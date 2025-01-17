MAX Investors Have Opportunity to Join MediaAlpha, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MediaAlpha, Inc. ("MediaAlpha" or "the Company") (NYSE: MAX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. MediaAlpha is the subject of a report issued by Wolfpack Research on June 24, 2024, titled: "MAX: Our Investigation Reveals MAX Is Participating in Consumer Fraud." The report alleges that the Company "uses dishonest and sometimes outright fraudulent ads along with deceptive websites to trick consumers into providing their personal information in exchange for a health insurance 'quote.' [MediaAlpha] then sells this information as raw lead data or uses it to generate clicks or calls for its lead-buying partners. Our investigation indicates as much as 78% of [MediaAlpha's] Health [Insurance] lead-buying partners are running boiler room health insurance scams or are flagrantly violating laws concerning telemarketing."

