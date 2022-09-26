MAX Illumination Launches Custom and Bespoke Light panels

MAX Illumination is setting the pace in the industry with its impeccable custom led panel and custom light panel

YANTAI, China, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Illumination is a Chinese-based leading manufacturer of premium LED Light panels dedicated to supplying high-quality LED sheet light to meet different project solutions and the needs of the architectural lighting industry.

The global LED panel light market reached US$ 19.6 Billion in 2021. Experts believe that the market will reach US$ 37.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.64% during 2022-2027 and MAX Illumination is at the forefront of this growth with its impeccable Led Light guide plates.

Simplified for the layman, LED Light Panel is a type of lighting fixture that is highly energy efficient, cost-effective, long-lasting, gives uniform light output, and requires less maintenance. Owing to these advantages, it is rapidly replacing conventional fluorescent ceiling lights and is considered one of the best lighting alternatives for indoor settings. Due to the good structural design for heat dissipation and light emitting on sides, LED panel lights, so profoundly made by MAX Illumination, can disperse heat quickly, which helps to extend their life span.

MAX Illumination is on a mission to introduce its custom led panel and custom light panel on the most significant possible scale to improve the standards of life and develop technology, which is the foundation of present-day civilization. This is why the demand for MAX Illumination's Led Light Panel is high across the globe, as they are available in various shapes, sizes, and designs suitable for offices and conference rooms, hotels and restaurants, showrooms and malls, hospitals and laboratories, and educational institutes.

The company's first-class products feature:

Custom size and shape Light Panel

RGB, RGB and CCT is available

Super thin as 6mm and 8mm

Frameless led panel

Edge-lit led panel

Speaking about their products and services, the company CEO said: "Our technicians understand grid cutting LED PANEL and Laser Dotting LGP to maximum light panel efficiency. We completely understand the frameless led light panel and other brand like Lumisheet, Addlux and Applelec LED light panel and combining our practical experience to upgrade our led light panel. Based on the different project, MAX Illumination talented staff will use our passion and experience to offer you a better solution."

MAX Illumination operates on the business principles and core beliefs of reliability, integrity, professionalism, thoughtful solutions, industry knowledge, and premium customer service. In their commitment to excelling as leaders in the Custom Light Panel Industry, MAX Illumination has undergone some positive changes within the company over the past few months.

