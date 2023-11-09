MAX Illumination Introduces Innovative Edge Lit LED Panel for Architectural Lighting

News provided by

MAX illumination

09 Nov, 2023, 10:01 ET

Customizable LED panels offer stylish and efficient illumination solutions.

YANTAI, China, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Illumination, a leading provider of high-quality LED panel lighting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their cutting-edge "Edge Lit LED Panel." Since 2011, MAX Illumination has been at the forefront of adopting innovative edge-lit lighting technologies for backlighting translucent materials, catering to a wide range of applications, including cosmetic showcase displays, bar counters, directional signs, shop displays, and other backlit panel lighting needs. Their commitment to delivering top-notch LED panel lighting solutions has earned them recognition from lighting designers and architects.

Edge Lit LED Panels are designed to enhance the visual appeal and functionality of a wide variety of spaces. These panels feature a sleek and slim profile that not only adds an aesthetically pleasing touch but also offers several advantages:

Sleek and Functional Design: The slim profile of edge-lit LED panels makes them an excellent choice for various ceiling types, including drop-down, surface mounts, and suspension, providing flexibility in installation.

Uniform and Aesthetic Illumination: The row of LED lights around the sides directs light horizontally onto the light guide plate, ensuring even and consistent illumination that enhances the visual impact of the illuminated area.

Customizability: MAX Illumination offers the flexibility to customize these LED panels, including size, shape, color temperature (ranging from 2700k to 6500k or RGB, RGBW, and tunable white options), and dimmability. This versatility allows designers to tailor the lighting solution to their specific project needs.

Optimized for Various Materials: Edge Lit LED Panels are ideal for backlighting translucent materials such as fabric, textiles, stained glass, onyx stone, and more, making them a versatile choice for various applications.

MAX Illumination's dedication to offering high-quality LED panel lights has been demonstrated over the years, with their LED Light Sheet being utilized by architects and lighting designers worldwide. Their commitment to delivering quality and fast service has earned the trust and recognition of their clients. Custom light panel options of all kinds are available.

Incorporating advanced techniques like 3D grid cutting LED PANEL and Laser Dotting LGP, MAX Illumination's experienced technicians ensure maximum light panel efficiency. The company continuously upgrades its LED light panel offerings, drawing on practical experience to meet the specific needs of diverse projects.

"At MAX Illumination, we believe in the power of simple ideas to change the world. Our mission is to help our customers find cost-effective and high-quality LED panel lighting solutions that are ready to launch into reality," commented a spokesperson from the company.

The introduction of the Edge Lit LED Panel underscores MAX Illumination's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction in the architectural lighting industry. For more information about MAX Illumination and its lighting solutions, please visit https://www.maxillumination.com.

Contact:
Jessica
***@maxillumination.com

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12993211

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE MAX illumination

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.