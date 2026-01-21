MAX Illumination Redefines Cabinet Displays with New Edge-Lit LED Technology

For shop cabinets and liquor shelves, the new edge-lit led panels elevate luxury liquor displays and high-end retail shelving

YANTAI, China, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For shop cabinets and liquor shelves, the new edge-lit led panels have specific technical advantages over cheap LED strips or traditional backlighting.

Visual Merchandising with Ultra-Thin, High-CRI Edge-Lit Panels for Shop Cabinets

Millimeter-Precision Sizing: The custom led panel fits any cabinet dimension, eliminating the need for retailers to "settle" for standard sizes. From the Max. 2850 length with 1380mm width to Min. 50mm with 50mm mini custom led panel

Color Temperature Options: There are multiple of options to choose from warm 2700K warm gold jewelry to extra cooling color 11000K as well as colorful panel like RGB and RGBW.

Low Profile, High Impact: Highlight how the "edge-lit" design keeps the light source invisible to the customer, focusing all attention on the merchandise.

Backlight Shop Advertising: Traditional backlighting often uses fluorescent tubes or spaced-out LED modules that create "zebra stripes" or dark spots. Edge-lit LED Panel provide a uniform lighting output on the advertising poster.

Elevate Luxury Liquor Displays and High-End Retail Shelving

Weight-Bearing Durability: 6mm and 8mm acrylic led panel is built to withstand the weight of heavy glass liquor bottles without flickering or bowing.

Heat Management: With the heat dissipation plate, the panels stay cool. And we equip with 3mm diffuser ensuring that expensive spirits or heat-sensitive retail goods (like perfumes, wine) are not damaged by temperature fluctuations.

Ultra Slim: As a manufacturer, you produce panels as thin as 8mm–10mm. This allows them to be recessed into shelves or cabinets without taking up valuable merchandising space. It makes the light look like a natural part of the furniture, not an added fixture.

Bespoke edge-lit LED panel series, designed specifically for the rigorous demands of shop shelf, house liquor display and retail display cabinets. With advanced light guide plate (LGP) and Lumisheet technology, the panels provide a perfectly uniform wash of light that eliminates the "hotspots" and shadows common in traditional display lighting.

Tell us cabinet/shelf dimensions, desired look (warm vs bright), number of zones, and whether you want dimming or smart control — we will propose exact panel sizes, led strip sides (installation), and a wiring/layout plan.

