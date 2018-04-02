Max Levchin To Participate In A Keynote Fireside Chat At LendIt Fintech USA 2018

Levchin is a pioneer in the financial services industry and a heavyweight investor in fintech companies. Having co-founded PayPal, the "original" fintech startup and now Affirm, he has helped to reinvent credit and how consumers pay around the world. Affirm is positioned within an important time of expansion in the fintech industry, specifically within point of sales services. The company offers a new type of credit that lets consumers borrow to buy a product or service and pay it off over a fixed term with complete transparency into how much they will pay each month in interest. In addition to partnering with merchants from across retail and travel, Affirm's recently-launched app allows consumers to make purchases using Affirm from any retailer online or in-store, regardless of whether they formally partner with Affirm. Working outside the constraints of a traditional credit card, Levchin is opening the door for innovation and alternative methods of payment.

In a session titled The future of credit: Reimagining the financing ecosystem, Levchin's keynote fireside chat will delve into how the retail industry has evolved and how retail experiences are continuing to grow beyond the capabilities of traditional credit and lending. Levchin will share his thoughts on why the industry needs to reimagine the financing ecosystem from the ground up in order to unlock the future of credit. Levchin will also discuss why Affirm is committed to reinventing credit, starting with the belief that it should help improve consumers' financial lives in addition to financing their purchases.

"The retail and fintech industry is changing rapidly and we must be willing to embrace new technologies that enable personalized consumer engagement at scale," said Max Levchin, co-founder and chief executive officer, Affirm. "I'm thrilled to speak at LendIt Fintech, where we can have productive conversations across all sectors of financial technology that are shaping the future of finance."

"LendIt Fintech is excited to host leading fintech pioneer and industry expert, Max Levchin," said Peter Renton, co-founder and co-chairman, LendIt Fintech. "He is a passionate entrepreneur, with a background that boasts a history of successful companies, and his insights and experience will further bolster the already impressive LendIt Fintech roster."

Levchin joins a roster of notable keynote speakers and industry experts participating at the conference, including: LendingClub CEO Scott Sanborn, Yirendai CEO Yihan Fang, Kabbage Co-founder and CEO Rob Frohwein, Upgrade Co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche, Best-selling Author Michael Lewis, SoFi CEO Anthony Noto, among others.

Now in its sixth year, LendIt Fintech has grown to more than 6,000 attendees from 50 countries, and over 400 speakers. LendIt Fintech's mission is to connect every major player, platform, investor and service provider in the fintech industry. LendIt Fintech has grown along with the fintech industry. Once dominated by lenders and banking services, LendIt Fintech has broadened to an ecosystem that includes digital banking, blockchain for financial services, lending, financial AI, women in fintech, financial inclusion, residential and commercial real estate lending, and the future of money.

