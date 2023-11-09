MAX Illumination Introduces Innovative Edge Lit LED Panel for Architectural Lighting

Customizable LED panels offer stylish and efficient illumination solutions.

YANTAI, China, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Illumination, a leading provider of high-quality LED panel lighting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their cutting-edge "Edge Lit LED Panel." Since 2011, MAX Illumination has been at the forefront of adopting innovative edge-lit lighting technologies for backlighting translucent materials, catering to a wide range of applications, including cosmetic showcase displays, bar counters, directional signs, shop displays, and other backlit panel lighting needs. Their commitment to delivering top-notch LED panel lighting solutions has earned them recognition from lighting designers and architects.

Edge Lit LED Panels are designed to enhance the visual appeal and functionality of a wide variety of spaces. These panels feature a sleek and slim profile that not only adds an aesthetically pleasing touch but also offers several advantages:

Sleek and Functional Design: The slim profile of edge-lit LED panels makes them an excellent choice for various ceiling types, including drop-down, surface mounts, and suspension, providing flexibility in installation.

Uniform and Aesthetic Illumination: The row of LED lights around the sides directs light horizontally onto the light guide plate, ensuring even and consistent illumination that enhances the visual impact of the illuminated area.

Customizability: MAX Illumination offers the flexibility to customize these LED panels, including size, shape, color temperature (ranging from 2700k to 6500k or RGB, RGBW, and tunable white options), and dimmability. This versatility allows designers to tailor the lighting solution to their specific project needs.

Optimized for Various Materials: Edge Lit LED Panels are ideal for backlighting translucent materials such as fabric, textiles, stained glass, onyx stone, and more, making them a versatile choice for various applications.

MAX Illumination's dedication to offering high-quality LED panel lights has been demonstrated over the years, with their LED Light Sheet being utilized by architects and lighting designers worldwide. Their commitment to delivering quality and fast service has earned the trust and recognition of their clients. Custom light panel options of all kinds are available.

Incorporating advanced techniques like 3D grid cutting LED PANEL and Laser Dotting LGP, MAX Illumination's experienced technicians ensure maximum light panel efficiency. The company continuously upgrades its LED light panel offerings, drawing on practical experience to meet the specific needs of diverse projects.

"At MAX Illumination, we believe in the power of simple ideas to change the world. Our mission is to help our customers find cost-effective and high-quality LED panel lighting solutions that are ready to launch into reality," commented a spokesperson from the company.

The introduction of the Edge Lit LED Panel underscores MAX Illumination's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction in the architectural lighting industry. For more information about MAX Illumination and its lighting solutions, please visit https://www.maxillumination.com.

