Mawson reports gold-cobalt drill results from three prospects at Rajapalot

Eight new holes are reported from three prospect areas while cobalt assays are provided from two holes where gold-only values were previously available. All holes except one intersected gold-cobalt mineralization, with results delivering increased confidence and extensions of the cobalt-gold mineralization at Rajapalot. Thirty-six holes from a total of 75 drilled have now been reported from the winter program.

Key Points:

New cobalt assays, when added to the previously reported gold-only assays from PAL0093 at the Raja prospect returned 33.6 metres @ 9.7 g/t Au Eq ("gold equivalent") , 8.0 g/t gold, 823 ppm cobalt from 243.0 metres, increasing the previously reported gold-only result by 22% (31.7 metres @ 8.4 g/t gold from 244.1 metres) (Figures 1 and 2);

("gold equivalent") from 243.0 metres, increasing the previously reported gold-only result by 22% (31.7 metres @ 8.4 g/t gold from 244.1 metres) (Figures 1 and 2); PAL0119 intersected 4.0 metres @ 6.7 g/t Au Eq, 6.6 g/t gold, 74 ppm cobalt from 19 metres at Raja. This new near-surface structurally-controlled gold mineralization was discovered 230 metres to the SSE of PAL0093 (Figure 3);

intersected from 19 metres at Raja. This new near-surface structurally-controlled gold mineralization was discovered 230 metres to the SSE of PAL0093 (Figure 3); Cobalt assays from Raja continue to indicate the strong spatial relationship with gold but with a larger halo, as shown in Figure 3;

The mineralized zone at the Palokas prospect, located 2 kilometres NNW of Raja, has been extended 100 metres down plunge (Figures 1 and 4);

Drilling at Hirvimaa, located outside Natura 2000 and approximately 1 kilometre NE of Palokas has defined the mineralized system at least one kilometre further than previously identified (Figure 1);

The winter diamond drill program totalled 16,204 metres in 75 drill holes across four exploration permit areas. Including those published here, assays from 36 drill holes have been released from Rajapalot and East Rompas. A further 39 drill holes are currently being logged and assayed.

Diamond drilling is planned to restart during September 2018 at Hirvimaa, Raja and Männistö exploration permit areas;

at Hirvimaa, Raja and Männistö exploration permit areas; Ground magnetic and electromagnetic surveying is planned to commence in late June and September respectively.

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "Rajapalot continues to present new and exciting opportunities with every additional result. We continue to be encouraged by the broad uplift in gold-equivalent grades after the addition of cobalt assays, particularly in PAL0093 which assayed 33.6 metres @ 9.7 g/t Au Eq. New targets continue to be generated as evidenced by the near-surface structural zone of mineralization discovered at Raja with PAL0119 intersecting 4.0 metres @ 6.7 g/t Au Eq. Known mineralization was extended at Palokas, 1.8 kilometres from Raja, where the mineralized position was successfully extended down-plunge by 100 metres. Furthermore, our increased geological knowledge of the mineralized system has facilitated regional targeting with 1-2 kilometre step out holes. With thousands of gold and cobalt assays still in the laboratory, we look forward to announcing data as they become available."

Assays from ten holes are reported: PAL0083, 90, 93 (cobalt only), 95, 104 (cobalt only), 107, 119, 124 (gold only), 139 and 143 from the Raja, Palokas and Hirvimaa prospects. All holes, except PAL0124 (gold-only assays to date) hit anomalous gold and/or cobalt mineralization. A plan view of the drill results and named prospects is provided in Figure 1. Cross and longitudinal sectional views and prospect plan views are included in Figures 2–4. Tables 1–3 include all relevant collar and assay information. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.5 g/t gold or 0.5 g/t gold equivalent when cobalt assays were available, over 1 metre width and no upper cut-off was applied. The gold equivalent (Au Eq) value was calculated using the following formula: Au Eq g/t = Au g/t + (Co_ppm/481) with assumed prices of Co $88,185/t; and Au $1,320/oz, where 1 g/t Au is equivalent to 0.048 % Co.

Raja Prospect

Drilling has successfully delineated extensions to known gold areas, including the Raja prospect where gold mineralization has been discovered over 470 metres down plunge. Mineralization is unconstrained down-plunge and partly across strike. The gold mineralization contains sufficient associated sulphide to form an electrical conductor, and VTEM geophysical data indicates a down-plunge extent from surface for over 800 metres. The structurally-controlled mineralized footprint trends approximately 340 degrees and is oblique to the surface orientation of the host strata. Highlights include:

The first cobalt assays from the Raja project from this year's drilling were returned and continue to add significant value to the gold zones:

Cobalt assays from PAL0093 increased the gold equivalent intersection over previously reported gold-only result by 22% with 33.6 metres @ 8.0 g/t gold ("Au"), 823 ppm Cobalt ("Co") or 9.7 g/t Au Eq from 243.0 Figures 1 and 2 compare with the previously reported results of 31.7 metres @ 8.4 g/t Au from 244.1 metres – Mawson News Release March 01, 2018 (Figures 1, 2 and 3);

from 243.0 Figures 1 and 2 compare with the previously reported results of 31.7 metres @ 8.4 g/t Au from 244.1 metres – Mawson News Release (Figures 1, 2 and 3); New results are reported for near surface hole, PAL0119 , drilled 230 metres to the SSE of PAL0093 which intersected 4.0 metres @ 6.7 g/t Au Eq, 6.6 g/t gold, 74 ppm cobalt from 19 metres (Figure 3) . This hole defined a higher structurally-controlled zone of gold mineralization than previously observed at Raja, which may present opportunities for extending the mineralized system;

, drilled 230 metres to the SSE of PAL0093 which intersected from 19 metres (Figure 3) This hole defined a higher structurally-controlled zone of gold mineralization than previously observed at Raja, which may present opportunities for extending the mineralized system; 16 drill holes were completed at Raja during the winter 2018 season of which 4 have been assayed for cobalt and gold (PAL0093, PAL0104, PAL0107, PAL0119). Cobalt assays are awaited for the remaining 12 holes;

Gold mineralization at Raja has a drilled down-plunge extent of over 470 metres. Mineralization remains open down plunge with an airborne VTEM conductor suggesting continuation down-plunge to over 900 metres;

Palokas Prospect

At Palokas (Figures 1 and 4), 2 kilometres NNW of Raja, drilling has extended mineralization for an additional 100 metres with the total down-plunge extent now exceeding 330 metres. New results are:

PAL0090: 8.9 metres @ 3.1 g/t Au Eq, 1.1 g/t gold, 947 ppm cobalt from 173.1 metres;

PAL0095: 5.9 metres @ 1.4 g/t Au Eq, 0.6 g/t gold, 394 ppm cobalt from 227.2 metres;

Regional Prospects

With increased geological knowledge, the mineralized system has now been targeted at both Hirvimaa, 1 kilometre NE of Palokas (Figure 1) and at Raja East, 1.8 kilometres to the ENE of the Raja prospect.

Drilling at Hirvimaa, located 1 kilometre NE of Palokas and outside the Natura 2000 area, revealed a continuation of the prospective stratigraphic mineralized sulphide position and extended the mineralized system at least one kilometre further than previously identified. Both reported drill holes intersected pyrite with low grade gold but elevated cobalt mineralization, including: PAL0143: 4.1 metres @ 386 ppm Co (0.8 g/t Au Eq) from 93.1 metres and PAL0139: 2.0 metres @ 365 ppm Co (1.4 g/t Au Eq) from 41.6 metres.

In addition, 1.8 kilometres to the ENE of Raja prospect, the same interpreted altered host sequence has been discovered in the most recent drilling.

General Observations

A cobalt geometallurgical study has commenced to investigate the relationships of the cobalt minerals (cobaltite and cobalt pentlandite) to the gold, sulphide and silicate minerals. This is being conducted with the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and the Camborne School of Mines (University of Exeter).

Initial interpretations of the pilot hyperspectral study of drill core from the Raja prospect shows significant variation in the compositions of hydrous minerals associated with gold and cobalt mineralization, in particular muscovite species. Research projects in cooperation with the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and Oulu University Graduate students will help to define the extent, nature and controls of the hydrothermal alteration responsible for the gold-cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot.

Diamond drilling is planned to restart during September 2018 at Hirvimaa, Raja and Männistö exploration permit areas. Further ground magnetic work and planning of ground and downhole electromagnetic surveys to further refine winter 2019 drill targets, in particular, the down-plunge continuity of Raja prospect continues. Ground magnetic surveys will commence in late June and electromagnetic surveys in September 2018.

Technical and Environmental Background

Five diamond drill rigs from the Arctic Drilling Company OY ("ADC"), Oy Kati Ab ("Kati") and MK Core Drilling OY ("MK"), all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems were used for the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm) or WL76 (57.5mm) diameter core. Core recoveries were excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples were cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes.

Three laboratories are being used to conduct gold and multi-element assay work. Samples were transported by Mawson personnel or commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland, or to the ALSGlobal sample preparation facility at Sodankylä, Finland. Samples submitted to Kempele were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. In order to improve the detection limit of the PAL1000 technique from 0.05 g/t Au to 0.01 g/t Au for a 1 kg sample, gold concentration using the DiBK (di-isobutyle ketone) extraction method was also used. Samples transported for gold assay to Sodankylä were analysed using 50 g fire assay and ICP finish method Au-ICP22.

Multi-element analytical work was conducted by MS Analytical and ALSGlobal using methods IMS-230 and ME-MS61 respectively, both using four acid digest followed by ICP analysis.

The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, all three laboratories insert blanks and standards during the analytical process.

The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, President for Mawson and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rompas and Rajapalot gold projects in Finland.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements Mar 01, 2018in, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Table 1: Better intersections from the 2018 Winter Drill Program.

Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.5g/t gold over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied.

Hole ID Depth

From (m) Depth To

(m) Width

(m) Au (g/t) Co ppm AuEq

ppm Au

Reported Co

Reported PAL0083 45 46 1 2.6

2.6 Here TBA PAL0085 124 133.9 9.9 4.1



1-Mar-18 TBA PAL0085 137.9 138.9 1 0.5



1-Mar-18 TBA PAL0085 170 171 1 1.7



1-Mar-18 TBA PAL0088 142 143.4 1.4 0.6



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0088 205 206 1 0.6



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0089 86.65 88.65 2 1.2



1-Mar-18 TBA PAL0089 92.45 93.45 1 1.7



1-Mar-18 TBA PAL0089 101.2 102.2 1 0.6



1-Mar-18 TBA PAL0090 162.5 166.4 3.9 0 548 1.2 Here Here PAL0090 173.1 182 8.9 1.1 947 3.1 Here Here PAL0090 218.35 219.25 0.9 0.1 260 0.6 Here Here PAL0090 227.7 228.65 0.95 0 604 1.3 Here Here PAL0091 145.9 155.8 9.9 2.5



1-Mar-18 TBA including 155 155.8 0.8 19.9



1-Mar-18 TBA PAL0091 159.4 160.5 1.1 0.9



1-Mar-18 TBA PAL0091 248.6 251.7 3.1 2.3



1-Mar-18 TBA PAL0091 256.5 257.4 0.9 0.6



1-Mar-18 TBA PAL0092 246 250 4 17.7



22-May-18 TBA PAL0093 186 187 1 0.6 58 0.7 1-Mar-18 Here PAL0093 203 204 1 0.1 401 0.9 1-Mar-18 Here PAL0093 243 276.55 33.55 8 823 9.7 1-Mar-18 Here PAL0093 280.4 281.4 1 6.8 206 7.3 1-Mar-18 Here PAL0095 214.8 216.8 2 0.2 360 0.9 Here Here PAL0095 217.85 218.85 1 0 392 0.8 Here Here PAL0095 220.75 221.45 0.7 1.1 558 2.3 Here Here PAL0095 224.15 225.15 1 0 439 0.9 Here Here PAL0095 227.15 233 5.85 0.6 394 1.4 Here Here PAL0095 235 237 2 0.4 290 1 Here Here PAL0095 279.7 280.7 1 0.2 554 1.4 Here Here PAL0095 283.75 284.7 0.95 0.1 269 0.6 Here Here PAL0095 285.6 287.8 2.2 0.1 572 1.3 Here Here PAL0095 298.5 299.5 1 0 516 1.1 Here Here PAL0095 309 310 1 0 257 0.5 Here Here PAL0095 321 321.85 0.85 0 429 0.9 Here Here PAL0097 164 165 1 0.7



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0097 169.6 170.6 1 0.7



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0097 197 198.3 1.3 0.7



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0097 200.3 201.4 1.1 0.6



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0097 256.6 264.3 7.7 1.5



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0097 269.3 270.3 1 1.5



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0097 281.3 285.3 4 1.9



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0097 290.5 291.6 1.2 2.5



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0097 294.8 296.8 2.1 2.7



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0099 16.7 17.7 1 1.2



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0099 65.7 70.4 4.7 2.1



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0100 289 291.8 2.8 0.8



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0100 294 296.3 2.3 2.9



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0100 300 301 1 1.4



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0104 280 282 2 0.5 2 0.5 22-May-18 Here PAL0107 108.85 109.85 1 0 789 1.7 Here Here PAL0107 137 138 1 0 282 0.6 Here Here PAL0107 150 153 3 0.2 591 1.4 Here Here PAL0109 15.6 23 7.4 2.4



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0109 79.2 80.2 1 0.6



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0109 83.2 84.2 1 0.6



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0110 25.2 26.3 1.1 4



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0110 37.6 42.3 4.8 2.5



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0115 122 123 1 0.6



22-May-18 TBA PAL0115 125.9 127.9 2 0.6



22-May-18 TBA PAL0115 165 166 1 1.1



22-May-18 TBA PAL0115 230.6 231.4 0.8 0.6



22-May-18 TBA PAL0116 144 149 5 3.3



22-May-18 TBA PAL0116 154 156 2 3.6



22-May-18 TBA PAL0118 322 329 7 2.8



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0118 368.1 391.2 23.1 3.4



10-Apr-18 TBA Including 381 386 5 12.4



10-Apr-18 TBA Including 381 382.6 1.6 37.3



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0119 16 20 4 6.6 74 6.7 Here Here PAL0119 109 115 6 0.4 287 1 Here Here PAL0119 120 120.5 0.5 -0.1 824 1.7 Here Here PAL0122 87 88 1 0.8



22-May-18 TBA PAL0122 124.2 125 0.9 1



22-May-18 TBA PAL0122 129 132 3 1.4



22-May-18 TBA PAL0126 6.65 7.5 0.85 0.64



10-Apr-18 TBA PAL0139 41.6 43.6 2 0 365 0.8 Here Here PAL0143 93.1 97.2 4.1 0 386 0.8 Here Here

Table 2: Collar Information from 2018 Winter drilling at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ2003)

HoleID East North Azimuth Dip RL Depth

(m) Prospect Reported PAL0083 3408879.4 7372218.7 60 60 172.1 101.7 Raja Here PAL0084 3408480.4 7373564.5 116 65 175.0 191.2 South

Palokas Results

Awaited PAL0085 3408764.2 7372323.9 60 70 173.5 215.7 Raja Mar 01,

2018 PAL0086 3408742.9 7373932.4 116 60 175.0 135.0 Palokas Results

Awaited PAL0087 3408764.2 7372324.0 60 50 172.0 241.7 Raja Mar 01,

2018 PAL0088 3408764.2 7372323.9 60 88 173.5 221.5 Raja May 22

2018 PAL0089 3408438.4 7373589.0 155 60 176.4 169.0 South

Palokas Mar 01,

2018 PAL0090 3408590.7 7374004.3 116 74 175.4 320.3 Palokas Here PAL0091 3408412.0 7373658.1 155 60 176.3 352.8 South

Palokas Mar 01,

2018 PAL0092 3408703.1 7372438.0 60 83 174.8 323.9 Raja May 22

2018 PAL0093 3408703.1 7372438.0 60 75 174.8 329.8 Raja Mar 01, 2

018 &

Co here PAL0094 3408525.5 7373608.3 116 60 174.2 191.0 South

Palokas Results

Awaited PAL0095 3408590.7 7374004.3 116 88 175.4 370.0 Palokas Here PAL0096 3408590.4 7373662.5 116 60 173.8 131.0 South

Palokas Results

Awaited PAL0097 3408703.1 7372438.0 60 69 174.8 344.7 Raja April 10,

2018 PAL0098 3408379.1 7373476.6 116 60 173.7 199.9 South

Palokas Results

Awaited PAL0099 3408188.6 7372763.8 110 60 179.7 154.6 Terry's

Hammer April 10,

2018 PAL00100 3408703.1 7372438.0 60 62 174.8 343.8 Raja April 10,

2018 PAL00101 3408109.8 7372764.0 105 60 174.0 182.7 Terry's

Hammer Results

Awaited PAL00102 3408757.7 7374034.7 116 60 176.9 202.7 Palokas Results

Awaited PAL00103 3408053.3 7372789.4 105 60 173.4 172.9 Terry's

Hammer Results

Awaited PAL00104 3408703.1 7372438.0 240 88 174.8 326.7 Raja May 22

2018 &

Co here PAL00105 3407898.2 7372624.5 120 60 173.0 220.9 Rumajärvi Results

Awaited PAL0106 3408863.7 7373985.4 130 60 175.2 161.1 Palokas Results

Awaited PAL0107 3408775.6 7372487.6 60 70 176.8 335.1 Raja Here PAL0108 3407960.9 7372405.2 116 60 176.4 226.9 Rumajärvi Results

Awaited PAL0109 3407962.1 7372405.1 60 50 176.1 289.9 Rumajärvi April 10,

2018 PAL0110 3408646.1 7373807.1 116 60 174.1 128.2 Palokas April 10,

2018 PAL0111 3408577.4 7372513.9 60 69 178.3 432.3 Raja April 10,

2018 PAL0112 3408288.9 7373153.0 180 55 171.8 221.7 Hut Results

Awaited PAL0113 3408532.9 7374097.2 116 70 174.3 20 Palokas Results

Awaited PAL0114 3407874.3 7372385.0 116 47 174.7 218.4 Rumajärvi Results

Awaited PAL0115 3407903.4 7372520.2 123 48 173.4 320.1 Rumajärvi May 22

2018 PAL0116 3408861.0 7372371.6 240 82 173.8 186.7 Raja May 22

2018 PAL0117 3408479.3 7373336.5 116 45 172.4 148.9 South

Palokas Results

Awaited PAL0118 3408577.4 7372513.9 60 62 178.3 445.6 Raja April 10,

2018 PAL0119 3408915.9 7372341.2 240 88 172.9 178.2 Raja Here PAL0120 3408531.3 7373318.5 116 47 171.7 170.1 South

Palokas Results A

waited PAL0121 3407986.0 7372584.6 116 50 177.5 249 Rumajärvi Results A

waited PAL0122 3408354.0 7373580.0 116 60 174.7 209.6 South

Palokas May 22

2018 PAL0123 3407939.0 7372655.0 120 60 173.8 198.45 Rumajärvi Results

Awaited PAL0124 3408561.5 7372192.0 70 50 173.7 132.6 Raja Here PAL0125 3408577.4 7372513.9 60 56 178.3 112.5 Raja Results A

waited PAL0126 3408089.0 7373033.2 90 60 173.7 8.9 Hut April 10,

2018 PAL0127 3409496.5 7374569.3 142 50 178.7 157.7 Hirvimaa Results

Awaited PAL0128 3410577.1 7372673.7 35 50 150.5 305.7 Regional Results

Awaited PAL0129 3409604.1 7372111.5 36 50 151.8 305 Regional Results

Awaited PAL0130 3409436.6 7374642.8 142 50 179.4 212 Hirvimaa Results

Awaited PAL0131 3410496.2 7372437.2 125 50 145.9 149.4 Regional Results

Awaited PAL0132 3409524.4 7371979.3 36 50 163.7 300.1 Regional Results

Awaited PAL0133 3410334.0 7373237.0 135 50 175.0 167.3 Regional Results

Awaited PAL0134 3409376.7 7374729.6 142 50 182.4 281.2 Hirvimaa Results

Awaited PAL0135 3410400.7 7373174.3 135 50 161.5 196.3 Regional Results

Awaited PAL0136 3409442.3 7371858.5 216 60 165.5 293.3 Regional Results

Awaited PAL0137 3410477 7373094 135 50 159.6 212 Regional Results

Awaited PAL0138 3410583 7372990 135 50 156.8 221.2 Regional Results

Awaited PAL0139 3409645 7374573 142 50 181.4 139.4 Hirvimaa Here PAL0140 3409356 7371737 216 60 159.9 440.5 Regional Results

Awaited PAL0141 3411012 7372821 135 50 160 143.4 Regional Results

Awaited PAL0142 3410964 7372857 135 50 163.2 157.3 Regional Results

Awaited PAL0143 3409600 7374623 142 50 180.8 196.8 Hirvimaa Here PAL0144 3410155 7374828 155 50 179.7 110.5 Hirvimaa Results

Awaited PAL0145 3412561 7373167 180 60 171.9 450.0 Regional Results

Awaited PAL0146 3409475 7374738 142 50 181.5 249.9 Hirvimaa Results

Awaited PAL0147 3410099 7374932 155 50 180.5 203.6 Hirvimaa Results

Awaited

Table 3: Individual assay data from reported drill holes (detection limits are reported as negative numbers).

Hole_ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au ppm Co ppm Au Eq

ppm PAL0083 45.0 46.0 1.0 2.55

2.6 PAL0090 162.5 163.4 0.9 0.006 327 0.7 PAL0090 163.4 164.4 1.0 0.013 392 0.8 PAL0090 164.4 164.9 0.6 0.011 1740 3.6 PAL0090 164.9 165.5 0.6 0.038 563 1.2 PAL0090 165.5 166.4 1.0 0.081 215 0.5 PAL0090 173.1 174.1 1.0 0.027 2980 6.2 PAL0090 174.1 175.1 1.0 0.034 1680 3.5 PAL0090 175.1 175.8 0.8 0.029 1330 2.8 PAL0090 175.8 176.8 1.0 0.02 384 0.8 PAL0090 176.8 177.6 0.8 0.07 288 0.7 PAL0090 177.6 178.4 0.8 0.011 436 0.9 PAL0090 179.1 180.0 1.0 3.84 1040 6.0 PAL0090 180.0 181.0 1.0 5.71 641 7.0 PAL0090 181.0 182.0 1.0 0.208 211 0.6 PAL0090 218.4 219.3 0.9 0.066 260 0.6 PAL0090 227.7 228.7 1.0 0.046 604 1.3 PAL0093 186.0 187.0 1.0 0.61 58 0.7 PAL0093 203.0 204.0 1.0 0.1 401 0.9 PAL0093 243.0 244.1 1.1 0.11 233 0.6 PAL0093 244.1 245.0 1.0 0.61 1432 3.6 PAL0093 245.0 246.0 1.0 0.07 423 0.9 PAL0093 246.0 247.0 1.0 1.06 330 1.7 PAL0093 247.0 248.0 1.0 5.25 894 7.1 PAL0093 248.0 248.8 0.8 0.96 1378 3.8 PAL0093 248.8 250.0 1.2 0.06 249 0.6 PAL0093 252.2 253.2 1.0 12.7 1197 15.2 PAL0093 253.2 254.2 1.0 1.86 882 3.7 PAL0093 254.2 255.2 1.0 16.4 1039 18.6 PAL0093 255.2 256.2 1.0 6.39 942 8.3 PAL0093 256.2 257.0 0.9 4.52 1806 8.3 PAL0093 257.0 258.0 1.0 33.1 1880 37.0 PAL0093 258.0 258.8 0.8 38.7 1129 41.0 PAL0093 258.8 259.8 1.0 115 1479 118.1 PAL0093 259.8 260.8 1.0 4.61 605 5.9 PAL0093 260.8 261.8 1.1 2.65 137 2.9 PAL0093 261.8 263.0 1.2 1.62 76 1.8 PAL0093 265.9 266.7 0.8 5.67

5.7 PAL0093 266.7 267.8 1.1 12.5 1288 15.2 PAL0093 267.8 268.6 0.9 -0.05 308 0.6 PAL0093 268.6 269.5 0.9 0.05 263 0.6 PAL0093 269.5 270.7 1.3 0.57 2088 4.9 PAL0093 270.7 272.0 1.3 1.44 846 3.2 PAL0093 272.0 272.8 0.8 0.48 609 1.7 PAL0093 272.8 273.7 1.0 0.19 2124 4.6 PAL0093 273.7 274.7 1.0 6.43 1882 10.3 PAL0093 274.7 275.7 1.0 3.75 1689 7.3 PAL0093 275.7 276.6 0.9 0.27 173 0.6 PAL0093 280.4 281.4 1.0 6.83 206 7.3 PAL0095 214.8 215.8 1.0 0.033 236 0.5 PAL0095 215.8 216.8 1.0 0.37 484 1.4 PAL0095 217.9 218.9 1.0 0.014 392 0.8 PAL0095 220.8 221.5 0.7 1.1 558 2.3 PAL0095 224.2 225.2 1.0 0.024 439 0.9 PAL0095 227.2 228.2 1.1 0.152 228 0.6 PAL0095 228.2 229.3 1.1 0.059 219 0.5 PAL0095 229.3 230.3 1.1 0.187 238 0.7 PAL0095 230.3 231.3 1.0 0.166 638 1.5 PAL0095 231.3 232.0 0.8 0.535 993 2.6 PAL0095 232.0 233.0 1.0 2.3 233 2.8 PAL0095 235.0 236.0 1.0 0.557 285 1.1 PAL0095 236.0 237.0 1.0 0.326 294 0.9 PAL0095 279.7 280.7 1.0 0.245 554 1.4 PAL0095 283.8 284.7 1.0 0.071 269 0.6 PAL0095 285.6 286.4 0.8 0.22 608 1.5 PAL0095 286.4 287.8 1.4 0.074 552 1.2 PAL0095 298.5 299.5 1.0 0.016 516 1.1 PAL0095 309.0 310.0 1.0 0.003 257 0.5 PAL0095 321.0 321.9 0.9 0.041 429 0.9 PAL0104 280.0 282.0 2.0 0.54 2 0.5 PAL0107 108.9 109.9 1.0 0.04 789 1.7 PAL0107 137.0 138.0 1.0 -0.01 282 0.6 PAL0107 150.0 151.0 1.0 0.05 322 0.7 PAL0107 151.0 152.0 1.0 0.2 747 1.8 PAL0107 152.0 153.0 1.0 0.2 705 1.7 PAL0119 16.0 17.0 1.0 5.93 45 6.0 PAL0119 17.0 18.0 1.0 16.8 58 16.9 PAL0119 18.0 19.0 1.0 3.18 100 3.4 PAL0119 19.0 20.0 1.0 0.41 91 0.6 PAL0119 109.0 110.0 1.0 1.41 110 1.6 PAL0119 110.0 111.0 1.0 0.6 159 0.9 PAL0119 111.0 112.0 1.0 0.11 188 0.5 PAL0119 112.0 113.0 1.0 0.07 368 0.8 PAL0119 113.0 114.0 1.0 0.14 642 1.5 PAL0119 114.0 115.0 1.0 0.08 254 0.6 PAL0119 120.0 120.5 0.5 -0.05 824 1.7 PAL0139 41.6 42.6 1.0 0.007 291 0.6 PAL0139 42.6 43.6 1.0 0.008 438 0.9 PAL0143 93.1 94.1 1.0 0.055 253 0.6 PAL0143 94.1 95.0 0.9 0.034 403 0.9 PAL0143 95.0 96.2 1.2 0.027 254 0.6 PAL0143 96.2 97.2 1.1 0.027 644 1.4

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mawson-reports-gold-cobalt-drill-results-from-three-prospects-at-rajapalot-300673038.html

SOURCE Mawson Resources Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.mawsonresources.com

