Max Green Alchemy Expands Its Leading Scalp Rescue Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Green Alchemy, the Pure Plant Origin™ , personal care brand, adds the next generation smoothing treatment to the Scalp Rescue family of products with the addition of their new Scalp Rescue Smoothing Balm.

This revolutionary new gel-base, leave-in smoothing treatment is made with creamy argan, quinoa, macadamia, coconut oil and Vegatin™, the brands vegan keratin replacement, to condition and prevent frizz.

"With the popularity of keratin treatments and their potential risk of formaldehyde exposure, we wanted to offer our customers a less toxic alternative using our proprietary Vegatin™, says David Karlak, Founder and President of Max Green Alchemy. "This keratin replacement builds strength and elasticity from the inside out to provide more long-term hair care options for our Scalp Rescue fans."

Features and benefits of the Scalp Rescue Smoothing Balm include:

Provides flexible styling, light hold, shine and protects against the effects of humidity

Free of silicone or any synthetic ingredients –– just pure botanical oils, plant extracts and Pro-Vitamin B5

Cruelty-free, GMO-free and gluten-free to keep the hair looking shiny, luscious, and manageable all day long

Designed to work with curly, straight, graying and color processed hair

Apply a small amount of the Scalp Rescue Smoothing Balm evenly throughout towel dried hair after washing with Max Green Alchemy's Shampoo and Conditioner. Style as desired.

The Scalp Rescue Smoothing Balm is available on MaxGreenAlchemy.com at $17.99 for a regular 8.8oz bottle. For more information, please visit MaxGreenAlchemy.com.

About Max Green Alchemy: Max Green Alchemy's mission is to create environmentally clean and affordable products using high-quality, effective and safe ingredients. The entire line is free of parabens, sulfates, petrochemical, lanolin or any ingredient with any unresolved safety concerns. The brand is proud to be Leaping Bunny approved. Products can be found at participating Whole Foods Markets, independent health stores, salons and online at www.MaxGreenAlchemy.com

