MAX BioPharma Announces Key Update to its Oncology Program and Oxysterol Lead Drug Candidates that Target Tumorigenic Signaling Pathways

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX BioPharma, Inc. (www.maxbiopharma.com) recently published two articles describing its anti-tumorigenic oxysterol lead compounds in the peer-reviewed journal, Cells. Oxy186 (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6562610/) and Oxy210 (https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4409/8/10/1297/pdf) are derived from the Company's Oxysterol Therapeutics® platform of proprietary oxysterols. MAX BioPharma is currently optimizing the compounds for oral dosing and performing pre-clinical studies required by the FDA for clinical development and commercialization.

MAX BioPharma's anti-tumorigenic oxysterol, Oxy186, inhibits the Hedgehog signaling pathway, which is dysregulated and activated in many human tumors including pancreatic and lung cancers. Oxy210, an analogue of Oxy186, inhibits Hedgehog signaling as well as transforming growth factor (TGF)beta signaling. Oxy210 and Oxy186 have unique mechanisms of action compared to other Hedgehog and TGFbeta signaling inhibitors that are commercially available or under clinical development. MAX BioPharma is focusing its efforts to develop these compounds for lung and pancreatic cancers, which still have huge unmet medical needs. Oxy210 and Oxy186 have favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profiles, are scalable, and were found to inhibit tumor cell growth, invasive activity, and epithelial-mesenchymal transition, a hallmark of cancer metastasis. In addition, Oxy210 was found to inhibit development of chemoresistance by tumor cells and to enhance the cytotoxic effects of carboplatin on lung cancer cells in vitro.

MAX BioPharma has collaborated with Dr. Ying Zhang of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) under a Materials-Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (M-CRADA) and with academic investigators. These collaborations are evaluating the potential of the oxysterols to be potent, orally bioavailable, and safe therapies for cancer. "Given the important role of Hedgehog signaling in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and the recent FDA approval of a Hedgehog pathway inhibitor, DaurismoTM (glasdegib) by Pfizer, for the treatment of AML, we are excited to begin examining the potential of oxysterols for targeting AML" explains Dr. William Matsui, co-founder of MAX BioPharma and Professor of Oncology and Deputy Director of LIVESTRONG Cancer Institutes at the University of Texas in Austin. MAX BioPharma is seeking strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies that have the expertise and resources to further the development of oxysterols as a cancer therapeutic towards FDA approval and commercialization. In addition, MAX BioPharma is in the process of raising a series A financing round to support the advancement of its therapeutic development programs. "We are extremely excited about the progress of our oncology program and we believe that our findings will be groundbreaking in finding more effective cures for cancer," says Dr. Farhad Parhami, President & CEO of MAX BioPharma.

About MAX BioPharma, Inc.

MAX BioPharma is a privately-held preclinical stage California-based biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule lipids as drug candidates for intervention in debilitating and fatal human diseases. The company will be a leader in a new field of Oxysterol Therapeutics® by leveraging a robust and growing intellectual property portfolio that will lead to treatments for numerous indications. MAX BioPharma's first success based on small molecule lipids has contributed to the discovery of novel osteogenic oxysterol compounds that target multipotent mesenchymal cells, including mesenchymal stem cells, to induce the formation of bone-forming osteoblasts and bone. The company is translating this technology into the next generation of therapeutic agents for stimulation of bone formation, locally and systemically, in indications such as spinal fusion, non-union fractures, and osteoporosis. MAX BioPharma is also pursuing the development of small molecule oxysterols that function as anti-tumorigenic Hedgehog and TGFbeta pathway antagonists that will be more effective than currently known antagonists in treating a variety of cancers, including lung and pancreatic cancer, and hematologic malignancies. In addition, in collaboration with academic investigators, MAX BioPharma is evaluating its oxysterol lead compounds for targeting non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH, fatty liver) given the importance of Hedgehog and TGFbeta signaling in the progression of this disease. For more information please visit us at www.maxbiopharma.com

