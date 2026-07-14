Max Alexander Named to the 2026 TIME100 Creators List of the World's 100 Most Influential Digital Voices

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME has named fashion designer Max Alexander to the 2026 TIME100 Creators list, recognizing 100 of the world's most influential digital voices and creators shaping culture, creativity, and the future of media.

Max Alexander Time100 Creators

At just 10 years old, Alexander has become the youngest fashion designer to present collections at the world's major fashion weeks and holds the Guinness World Record for the World's Youngest Runway Fashion Designer, a title he earned at age 7. Through millions of followers across social media platforms, he has built a global community by sharing his creative journey, championing sustainable fashion, and inspiring children everywhere to pursue their passions.

"I'm incredibly honored to be included on this year's TIME100 Creators list," said Alexander. "I hope it reminds other kids that your age doesn't have to limit your dreams. If you love creating something, keep making it."

Over the past year, Alexander has continued to expand his influence beyond social media, with his work featured in leading publications including Vogue, Reuters, People, Elle, Vanity Fair, and The New York Times. His first short documentary, Couture to the Max, premiered at the Tribeca Festival, in June, highlighting his remarkable journey as a young designer and creative entrepreneur.

Just three months prior, Alexander made his Paris Fashion Week debut in March with a collection created using approximately 90 percent sustainable and repurposed materials, reinforcing his commitment to circular fashion, environmental responsibility, and the future of conscious design.

Alexander's platforms have become recognized for showcasing more than finished garments. They provide audiences with an inside look at the entire creative process, from sourcing discarded textiles and experimenting with natural dyes to designing, draping, sewing, and presenting collections on the runway. Through his storytelling, Alexander continues to make fashion design accessible, educational, and inspiring for audiences of all ages.

The full 2026 TIME100 Creators list appears in the July 27 issue of TIME, available on newsstands beginning Friday, July 17, and online at https://ti.me/100creators.

For more information, visit the 2026 TIME100 Creators list at https://ti.me/100creators.

About Max Alexander

Max Alexander was born in 2016 in Los Angeles, California. While attending an arts-based preschool, he became inspired by artists like Vincent Van Gogh, Yayoi Kusama, Frida Kahlo, and Alexander Calder. In 2020, Max declared himself a dressmaker and, with the support of his mother, who is also an artist, began designing, draping, and sewing, launching his Couture to the Max label in 2021. He is entering the fifth grade this fall and is actively working to end fast fashion through sustainable, upcycled design.

Media Contact

Sherri Madison, Couture to the Max

[email protected]

Instagram: @couture.to.the.max

Website: www.MaxAlexander.Shop

SOURCE Couture to the Max