Max Effort Muscle's Lemonade Amino Recovery Drink Receives Certified for Sport® Designation by NSF International

GRANVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Effort Muscle announced today that its lemonade Amino Recovery product has been Certified for Sport® by NSF International. Max Effort expects its S'mores flavor tri-blend protein to receive the designation in the coming weeks as well.

Max Effort Muscle's Lemonade Amino Recovery formula is now Certified for Sport® by NSF International. Max Effort Muscle's Amino Recovery stands above the rest due in part to its unique formula. By combining 10 grams of BCAAs and five grams of Glutamine per serving, the amino recovery drink helps enhance performance while allowing muscles to recover properly.

"The process of obtaining an NSF Certified for Sport® product certification ensures that our products are safe and effective for athletes of all ages to use," Tyler Tredway, Director of Sport Performance at Max Effort Muscle, said. "We are adding a layer of security for all athletes and organizations who choose us as their sport supplement provider. We take great pride in providing the highest quality supplements to our consumers, and this enforces those standards. We are excited to offer our great product to all sports organizations in compliance with NSF Certified for Sport® standards."

The Certified for Sport® designation from the NSF ensures that the product is of the highest quality and that athletes competing in drug-sanctioned competitions can use it without worry.

The Certified for Sport® certification is the only independent third-party certification program recognized by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, and the Canadian Football League. Certified for Sport® is also recommended by the NFL, NBA, PGA, LPGA, CCES, CPSDA, iNADO, Ironman, NASCAR, and Taylor Hooton Foundation.

"I'm stoked about getting this certification done so more athletes can see how this can help them," Cory Gregory, co-founder and president of Max Effort Muscle said. "I've seen first-hand the benefits of the Amino Recovery formula helping me recover from heavy training daily, and I can't wait for more athletes to experience the same thing."

In addition to its Amino Recovery line, Max Effort offers a wide variety of supplements to help athletes, gym goers, and others optimize their performance and recovery. Max Effort prioritizes the science behind its product formulas to ensure the best results for its customers.

"When dealing with elite athletes, their recovery becomes as important as the training itself," Dustin Myers, co-founder and partner at Max Effort Muscle said. "I've helped coach champions at the Olympic, World, and NCAA level, and this formula we've developed is the absolute best thing on the market for athlete hydration and recovery."

Check out the entire line of Max Effort Muscle supplement products and apparel by visiting www.maxeffortmuscle.com.

About Max Effort Muscle

Founded in 2016, Max Effort Muscle is the world's swaggiest and most jacked supplement company. Max Effort specializes in making the highest quality and best tasting supplements to help athletes, lifters, and fitness enthusiasts at every level optimize their performance and recovery. The brand also operates a podcast network - the Lunge & Learn Network - designed to inspire its customers to not only buy its products but to also push to be consistently better every day. Max Effort Muscle recently moved into a new facility in Granville, Ohio in 2021 and experienced record growth during the previous calendar year.

Media contact:

Preston McClellan

[email protected]

901-351-7322

SOURCE Max Effort Muscle