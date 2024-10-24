MAX BioPharma announces key update on its anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory oxysterol drug candidate that inhibits MASH, atherosclerosis, and fat tissue inflammation

MAX BioPharma is Pursuing Strategic Partnerships and Series A Financing

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX BioPharma, Inc. (www.maxbiopharma.com) recently published an article demonstrating the anti-atherosclerotic, anti-inflammatory, and cholesterol-lowering effects of its orally bioavailable oxysterol lead compound, Oxy210, in the peer-reviewed journal, Cells. Oxy210 is derived from the Company's Oxysterol Therapeutics® platform of proprietary small molecule oxysterols that has enabled discovery of diverse oxysterol-based drug candidates in different therapeutic areas, such as bone regeneration, viral and bacterial infection, cancer, pathologic fibrosis, and chronic inflammation. Oxy210 displays unique mechanisms of action that mediate its anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects based on multipronged targeting of not just one, but multiple cellular signaling pathways. When dysregulated, these vital signals are known to drive the progression of complex diseases such as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and its comorbidity, atherosclerosis, which is the leading cause of death in people with MASH.

During previous research conducted at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles and directed by Principal Investigator Dr. Jake Lusis, Professor of Medicine, and Dr. Simon Hui, Project Scientist, Oxy210 was found to significantly inhibit the development of fibrosis in a humanized mouse model of MASH that involves progressive inflammation, fat deposition, and fibrosis in the livers of these mice. The inhibition of fibrosis by Oxy210 was associated with reduced hepatic lipid deposition and the inhibited expression of pro-fibrotic and pro-inflammatory factors including transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β), NLRP3 inflammasome, interleukin-6 (IL-6), tumor necrosis alpha (TNF-α), interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β) and monocyte chemotactic protein 1 (MCP-1). Moreover, Oxy210 inhibited adipose tissue inflammation, suggesting its anti-inflammatory potential that reaches beyond the liver. In their recently published article, the investigators report on significant inhibition of atherosclerosis, a chronic inflammatory disease, in addition to parallel inhibition of MASH. Treatment with Oxy210 was associated with lowering circulating cholesterol levels and reducing macrophage proliferation and content in the artery wall. Together with the in vitro findings of the anti-inflammatory effects of Oxy210 in aortic endothelial cells and macrophages, it appears that Oxy210 could be a promising drug candidate for targeting MASH, atherosclerosis, and perhaps other chronic inflammatory diseases associated with metabolic dysfunction.

"There is an urgent need for therapies to treat fatty liver disease and its more advanced form, MASH, and I find the results of our studies with MAX BioPharma quite exciting" states Dr. Lusis. "Our humanized hyperlipidemic mouse model of MASH reflects the natural history of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) progression in humans and reproduces the salient features of human MASH. Attenuation of hepatic fibrosis and inflammation, as well as anti-atherosclerotic effects suggest that Oxy210 should be further explored as a therapeutic candidate for targeting both conditions " explains Dr. Hui." Dr. Frank Stappenbeck, Director of Chemistry at MAX BioPharma, comments: "Oxysterol-based molecules have been our treasure-trove, driving the Company's drug discovery efforts across several therapeutic indications", adding that "Surprisingly, Oxy210 acts a bit like a Swiss-army knife by combining anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic, and lipid-lowering effects, a rare combination of helpful properties".

Additional pre-clinical studies required by the FDA for clinical development of Oxy210 are currently underway at MAX BioPharma and the Company is seeking strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies with the expertise and resources to further the development of oxysterol-based molecules towards FDA approval and commercialization. In addition, MAX BioPharma is in the process of raising a series A tranche financing round to support the advancement of its therapeutic development programs.

"We are very excited and hopeful that our efforts will result in an effective and safe therapy for MASH, a condition with currently only one FDA-approved treatment, indicated for non-cirrhotic MASH and apparently effective in less than 30% of patients. Nevertheless, with dozens of failed clinical drug candidate in this field, this first ever FDA-approved drug reintroduced some degree of hope for people suffering with this condition, once considered untreatable" says Dr. Farhad Parhami, Founder, President and CEO of MAX BioPharma, adding "we hope to continue the advancement of MASH therapeutics with our novel drug candidate".

MAX BioPharma is a privately held preclinical stage California-based biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule lipids as drug candidates for intervention in debilitating and fatal human diseases. The company will be a leader in a new field of Oxysterol Therapeutics® by leveraging a robust and growing intellectual property portfolio that will lead to treatments for numerous indications. MAX BioPharma's first success based on small molecule lipids has contributed to the discovery of novel osteogenic oxysterol compounds that target multipotent mesenchymal cells, including mesenchymal stem cells, to induce the formation of bone-forming osteoblasts and bone. The company is translating this technology into the next generation of therapeutic agents for stimulation of bone formation, locally and systemically, in indications such as spinal fusion, non-union fractures, and osteoporosis. MAX BioPharma is also pursuing the development of small molecule oxysterols that function as anti-tumorigenic Hedgehog and TGF-b pathway antagonists that will be more effective than currently known antagonists in treating a variety of cancers, including lung and pancreatic cancer, and hematologic malignancies, as well as fibrotic diseases of liver, lung, and kidney among others. For more information, please visit us at www.maxbiopharma.com

