

PAL0173

South Palokas

387.8

388.8

1.0

0.4

66

0.5

PAL0173

South Palokas

401.3

402.3

1.0

0.5

896

2.0

PAL0173

South Palokas

402.3

403.0

0.8

0.1

45

0.1

PAL0173

South Palokas

403.0

404.0

1.0

0.2

473

1.0

PAL0173

South Palokas

404.0

404.8

0.8

0.1

596

1.0

PAL0193

South Palokas

266.0

267.0

1.0

0.2

314

0.7

PAL0193

South Palokas

267.0

268.2

1.2

0.1

287

0.6

PAL0193

South Palokas

273.0

274.0

1.0

0.1

959

1.7

PAL0193

South Palokas

274.0

275.0

1.0

0.5

2103

3.9

PAL0193

South Palokas

275.0

276.0

1.0

0.1

1357

2.4

PAL0193

South Palokas

276.0

277.0

1.0

0.1

486

0.9

PAL0193

South Palokas

277.0

278.0

1.0

0.1

284

0.6

PAL0193

South Palokas

278.0

279.0

1.0

0.7

1080

2.5

PAL0193

South Palokas

279.0

280.0

1.0

0.8

929

2.3

PAL0193

South Palokas

280.0

281.0

1.0

0.7

1522

3.2

PAL0193

South Palokas

281.0

282.0

1.0

0.4

1384

2.6

PAL0193

South Palokas

282.0

283.0

1.0

0.1

776

1.4

PAL0193

South Palokas

283.0

284.0

1.0

0.2

607

1.2

PAL0193

South Palokas

287.0

288.0

1.0

0.1

1155

2.0

PAL0193

South Palokas

317.0

318.0

1.0

<0.1

449

0.7

PAL0195

South Palokas

126.9

128.0

1.2

0.3

200

0.6

PAL0195

South Palokas

128.0

129.0

1.0

0.6

382

1.2

PAL0195

South Palokas

129.0

130.0

1.0

0.5

378

1.1

PAL0195

South Palokas

130.0

131.0

1.0

0.7

314

1.2

PAL0195

South Palokas

131.0

132.2

1.2

1.6

72

1.7

PAL0195

South Palokas

132.2

133.0

0.9

0.4

70

0.5

PAL0195

South Palokas

168.0

169.0

1.0

0.6

487

1.4

PAL0195

South Palokas

171.3

172.0

0.8

2.1

172

2.4

PAL0195

South Palokas

172.0

173.0

1.0

0.3

330

0.9

PAL0195

South Palokas

173.0

174.0

1.0

0.2

457

1.0

PAL0195

South Palokas

174.0

175.0

1.0

0.5

345

1.1

PAL0195

South Palokas

175.0

176.0

1.0

1.0

702

2.1

PAL0195

South Palokas

176.0

177.0

1.0

0.5

325

1.0

PAL0195

South Palokas

181.3

182.0

0.7

0.1

1324

2.3

PAL0195

South Palokas

182.0

183.0

1.0

<0.1

258

0.4

PAL0195

South Palokas

183.0

184.0

1.0

0.1

775

1.3

PAL0197

South Palokas

246.8

247.6

0.8

0.8

50

0.9

PAL0197

South Palokas

250.0

251.0

1.0

0.5

119

0.7

PAL0197

South Palokas

254.8

255.8

1.0

0.4

120

0.5

PAL0197

South Palokas

282.3

283.4

1.1

0.2

323

0.7

PAL0197

South Palokas

294.3

295.3

1.0

0.1

749

1.3

PAL0197

South Palokas

295.3

296.3

1.0

0.2

1560

2.7

PAL0197

South Palokas

296.3

297.3

1.0

0.2

2423

4.2

PAL0197

South Palokas

297.3

298.0

0.8

0.3

1777

3.2

PAL0197

South Palokas

298.0

298.8

0.8

0.3

1418

2.6

PAL0197

South Palokas

298.8

299.8

1.0

1.8

2662

6.2

PAL0197

South Palokas

299.8

300.8

1.0

0.4

923

1.9

PAL0197

South Palokas

300.8

301.8

1.1

0.3

2064

3.7

PAL0197

South Palokas

301.8

302.7

0.9

0.2

2581

4.4

PAL0197

South Palokas

302.7

303.5

0.8

0.4

2055

3.8

PAL0197

South Palokas

303.5

304.3

0.8

0.7

3271

6.0<